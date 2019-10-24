Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with September 30, 2019 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces continued strong earnings with net income of $3,415 and $9,026 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, respectively.



13.50% increase in gross loans since September 30, 2018



4.50% increase in total deposits since September 30, 2018



Year to date yield on interest earning assets increased to 4.81% from 4.58% at September 30, 2018



18.88% increase in tangible book value per share since September 30, 2018

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO said, “Our strong earnings are built off of our continued growth in net interest income. Even when adjusting for nonrecurring items, net interest income continues to grow quarter after quarter. Our team works diligently to put our customers in the most beneficial financial situation possible. I am extremely proud of the work they do both for Fentura, and, more importantly, the communities that we serve.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended, September 30, 2019. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,240 $ 10,788 $ 10,437 $ 9,931 $ 9,311 Interest expense 2,184 2,195 2,090 1,926 1,638 Net interest income 9,056 8,593 8,347 8,005 7,673 Provision for loan losses 422 264 213 290 191 Noninterest income 2,262 2,250 1,522 1,703 2,760 Noninterest expenses 6,608 6,691 6,509 6,907 6,075 Federal income tax expense 873 791 633 502 654 Net income $ 3,415 $ 3,097 $ 2,514 $ 2,009 $ 3,513 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 0.96 Dividends $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Tangible book value(1) $ 20.59 $ 19.83 $ 19.15 $ 18.61 $ 17.32 Quoted market value High $ 21.00 $ 20.90 $ 21.00 $ 22.02 $ 22.50 Low $ 20.45 $ 20.45 $ 20.05 $ 20.94 $ 20.60 Close(1) $ 21.00 $ 20.60 $ 20.89 $ 21.00 $ 21.15 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.09 % 0.87 % 1.61 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.83 % 13.14 % 11.09 % 9.87 % 21.27 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.08 % 14.36 % 12.13 % 10.96 % 24.27 % Efficiency ratio 58.38 % 61.71 % 65.95 % 71.15 % 58.23 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.77 % 4.54 % 4.53 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.15 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.92 % 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.66 % 3.73 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 62,351 $ 73,285 $ 82,222 $ 94,721 $ 79,531 Gross loans $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 $ 728,302 Total assets $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 $ 909,901 Total deposits $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 $ 766,587 Borrowed funds $ 69,000 $ 54,000 $ 59,000 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 99,142 $ 95,504 $ 92,236 $ 89,516 $ 66,340 Net loans to total deposits 102.51 % 102.02 % 101.97 % 100.60 % 94.46 % Common shares outstanding 4,658,722 4,653,343 4,647,978 4,636,455 3,645,402 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 971,074 $ 947,095 $ 934,078 $ 917,242 $ 866,253 Earning assets $ 920,551 $ 900,738 $ 887,974 $ 868,498 $ 817,110 Interest bearing liabilities $ 611,804 $ 603,965 $ 604,973 $ 592,878 $ 565,908 Total shareholders' equity $ 97,958 $ 94,519 $ 91,964 $ 80,781 $ 65,541 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 89,860 $ 86,478 $ 84,025 $ 72,742 $ 57,419 Earned common shares outstanding 4,646,835 4,641,161 4,635,255 4,332,665 3,643,151 Unvested stock grants 9,967 9,967 9,788 3,022 — Total common shares outstanding 4,656,802 4,651,128 4,645,043 4,335,687 3,643,151 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.09 % ALLL to gross loans 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.57 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.42 % 14.18 % 13.99 % 14.00 % 11.31 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.73 % 13.53 % 13.37 % 13.40 % 10.73 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.96 % 11.73 % 11.54 % 11.52 % 8.77 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.22 % 11.16 % 10.99 % 10.92 % 8.90 % (1)At end of period





The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine month periods ended:

