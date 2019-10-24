Shivani Sikri has been Awarded – “Best Dietician in Delhi INDIA"

Best Dietitian in Delhi India Indian Dietician Online dietitian for weight loss

Shivani Sikri is ranked amongst the best dietician in Delhi, has been awarded as Best Dietician for Weight Loss

NEW DELHI, INDIA, DELHI, INDIA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shivani Sikri (Chief Nutritionist & Co-Founder, NUTRI4VERVE) has been Awarded – “ Best Dietician in Delhi ” at International Healthcare Summit & Awards and was winner of India’s biggest Healthcare Awards popularly known as Healthcare Oscars of India – “Superstar : Excellence in Diet & Nutrition” at Indian Health Professional Awards.She offers intelligent diet plans for weight loss through Lifestyle Management (work routines, time constraints, eating habits, meal preferences, travel Schedules, genetics & therapeutic / family medical history) made afresh and fulfilling specific demands of clients. She offers Indian Keto Diet , Paleo diets, and other fat targeting diets so that the fat loss is everlasting and easily attainable by eating only your home cooked food.Nutri4Verve recommends a 12-week dietary plan for Weight Loss diets, therapeutic diets with emphasis on Diabetes, Thyroid, Dietician for PCOD/ PCOS , Post Pregnancy and Lipid Imbalances and others.Shivani Sikri is ranked amongst the best dietician in Delhi, her health programs incorporate best interest of the patients. She provides assistance for diabetes control, cholesterol control, as well as immunity booster, and B.P. Management. She has an abounding experience with serving different kinds of clients for different services. Her personal counselling corporate wellness and all other related healthcare tasks have proven to be beneficial for most people. She also helps aid skin improvement, menopausal management, and Fit after forty lifestyle. If you are looking for assistance from someone to help you lead a healthy lifestyle with taking care of your specific issue and ailments you are faced with, then contact a good dietician in Delhi like Shivani Sikri.We have our fully satisfied Client base from Delhi – South Delhi , West Delhi , North Delhi – Gurgaon , Noida , Greater Noida , Mumbai , Pune , Bangalore , Chennai , Hyderabad , cities of Punjab , Uttarakhand etc.Countries including USA, Canada, UK, Dubai, Qatar, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal and many more…LOCATION : B-1/22, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi 110029 | www.nutri4verve.com CALL : 8800339577 (for Appointment)



