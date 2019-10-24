Hemp-based Foods Market: Size, Share and Global Opportunity Analysis Outlook to 2026

Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2019 Analysis (By Segment, Product And Applications) And Forecasts To 2026

Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.

The global Hemp-based Foods market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hemp-based Foods by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Hemp Oil Canada

Manitoba Harvest

Braham & Murray

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

Just Hemp Foods

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Nutiva

Hempco

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Naturally Splendid

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Hemp Foods Australia

Elixinol

Canada Hemp Foods

Mettrum Originals

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Hemp-based Foods Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Hemp-based Foods

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Hemp-based Foods Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Whole Hemp Seed

3.1.2 Hulled Hemp Seed

3.1.3 Hemp Seed Oil

3.1.4 Hemp Protein Powder

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Hemp-based Foods Hemp Oil Canada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Manitoba Harvest (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Braham & Murray (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Canah International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 GIGO Food (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Just Hemp Foods (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 North American Hemp & Grain Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Yunnan Industrial Hemp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Nutiva (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Hempco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Agropro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 GFR Ingredients Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Naturally Splendid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Navitas Organics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Yishutang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Hemp Foods Australia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Elixinol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Canada Hemp Foods (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Mettrum Originals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Supermarkets

6.1.2 Demand in Convenience Stores

6.1.3 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

