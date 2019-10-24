Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results and Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $18.9 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.37 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net income of $16.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.35 for the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.17%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.61% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.74%.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $52.0 million, a 9% increase compared to $47.9 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended 2019, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.02, compared to diluted EPS of $0.99 for the first nine months of 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.4 million, tax-effected, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $54.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. For the first nine months of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.11%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.07%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.11%. Excluding merger-related expenses these ratios were 1.16%, 10.53% and 13.70%, respectively.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We are pleased once again to report record quarterly earnings in spite of a volatile interest rate environment. Earlier today, the Company announced a new share repurchase program of 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase program allows us the flexibility to utilize another effective capital management tool."

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 of 3.25% decreased seven basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and decreased fourteen basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2018 was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, while the decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on earning assets. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2019 of 3.35% compared to 3.38% for the same period in 2018.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.32% compared to 4.14% for the third quarter of 2018 and 4.46% for the second quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.41% compared to 4.09% during the same period in 2018. The current quarter and year-to-date increase in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior year periods, was a result of originating higher yielding loans, additional accretion income on loans resulting from the Highlands acquisition and higher investment securities yields. The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a reduction in yield on loans due to decreases in prime rate in the third quarter, as well as an increase in lower yielding average interest-earning cash.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.41% compared to 1.08% for the third quarter of 2018 and 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first nine months of 2019 was 1.39% compared to 0.94% during the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased since 2018 largely driven by competitive pressures and higher market interest rates.

Net interest income increased to $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $43.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan yields, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2019 was $146.5 million, as compared to $129.4 million for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $237,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to deposit growth. Commissions and fees increased $131,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while gains on equity securities of $72,000 compared favorably to losses of $439,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2018. Income on bank owned life insurance decreased $436,000 due primarily to a death benefit received during the third quarter of 2018. Other income increased $616,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to gains resulting from payoffs of purchased credit impaired loans and an increase in swap income during the third quarter of 2019, partially offset by $315,000 in branch write-downs.

For the first nine months of 2019, noninterest income totaled $18.8 million compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2018 as the Company recorded a $525,000 gain on equity securities in the first nine months of 2019 compared to losses of $384,000 during the same period in 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $586,000 compared to the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while service charges on deposit accounts increased $409,000 due primarily to deposit growth. Other income increased $464,000 compared to the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to the same reasons discussed above in the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and increased $1.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to salary and employee benefit expense which increased $1.7 million as a result of staff additions from the Highlands merger, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $451,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to the acceleration of rental expense on a leased branch slated to close totaling $295,000. In the third quarter of 2019, $420,000 in previously recorded FDIC expense was reversed due to assessment credits from the FDIC and no third quarter 2019 accrual was made, resulting from the insurance fund reserve ratio exceeding the required level. The FDIC expense reversal resulted in a favorable variance of $820,000 compared to the same period in 2018.

For the first nine months of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $95.2 million compared to $82.5 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses of $3.2 million, noninterest expense increased $9.6 million compared to the first nine months of 2018 primarily as a result of additional salary and benefit expenses , as well as Highlands expenses from the merger date in January 2019 through the system conversion date in April and increased data processing expenses. Net occupancy increased $693,000 during the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due primarily to the addition of Highlands branches as well as the acceleration of rental expense mentioned above. FDIC insurance expense decreased $794,000 compared to the first nine months of 2018 due to the credits discussed above.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 25.3% compared to 17.9% for the third quarter of 2018, as a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during the second quarter 2019, which resulted in increasing our estimated effective tax rate for 2019 to 24.7%.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2019, total assets were $6.49 billion, an increase of $686.4 million, including $496.5 million from the Highlands acquisition compared to December 31, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total loans grew $466.7 million, including $425.0 million from Highlands, to $4.92 billion and investment securities increased $83.6 million, including $24.5 million from Highlands, to $905.1 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $589.9 million, including $409.6 million from Highlands, to $5.21 billion, while borrowings decreased $36.7 million to $483.4 million. At September 30, 2019, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 94.5%.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets increased to $16.9 million, 0.26% of total assets, compared to $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.32% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased to $38.7 million, 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $37.7 million, 0.84% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The Company's allowance for loan losses excluding acquired loans would be 0.91%. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company had net charge-offs of $543,000, or 0.04%, of average loans, annualized, compared to $357,000, or 0.03%, for the same period in 2018. Provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $536,000 compared to provision for loan losses of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, stockholders' equity was $713.2 million compared to $623.7 million at December 31, 2018, a 14% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.34% at September 30, 2019. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 10% and 11% to $14.13 and $10.94, respectively, compared to $12.79 and $9.88 at September 30, 2018. On October 22, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2019.

