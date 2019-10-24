Trade Finance BG SBLC MMW Capital BV

MMW Capital BV offers Fresh Cut Cash Backed Bank Guarantee BG / SBLC Standby Letter of Credit issued with HSBC Bank plc.” — Tim Flanagan

UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The function of trade finance is to introduce a third-party to transactions to remove the payment risk and the supply risk while providing the exporter with receivables according to the agreement and the importer with extended credit. Suppliers, banks, syndicates, trade finance houses and buyers all provide trade financing.

Repayment terms for trade financing transactions are typically short term. This type of financing creates a safety net to protect the interests of buyers and sellers in the international marketplace and help complete transactions that may involve multiple currencies.

Although international trade has been in existence for centuries, trade finance facilitates its advancement. The widespread use of trade finance has contributed to enormous international trade growth. Trade finance is of vital importance to the global economy with the World Trade Organization estimating that 80 to 90 percent of global trade relies on this financing method.