Variance 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Amount

% INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 32,465 $ 26,419 $ 6,046 22.89 % Interest expense 6,469 3,901 2,568 65.83 % Net interest income 25,996 22,518 3,478 15.45 % Provision for loan losses 899 767 132 17.21 % Noninterest income 6,034 6,574 (540 ) (8.21 )% Noninterest expenses 19,808 18,403 1,405 7.63 % Federal income tax expense 2,297 1,817 480 26.42 % Net income $ 9,026 $ 8,105 $ 921 11.36 % PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.94 $ 2.23 $ (0.29 ) (13.00 )% Dividends $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 16.67 % Tangible book value(1) $ 20.59 $ 17.32 $ 3.27 18.88 % Quoted market value High $ 21.00 $ 21.15 $ (0.15 ) (0.71 )% Low $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 1.17 6.20 % Close(1) $ 21.00 $ 21.15 $ (0.15 ) (0.71 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.32 % (0.05 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 12.73 % 17.29 % (4.56 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.90 % 19.87 % (5.97 )% Efficiency ratio 61.84 % 63.26 % (1.42 )% Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.81 % 4.58 % 0.23 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.43 % 0.99 % 0.44 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.85 % 3.91 % (0.06 )% BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 62,351 $ 79,531 $ (17,180 ) (21.60 )% Gross loans $ 826,597 $ 728,302 $ 98,295 13.50 % Total assets $ 978,046 $ 909,901 $ 68,145 7.49 % Total deposits $ 801,101 $ 766,587 $ 34,514 4.50 % Borrowed funds $ 69,000 $ 74,000 $ (5,000 ) (6.76 )% Total shareholders' equity $ 99,142 $ 66,340 $ 32,802 49.45 % Net loans to total deposits 102.51 % 94.46 % 8.05 % Common shares outstanding 4,658,722 3,645,402 1,013,320 27.80 % YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 950,749 $ 820,481 $ 130,268 15.88 % Earning assets $ 904,590 $ 772,111 $ 132,479 17.16 % Interest bearing liabilities $ 606,912 $ 528,165 $ 78,747 14.91 % Total shareholders' equity $ 94,815 $ 62,662 $ 32,153 51.31 % Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 86,789 $ 54,547 $ 32,242 59.11 % Earned common shares outstanding 4,641,084 3,638,123 1,002,961 27.57 % Unvested stock grants 9,907 — 9,907 N/M Total common shares outstanding 4,650,991 3,638,123 1,012,868 27.84 % ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.09 % — % ALLL to gross loans 0.65 % 0.57 % 0.08 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.42 % 11.31 % 3.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.73 % 10.73 % 3.00 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.96 % 8.77 % 3.19 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.22 % 8.90 % 2.32 % (1)At end of period





Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 GAAP net income $ 3,415 $ 3,097 $ 2,514 $ 2,009 $ 3,513 GAAP net income Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (189 ) (145 ) (175 ) (167 ) (116 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 88 90 89 107 107 Amortization on acquired time deposits 7 7 7 9 9 Amortization on purchased MSRs 3 3 3 6 6 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (91 ) (45 ) (76 ) (45 ) 6 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (284 ) (9 ) (13 ) — (96 ) Net gain from BOLI death benefit — — — — (932 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (284 ) (9 ) (13 ) — (1,028 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,040 $ 3,043 $ 2,425 $ 1,964 $ 2,491 GAAP net interest income $ 9,056 $ 8,593 $ 8,347 $ 8,005 $ 7,673 Accretion on purchased loans (239 ) (183 ) (222 ) (211 ) (147 ) Prepayment penalties collected (360 ) (12 ) (16 ) — (122 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 9 9 9 12 12 Adjusted net interest income $ 8,466 $ 8,407 $ 8,118 $ 7,806 $ 7,416 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.85 % 1.14 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.31 % 12.91 % 10.69 % 9.65 % 15.08 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.42 % 14.11 % 11.70 % 10.71 % 17.21 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.59 % 4.72 % 4.66 % 4.44 % 4.40 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.42 % 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.16 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.72 % 3.57 % 3.61 %





