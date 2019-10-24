Earphones And Headphones Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Manufacturers Forecast to 2025

New Market Study Report “Earphones And Headphones Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” Added.

New Study Report "Earphones And Headphones Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Added on Wiseguyreports.com.

Introduction/Market Overview:

Global Earphones and Headphones Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Earphones And Headphones market accounted for US$14600 million in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$26500 million by the end of the year 2025, developing at a CAGR of about 7.8% during the forecast period. Factors, such as growing consumer preference for an enhanced audio experience, rapidly developing music industry, surging internet penetration, and ongoing advancement in mobile technology are the primary factors that are expected to drive the earphones and headphones market. Technological advancements, such as the development of notch-less smartphones, is foreseen to fuel product demand during the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for trendy and attractive looking earphones and headphones is anticipated to boost product sales. The advent of advanced technologies like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), that helps eliminate background noises resulting in improved sound quality, is foreseen to support the market growth. Rising popularity and adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and portable music players, is also expected to have a favourable impact on the earphones and headphones market growth. The emergence of mass-market audiophile era has resulted in some substantial developments in earphone production technology and is expected to support the product sales during the forecast period.

The recent expansion of the market for portable audio devices, such as MP3 players, multimedia phones, and hand-held gaming consoles, is also expected to positively influence demand for earphones and headphones. Rising demand for wireless and Bluetooth enabled earphones is expected to support the overall market growth. The headphones product segment is expected to notice considerable growth on account of technological advancements in terms of product features, such as WiFi, Bluetooth, infrared, and SKAA. Earphones and headphones market is highly dynamic in nature. The product prices fluctuate depending on new product offerings by different brands. However, the market witnesses a higher demand for cost-effective products in emerging economies including China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East.

Important key Plaers Analysis: Sennheiser, Sony, Shure, JVC, Skullcandy, Harman, Philips, Bose, Beats Electronics and more.

Market Segmentation

The global earphones and headphones market can be analyzed on the basis of product types and applications. Based on the product types, earphones and headphones market can be segmented into-

In-Ear

Over-Ear

Based on application, earphones and headphones market can be segmented into-

Fitness

Gaming

VR

Others

Earphones and headphones, when used with the VR system, offer enhanced VR experience to the users. And hence it is critical for the users of VR systems to invest in some good quality earphones and headphones. Earphones and headphones come in a wide range of varieties, including wired, wireless, Bluetooth-enabled, infrared, and SKAA. Most people use earphones and headphones for entertainment purpose. Musicians require enhanced sound quality headphones during music composition. Further, fitness, gaming, and VR are the highest contributing application segments.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia are the major regions contributing to the growth of earphones and headphones market. North America is the leading market for earphones and headphones. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the well-established market place and increased technology penetration in the region. Constant research & development and the launch of new earphones and headphones devices due to the presence of major brands is another factor supporting market growth. The growth of the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to surging disposable income levels of consumers in the region, particularly in emerging countries like India and China. Also, a number of prominent organizations are investing in such economies owing to low-cost labour and wide availability of advanced infrastructure, which is also expected to contribute to the regional market growth.

Key Stakeholders

Earphones And Headphones Manufacturers

Earphones And Headphones Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Earphones And Headphones Sub component Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Important Facts

Skullcandy, Inc. has released its new wireless headphones named Riff Wireless. In the same year, Beats by Dre, well-known earphones and headphones manufacturer, signed a marketing and merchandising with National Basketball Association (NBA) and became the official and the only earphones, headphones, wireless speaker, and audio partner for NBA.

