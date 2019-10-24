Emplicity Celebrates 24th Anniversary

The Full-Service PEO Has Been Improving Client Businesses Since 1995

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emplicity is excited to celebrate 24 years serving California Clients. Emplicity is the leading Human Resources Outsourcing provider in California, founded in 1995 on the principle of making employee management simple.In the early years, Emplicity provided employee leasing to the garment district in downtown Los Angeles. As the business grew, Vic Tanon, Founder & CEO, saw an opportunity to provide small-to-medium size businesses with administrative services that alleviate burden and improve profitability. Tanon launched Emplicity after realizing business owners everywhere were struggling under the increasing demands of human resources, paperwork, and ever-changing labor regulations.“I am very proud of the all the Emplicity team members. They are the backbone of the company and the reason we have continued to grow as a company. They provide dedicated service to our clients and I truly believe they are what make Emplicity so unique” Vic Tanon.Emplicity's motto is “employee management made simple.” Emplicity provides services to simplify employer’s day to day lives, such as labor compliance, benefits, payroll & workers compensation. Emplicity prides itself on being responsive to the customer providing personal one to one service to ensure customer satisfaction; successfully shown through their 92.4% score in the Gallup Poll Client Engagement Survey.Since their inception, Emplicity has processed over $1 billion in payroll for clients, with an average client tenure of 62 months. The PEO provider has been honored as one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America 7 years in a row (2008-2017), and founder Vic Tanon was featured in the "40 under 40" list by OC Metro magazine in 2010.About EmplicityEmplicity is a leading Human Resources Outsourcing provider. From full service Professional Employer Organization support to customized services, Emplicity provides companies with simple, efficient PEO and HR solutions. Emplicity maintains offices in Southern and Northern California. For more information about Emplicity, visit www.emplicity.com