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2019 2018 Amount % GAAP net income $ 9,026 $ 8,105 $ 921 11.36 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (509 ) (622 ) 113 (18.17 )% Amortization of core deposit intangible 267 321 (54 ) (16.82 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 21 28 (7 ) (25.00 )% Amortization on purchased MSRs 9 18 (9 ) (50.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (212 ) (255 ) 43 (16.86 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (306 ) (137 ) (169 ) 123.36 % Net gain from BOLI death benefit — (932 ) 932 (100.00 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (306 ) (1,069 ) 763 (71.38 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 8,508 $ 6,781 $ 1,727 25.47 % GAAP net interest income $ 25,996 $ 22,518 $ 3,478 15.45 % Accretion on purchased loans (644 ) (787 ) 143 (18.17 )% Prepayment penalties collected (388 ) (173 ) (215 ) 124.28 % Amortization on acquired time deposits 27 35 (8 ) (22.86 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 24,991 $ 21,593 $ 3,398 15.74 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.86 $ (0.03 ) (1.61 )% Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.10 % 0.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.00 % 14.47 % (2.47 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.11 % 16.62 % (3.51 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.66 % 4.41 % 0.25 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.44 % 1.00 % 0.44 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.70 % 3.75 % (0.05 )%

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been able to generate strong net income and adjusted net income from operations. The Corporation has also been successful at consistently increasing adjusted net interest income. This increase continues to be primarily driven through increases in loans while maintaining relatively healthy interest margins. Through 2019, and into 2020, the Corporation expects to see a continued increase in net interest income. This increase will primarily be driven by loan growth. The Corporation expects net interest margin to earning assets to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2019, and narrow slightly in 2020, due to the forecasted interest rate environment.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on an FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 827,456 $ 10,639 5.10 % $ 805,954 $ 10,141 5.05 % $ 722,811 $ 8,768 4.81 % Taxable investment securities 58,059 375 2.56 % 67,237 462 2.76 % 52,617 311 2.34 % Nontaxable investment securities 9,482 72 3.01 % 9,374 70 3.00 % 11,417 77 2.68 % Federal funds sold 16,546 89 2.13 % 10,195 61 2.40 % 23,872 120 1.99 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 5,858 35 2.37 % 4,828 28 2.33 % 3,243 15 1.84 % FHLB stock 3,150 45 5.67 % 3,150 41 5.22 % 3,150 36 4.53 % Total earning assets 920,551 11,255 4.85 % 900,738 10,803 4.81 % 817,110 9,327 4.53 % Non-earning assets ALLL (5,139 ) (4,822 ) (4,080 ) Fixed assets 14,942 14,837 14,808 Accrued income and other assets 40,720 36,342 38,415 Total assets $ 971,074 $ 947,095 $ 866,253 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 97,572 $ 229 0.93 % $ 75,496 $ 117 0.62 % $ 67,368 $ 65 0.38 % Savings deposits 243,796 282 0.46 % 243,794 319 0.52 % 235,723 125 0.21 % Time deposits 209,984 1,207 2.28 % 229,863 1,319 2.30 % 188,817 907 1.91 % Borrowed funds 60,452 451 2.96 % 54,812 440 3.22 % 74,000 541 2.90 % Total interest bearing liabilities 611,804 2,169 1.41 % 603,965 2,195 1.46 % 565,908 1,638 1.15 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 253,292 243,010 232,153 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,020 5,601 2,651 Shareholders' equity 97,958 94,519 65,541 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 971,074 $ 947,095 $ 866,253 Net interest income (FTE) $ 9,086 $ 8,608 $ 7,689 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.92 % 3.83 % 3.73 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 808,159 $ 30,521 5.05 % $ 701,791 $ 25,239 4.81 % Taxable investment securities 68,219 1,396 2.74 % 43,273 702 2.17 % Nontaxable investment securities 9,812 218 2.97 % 11,957 230 2.57 % Federal funds sold 8,928 150 2.25 % 9,656 127 1.76 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 6,322 88 1.86 % 2,425 47 2.59 % FHLB stock 3,150 138 5.86 % 3,009 122 5.42 % Total earning assets 904,590 32,511 4.81 % 772,111 26,467 4.58 % Non-earning assets ALLL (4,851 ) (3,836 ) Fixed assets 14,866 14,642 Accrued income and other assets 36,144 37,564 Total assets $ 950,749 $ 820,481 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 82,161 $ 445 0.72 % $ 63,697 $ 112 0.24 % Savings deposits 243,135 898 0.49 % 239,431 372 0.21 % Time deposits 221,903 3,746 2.26 % 161,944 2,081 1.72 % Borrowed funds 59,713 1,380 3.09 % 63,093 1,336 2.83 % Total interest bearing liabilities 606,912 6,469 1.43 % 528,165 3,901 0.99 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 243,523 226,955 Accrued interest and other liabilities 5,499 2,699 Shareholders' equity 94,815 62,662 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 950,749 $ 820,481 Net interest income (FTE) $ 26,042 $ 22,566 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.85 % 3.91 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to an FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year to year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Compared To Compared To Compared To June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 363 $ 135 $ 498 $ 1,321 $ 550 $ 1,871 $ 1,308 $ 3,974 $ 5,282 Taxable investment securities (57 ) (30 ) (87 ) 33 31 64 218 476 694 Nontaxable investment securities 2 — 2 (47 ) 42 (5 ) 46 (58 ) (12 ) Federal funds sold 71 (43 ) 28 (79 ) 48 (31 ) 38 (15 ) 23 Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 6 1 7 15 5 20 (24 ) 65 41 FHLB stock — 4 4 — 9 9 10 6 16 Total changes in interest income 385 67 452 1,243 685 1,928 1,596 4,448 6,044 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 41 71 112 39 125 164 42 291 333 Savings deposits — (37 ) (37 ) 4 153 157 6 520 526 Time deposits (102 ) (10 ) (112 ) 110 190 300 901 764 1,665 Borrowed funds 166 (155 ) 11 (160 ) 70 (90 ) (105 ) 149 44 Total changes in interest expense 105 (131 ) (26 ) (7 ) 538 531 844 1,724 2,568 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 280 $ 198 $ 478 $ 1,250 $ 147 $ 1,397 $ 752 $ 2,724 $ 3,476





