The Athena’s Cup BREAKS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD!

Many of the Athena's Cup volunteers gather and celebrate a new world record. 190 Athena's Cup volunteers surround 196,564 bras in the record busting chain. A high-kick from CEO Jennifer Jolicoeur as bra-chain grows.

Campaign Led By Athena’s Home Novelties Broke the Bra-Chain World Record and claimed A Guinness World Records® title by hooking 196,564 in a continuous chain.

This chain is the ultimate symbol of women being united against breast cancer. It is really built of our bras, the chain literally uplifted us all. It has been a powerful, learning endeavor.” — Jennifer Jolicoeur CEO

WOONSOCKET, RI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athena’s Home Novelties’ ambitious charitable endeavor, The Athena’s Cup began linking their 200,527 donated bras to create their record-busting chain on October 4, 2019. 1,000 boxes of bras were delivered to River’s Edge Sports Complex in Woonsocket, RI where this remarkable chain was constructed. Volunteers, aka HOOKERS, came together on the field, under tent and at headquarters on Winter Street, the mission was to raise breast cancer awareness and break the Guinness World Record for most bras hooked together in a bra-chain. The momentous project of hooking and linking each bra together had volunteers working tirelessly through the wind, cold, rain and a classic hard-driving New England North Easter storm.For 13 days, from early morning to late evening, The Athena's Cup collaborative, the mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and the city of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Firefighters, Police, Citizens, Friends and their children and our beloved Goddesses and Adoni, hooked, judged, logged, measured, walked and ran to make the world's longest bra-chain. This is what we can do when a community comes together. On October 16th Guinness World Records adjudicator, Christina Flounders-Conlon arrived at the beautiful outdoor sports complex in Woonsocket. She spent hours reviewing and validating video and the bras on the field to ensure The Athena’s Cup had satisfied all requirements and had indeed created an unbroken, verifiable chain. At 2:30 pm she announced that The Athena’s Cup had satisfied all requirements.“This chain is the ultimate symbol of women being united against breast cancer. It is really built of our bras, the chain literally uplifted us all. It has been a powerful, learning endeavor.” Said Jolicoeur during one of the many interviews conducted after the chain was completed.To honor women who battled breast cancer, bra donors were encouraged to write the names of a loved one on the bra prior to sending them in. The bras were added to the chain and those present and watching through facebook noted their loved one’s bras becoming a part of history and the chain chronicles a fight against breast cancer that will never end until the disease is cured.The Athena’s Cup, established in 2009 has been an amazing journey for founder Jennifer Jolicoeur, her management team and thousands of customers nation-wide. “After 10 years of collecting bras of every size and color, the time came to not just visualize but to make the chain come to life. Every bra represented a woman who believed we should live in a world without breast cancer,” said Jolicoeur.To interview Jennifer Jolicoeur about working towards and achieving this impressive world record contact Athena’s Home Novelties, 640 Winter Street, Woonsocket, RI, 02895. For more information, or to make an online donation to help with hooking expenses and help by donating to research visit www.athenascup.org . The Athena’s Cup is a registered 501 (c) (3) charitable organization. The Athena’s Cup has no paid employees. All public relations, marketing, bra collecting, counting, and hooking have been supported by the generous time donated by Athena’s corporate staff, salespeople and our family of volunteers.To see our collection of celebrity autographed bras → twitter To participate in the conversation → facebookSince 1998, Athena’s Home Novelties has changed the landscape of sex education. Athena’s educational and empowering in-home parties are designed to bring passion into the lives of adults. 1,000 active independent consultants, operating in 43 states create a safe and comfortable environment for sex-positive conversation and introductions to high-quality self-love and self-care products. With its flexible business plans and training programs, Athena’s offers life-changing business opportunities for self-motivated, open-minded and energetic people. To book a party, become a Goddess or Adonis or learn more about the company please visit www.athenashn.com To seek more details or contact Jennifer Jolicoeur for a personal interview, you may contact her by e-mail (sharone@athenashn.com) or by phone at 401-877-ATHENAS.

This dynamic aerial video of The Athena's Cup epic event. 196,564 bras hooked together with the help, wit, and love of an entire community that cares.



