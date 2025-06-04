DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Plavan Commercial Fueling, Inc. d/b/a P-Fleet Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Plavan Commercial Fueling, Inc. d/b/a P-Fleet. P-Fleet learned of suspicious activity on or about February 18, 2025. To join this case, go HERE.

About Plavan Commercial Fueling, Inc.

Plavan Commercial Fueling Inc., also known as P-Fleet, helps businesses across the U.S. manage fuel expenses for their vehicle fleets by offering specialized fuel cards and streamlined payment solutions.

What happened?

On or around February 18, 2025, P-Fleet began an investigation after being notified of suspicious activity in one of their employees’ email accounts. They discovered that from November 26, 2024, to February 21, 2025, an unauthorized third party had gained access to the employee’s email account throughout that entire period. P-Fleet began sending out data breach notification letters on June 3, 2025.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Social Security Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning P-Fleet you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the P-Fleet data breach.