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Total earning assets 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.77 % 4.54 % 4.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.15 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.92 % 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.66 % 3.73 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Total interest income (FTE) 11,255 10,803 10,453 9,947 9,327 Total interest expense 2,169 2,195 2,090 1,926 1,638 Net interest income (FTE) $ 9,086 $ 8,608 $ 8,363 $ 8,021 $ 7,689

As outlined in the previous tables, the Corporation has increased net interest income primarily through increases in volume. Net interest margins are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year and shrink slightly in 2020. The anticipated minor reduction in net interest margins for 2020 is due to yields on earning assets falling faster than rates on interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 665 $ 422 $ 195 $ 162 $ 277 ATM and debit card income 418 404 360 397 386 Trust and investment services 395 459 328 372 444 Mortgage servicing fees 243 230 211 208 199 Service charges on deposit accounts 239 222 234 259 273 Net MSR income 142 344 8 67 133 Net gain from BOLI death benefit — — — — 932 Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — — — Other income and fees 160 169 186 238 116 Total noninterest income $ 2,262 $ 2,250 $ 1,522 $ 1,703 $ 2,760





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2019 2018 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 1,282 $ 679 $ 603 88.81 % ATM and debit card income 1,182 1,128 54 4.79 % Trust and investment services 1,182 1,219 (37 ) (3.04 )% Mortgage servicing fees 684 577 107 18.54 % Service charges on deposit accounts 695 785 (90 ) (11.46 )% Net MSR income 494 296 198 66.89 % Net gain from BOLI death benefit — 932 (932 ) (100.00 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 518 (518 ) (100.00 )% Other income and fees 515 440 75 17.05 % Total noninterest income $ 6,034 $ 6,574 $ (540 ) (8.21 )%

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Through the first nine months of 2019, the Corporation had two sales of residential mortgage pools that were previously held in its loan portfolio. One sale occurred in the second quarter of 2019 in which $28,000 of residential mortgages generated a gain of $25. The second sale occurred in the third quarter of 2019, in which $2,600 of residential mortgages generated a gain of $64. In 2018, the Corporation had one sale of residential mortgages that were previously held in its portfolio. The sale generated a gain of $47 and $4,724 of residential mortgages were sold. Excluding the impact of these sales, net gains from the sales of mortgage loans increased by $561 when the first nine months of 2019 are compared to the same period in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year. While the Corporation continually analyzes its residential mortgage portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies, there are no sales anticipated in the foreseeable future.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly in future periods.

Trust and investment services include income the Corporation earns from its contracts with customers to manage assets for investment, and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income activity is expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Mortgage servicing fees include the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase as mortgage demand remains strong.

Service charges on deposit accounts include fees earned from the Corporation's deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of declines in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Net MSR income is the net of income generated from the capitalization of new MSRs and the amortization of serviced loans as a result of paydowns and payoffs. As noted above, the Corporation sold pools of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio in the second and third quarter of 2019. This second quarter sale generated $266 of net MSR income from the capitalization of the associated servicing rights while the third quarter sale generated $25 of capitalized servicing rights. The Corporation expects net MSR income to stabilize in future periods as residential mortgage sales continue at current levels for the foreseeable future.

Net gain from BOLI death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from BOLI death benefits in 2019.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. There were no sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2019. While the Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies, there are no sales anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Other income and fees include other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels for the for the foreseeable future.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Compensation $ 3,530 $ 3,749 $ 3,630 $ 3,429 $ 3,359 Furniture and equipment 579 525 491 508 486 Professional services 494 439 445 518 381 Occupancy 444 426 437 416 379 Data processing 323 281 278 512 164 Advertising and promotional 222 291 163 198 177 Loan and collection 120 119 110 134 135 Amortization of CDI 112 114 112 136 135 Telephone and communication 110 108 111 107 106 ATM and debit card 109 100 95 96 105 FDIC insurance premiums 20 17 101 120 132 Other losses 13 4 11 152 2 Other general and administrative 532 518 525 581 514 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,608 $ 6,691 $ 6,509 $ 6,907 $ 6,075





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2019 2018 Amount % Compensation $ 10,909 $ 9,992 $ 917 9.18 % Furniture and equipment 1,595 1,390 205 14.75 % Professional services 1,378 1,269 109 8.59 % Occupancy 1,307 1,223 84 6.87 % Data processing 882 456 426 93.42 % Advertising and promotional 676 520 156 30.00 % Loan and collection 349 403 (54 ) (13.40 )% Amortization of CDI 338 406 (68 ) (16.75 )% Telephone and communication 329 306 23 7.52 % ATM and debit card 304 291 13 4.47 % FDIC insurance premiums 138 352 (214 ) (60.80 )% Other losses 28 261 (233 ) (89.27 )% Other general and administrative 1,575 1,534 41 2.67 % Total noninterest expenses $ 19,808 $ 18,403 $ 1,405 7.63 %

Compensation includes all compensation and benefits paid to the Corporation's employees. Compensation for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 has increased compared to the same time period for 2018, and is expected to continue to increase, due to the continued growth in size and complexity of the organization.



Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to approximate their current levels for the remainder of the year.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. The increase is largely due to the growth in size and complexity of the organization. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The Corporation does not expect any significant fluctuations in 2019.

Amortization of CDI relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2019.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses have increased due to the growth in size and complexity of the organization and are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2019.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to remain at current levels for 2019.

Included in other losses was a $260 one time loan related expense in the first quarter of 2018 and one time loss totaling $132 in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to assets acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these isolated items, other losses have not been significant and management does not anticipate any significant other losses in 2019.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the reminder of the year.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 $ 23,412 $ 63,469 Total investment securities 62,351 73,285 82,222 94,721 79,531 Loans HFS 15,111 6,771 1,835 903 2,021 Gross loans 826,597 813,547 809,863 772,227 728,302 Less ALLL 5,413 5,014 4,745 4,488 4,146 Net loans 821,184 808,533 805,118 767,739 724,156 All other assets 41,828 41,134 40,488 39,675 40,724 Total assets $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 $ 909,901 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 $ 766,587 Total borrowed funds 69,000 54,000 59,000 69,000 74,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,803 7,731 5,403 4,810 2,974 Total liabilities 878,904 854,286 853,936 836,934 843,561 Total shareholders' equity 99,142 95,504 92,236 89,516 66,340 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 $ 926,450 $ 909,901





9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,505 87.23 % $ (25,897 ) (40.80 )% Total investment securities (10,934 ) (14.92 )% (17,180 ) (21.60 )% Loans HFS 8,340 123.17 % 13,090 647.7 % Gross loans 13,050 1.6 % 98,295 13.5 % Less ALLL 399 7.96 % 1,267 30.56 % Net loans 12,651 1.56 % 97,028 13.4 % All other assets 694 1.69 % 1,104 2.71 % Total assets $ 28,256 2.97 % $ 68,145 7.49 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 8,546 1.08 % $ 34,514 4.5 % Total borrowed funds 15,000 27.78 % (5,000 ) (6.76 )% Accrued interest and other liabilities 1,072 13.87 % 5,829 196 % Total liabilities 24,618 1.49 % 35,343 2.2 % Total shareholders' equity 3,638 3.81 % 32,802 49.45 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,256 2.97 % $ 68,145 7.49 %

Cash and cash equivalents

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 28,572 $ 17,067 $ 16,509 $ 19,412 $ 21,469 Federal funds sold 9,000 3,000 — 4,000 42,000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 $ 23,412 $ 63,469 9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks $ 11,505 67.41 % $ 7,103 33.08 % Federal funds sold 6,000 200 % (33,000 ) (78.57 )% Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,505 87.23 % $ (25,897 ) (40.80 )%

Cash and cash equivalents fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.



Total investment securities

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 AFS U.S. Government and federal agency $ 22,854 $ 33,842 $ 38,796 $ 57,029 $ 49,011 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 10,826 11,856 12,516 9,833 1,662 State and municipal 10,194 8,889 10,322 10,558 12,741 Certificates of deposit 7,155 7,154 8,394 8,393 7,171 Mortgage backed residential 6,227 6,733 7,031 4,276 4,408 Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 1,048 776 288 (235 ) (478 ) Total AFS 58,304 69,250 77,347 89,854 74,515 HTM State and municipal 2,100 2,104 2,965 2,971 3,728 Equity securities 1,947 1,931 1,910 1,896 1,288 Total investment securities $ 62,351 $ 73,285 $ 82,222 $ 94,721 $ 79,531 9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % AFS U.S. Government and federal agency $ (10,988 ) (32.47 )% $ (26,157 ) (53.37 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,030 ) (8.69 )% 9,164 551.38 % State and municipal 1,305 14.68 % (2,547 ) (19.99 )% Certificates of deposit 1 0.01 % (16 ) (0.22 )% Mortgage backed residential (506 ) (7.52 )% 1,819 41.27 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on AFS securities 272 35.05 % 1,526 (319.25 )% Total AFS (10,946 ) (15.81 )% (16,211 ) (21.76 )% HTM State and municipal (4 ) (0.19 )% (1,628 ) (43.67 )% Equity securities 16 0.83 % 659 51.16 % Total investment securities $ (10,934 ) (14.92 )% $ (17,180 ) (21.60 )%

During 2018, the Corporation increased total investment securities due to advantageous pricing opportunities. However, since late 2018, yields on bonds that meet the Corporation's investment standards have declined significantly. As such, the Corporation has not replaced the majority of maturing investments. Total investment securities are expected to approximate current levels or decline slightly in future periods.



Loans HFS

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The significant increase in loans HFS is due to a considerable increase in residential mortgage demand. Loans HFS are expected to decrease slightly, however, over the rest of 2019 as loan appetite tends to decrease towards the end of the year. That being said, if interest rates further decline, the Corporation could expect the balance in loans held for sale to approximate current levels going into 2020.

Net loans

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Commercial real estate $ 420,127 $ 408,103 $ 394,462 $ 369,043 $ 351,739 Residential real estate 291,401 289,944 306,466 293,271 274,035 Commercial 63,747 63,998 56,790 56,583 48,594 Home equity 43,061 42,890 43,130 43,597 41,136 Installment 8,261 8,612 9,015 9,733 12,798 Gross loans $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 $ 728,302 9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial real estate $ 12,024 2.95 % $ 68,388 19.44 % Residential real estate 1,457 0.5 % 17,366 6.34 % Commercial (251 ) (0.39 )% 15,153 31.18 % Home equity 171 0.4 % 1,925 4.68 % Installment (351 ) (4.08 )% (4,537 ) (35.45 )% Gross loans $ 13,050 1.6 % $ 98,295 13.5 %

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Accruing interest Current $ 824,587 $ 811,184 $ 807,671 $ 769,799 $ 725,954 Past due 30-89 days 1,089 1,275 1,009 1,325 1,689 Past due 90 days or more 209 301 310 191 150 Total accruing interest 825,885 812,760 808,990 771,315 727,793 Nonaccrual 712 787 873 912 509 Total loans $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 $ 772,227 $ 728,302 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 2,010 $ 2,363 $ 2,192 $ 2,428 $ 2,348

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:



9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 712 $ 787 $ 873 $ 912 $ 509 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 209 301 310 191 150 Total nonperforming loans 921 1,088 1,183 1,103 659 OREO — — — 32 143 Total nonperforming assets $ 921 $ 1,088 $ 1,183 $ 1,135 $ 802

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:



9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.09 % ALLL to gross loans 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.57 %

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. Despite the above peer growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans. This comparatively low level of nonperforming loans has also resulted in an ALLL to gross loans at a level below many of the Corporation's peers. While the Corporation's ALLL to gross loans is below its peers, it is important to understand that the ALLL does not include the net unamortized discount on purchased loans as it is a component of gross loans.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 1,626 $ 1,914 $ 2,095 $ 2,318 $ 2,529

All other assets



The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Premises and equipment, net $ 15,443 $ 14,792 $ 14,838 $ 14,761 $ 14,644 BOLI 10,248 10,181 10,070 10,007 9,959 MSR 3,900 3,758 3,414 3,406 3,340 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 FHLB stock 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 AIR 2,954 3,350 3,298 3,020 3,082 CDI assets 1,015 1,128 1,241 1,353 1,489 OREO — — — 32 143 Other assets 1,899 1,556 1,258 727 1,698 All other assets $ 41,828 $ 41,134 $ 40,488 $ 39,675 $ 40,724 9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ 651 4.4 % $ 799 5.46 % BOLI 67 0.66 % 289 2.9 % MSR 142 3.78 % 560 16.77 % Goodwill — — % — — % FHLB stock — — % — — % AIR (396 ) (11.82 )% (128 ) (4.15 )% CDI assets (113 ) (10.02 )% (474 ) (31.83 )% OREO — — % (143 ) (100.00 )% Other assets 343 22.04 % 201 11.84 % All other assets $ 694 1.69 % $ 1,104 2.71 %

Premises and equipment, net is comprised of land and land improvements, building and building improvements, furniture and equipment, and construction in progress. The $651 increase in the third quarter of 2019 in mainly due to the build-out of a newly leased property and newly purchased customer facing equipment.



All other assets are expected to increase commensurate with the overall growth of the Corporation.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Demand $ 253,784 $ 245,703 $ 235,305 $ 233,954 $ 235,208 Savings 213,494 232,094 230,006 223,728 221,028 Money market demand 80,873 69,374 61,294 61,369 60,836 NOW 39,286 18,017 19,358 10,234 8,952 Time deposits 213,664 227,367 243,570 233,839 240,563 Total deposits $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 $ 763,124 $ 766,587 9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Demand $ 8,081 3.29 % $ 18,576 7.9 % Savings (18,600 ) (8.01 )% (7,534 ) (3.41 )% Money market demand 11,499 16.58 % 20,037 32.94 % NOW 21,269 118.05 % 30,334 338.85 % Time deposits (13,703 ) (6.03 )% (26,899 ) (11.18 )% Total deposits $ 8,546 1.08 % $ 34,514 4.5 %

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. On a quarterly average basis, noninterest bearing deposits increased $10,282, or 4.23%, from June 30, 2019. The Corporation has also been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The quarter over quarter decrease in Savings and increase in NOW account balances are related to the transition of specific accounts from Savings to NOW account types. This was a one-time transition. The Corporation expects that deposit growth will continue to be strong with the majority of the growth coming in the form of demand and money market accounts.



Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 FHLB borrowings $ 55,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 $ 55,000 $ 60,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Federal funds purchased — — 5,000 — — Total borrowed funds $ 69,000 $ 54,000 $ 59,000 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 9/30/2019 vs 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 vs 9/30/2018 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % FHLB borrowings $ 15,000 37.5 % $ (5,000 ) (8.33 )% Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Federal funds purchased — — % — — % Total borrowed funds $ 15,000 27.78 % $ (5,000 ) (6.76 )%





While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds gradually declined in the quarters prior to September 30, 2019 as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds increased in the third quarter of 2019 as the interest rates for FHLB borrowings were extremely attractive. Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as maturing FHLB borrowings roll off. However, the Corporation continues to analyze the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.



Accrued interest and other liabilities

Accrued interest and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant). Accrued interest and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Corporation increased its capital position through a private placement of common stock to both retail and accredited individual investors. The private placement generated net proceeds of $20,500. These proceeds were used to fund the Corporation's strong organic growth, opportunistic strategic growth, and enhance its capital position. The balance of growth in retained earnings was the result of the Corporation's strong earnings. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow throughout 2019 through the Corporation's earnings as no significant changes in dividend strategy are anticipated.

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers Association GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ACH: Automated Clearing House HFS: Held for sale AFS: Available-for-sale HTM: Held to maturity AIR: Accrued interest receivable IRA: Individual retirement account ALLL: Allowance for loan losses LIBOR: London Interbank Offered Rate AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income MSR: Mortgage servicing rights ARRC: Alternative Reference Rates Committee N/M: Not meaningful ASC: Accounting Standards Codification NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations ASU: Accounting Standards Update ATM: Automated teller machine NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal BOLI: Bank owned life insurance NSF: Non-sufficient funds CDI: Core deposit intangible OIS: Overnight Index Swap CET1: Common equity tier 1 OREO: Other real estate owned DRIP: Dividend Reinvestment Plan OTTI: Other-than-temporary impairment ESOP: Employee Stock Ownership Plan QTD: Quarter to date FASB: Financial Accounting Standards Board SBA: Small Business Association FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation SERP: Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank SOFR: Secured Overnight Funding Rate FRB: Federal Reserve Bank TDR: Troubled debt restructuring FTE: Fully taxable equivalent YTD: Year to date



About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The aim of The State Bank is to become and remain “Your Financial Partner for Life.” More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing President & CEO Chief Financial Officer Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc. 810.714.3902 810.714.3925 ronj@thestatebank.com aaronw@thestatebank.com