Under the Share Repurchase Program announced today, the Company may repurchase up to 2,524,458 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock at September 30, 2019. Repurchases may be made from time to time through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases. The specific timing, price and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, legal and contractual requirements and the Company's financial performance. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.49 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; five New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara

President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine

EVP & CFO

973-697-2000

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 48,682 $ 43,624 $ 146,486 $ 129,353 Provision for loan losses (536 ) (1,046 ) (1,044 ) (3,822 ) Gains on sales of loans 486 484 1,285 1,030 Gain on equity securities 72 (439 ) 525 (384 ) Other noninterest income 6,142 5,594 17,002 16,036 Merger-related expenses — — (3,178 ) — Other noninterest expense (29,563 ) (27,793 ) (92,055 ) (82,504 ) Pretax income 25,283 20,424 69,021 59,709 Provision for income taxes (6,409 ) (3,666 ) (17,064 ) (11,858 ) Net income $ 18,874 $ 16,758 $ 51,957 $ 47,851 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 0.99 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.365 $ 0.330 Weighted average shares - basic 50,553 47,605 50,447 47,570 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,694 47,788 50,595 47,764 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.17 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.61 % 11.02 % 10.07 % 10.78 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.74 % 14.31 % 13.11 % 14.06 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.32 % 4.14 % 4.41 % 4.09 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.41 % 1.08 % 1.39 % 0.94 % Annualized net interest spread 2.91 % 3.06 % 3.02 % 3.15 % Annualized net interest margin 3.25 % 3.32 % 3.35 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio (1) 52.77 % 56.00 % 55.05 % 56.05 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.99 % 10.80 % Book value per common share $ 14.13 $ 12.79 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.94 $ 9.88 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.72 % 8.55 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.86 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.32 % 0.26 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.25 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — % 0.06 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 4,923,414 $ 4,332,238 Allowance for loan losses 38,655 37,293 Investment securities 905,078 801,315 Total assets 6,492,474 5,627,057 Total deposits 5,210,619 4,642,443 Short-term borrowings 199,326 47,398 Other borrowings 284,029 289,635 Stockholders' equity 713,204 607,555 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 4,937,488 $ 4,296,244 $ 4,908,952 $ 4,246,338 Investment securities 869,734 811,217 860,840 814,508 Interest-earning assets 5,947,645 5,221,612 5,852,919 5,126,677 Total assets 6,379,675 5,570,286 6,273,860 5,473,001 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,100,413 999,217 1,080,235 978,020 Savings deposits 494,377 491,095 503,260 491,810 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,678,424 2,319,863 2,599,004 2,252,112 Time deposits 964,159 789,691 938,751 781,230 Total deposits 5,237,373 4,599,866 5,121,250 4,503,172 Short-term borrowings 74,042 36,702 104,450 54,981 Other borrowings 287,839 291,477 292,447 286,138 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,498,841 3,928,828 4,437,912 3,866,271 Stockholders' equity 705,726 603,059 689,538 593,453





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 58,563 $ 49,181 $ 175,324 $ 142,384 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 695 533 1,297 844 Taxable investment securities and other 5,007 4,141 14,865 12,160 Tax exempt investment securities 361 427 1,165 1,299 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 64,626 54,282 192,651 156,687 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 13,267 8,429 37,526 20,685 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 231 42 1,333 409 Other borrowings 2,446 2,187 7,306 6,240 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 15,944 10,658 46,165 27,334 NET INTEREST INCOME 48,682 43,624 146,486 129,353 Provision for loan losses 536 1,046 1,044 3,822 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 48,146 42,578 145,442 125,531 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 2,851 2,614 8,179 7,770 Commissions and fees 1,545 1,414 4,682 4,096 Income on bank owned life insurance 691 1,127 2,064 2,557 Gain on equity securities 72 (439 ) 525 (384 ) Gains on sales of loans 486 484 1,285 1,030 Other income 1,055 439 2,077 1,613 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,700 5,639 18,812 16,682 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 19,062 17,352 57,672 50,921 Net occupancy expense 2,767 2,316 8,350 7,657 Furniture and equipment expense 2,084 2,070 6,365 6,287 FDIC insurance expense (420 ) 400 431 1,225 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 366 371 1,214 1,230 Marketing expense 423 343 1,430 1,160 Data processing expense 1,248 1,083 3,800 2,525 Telecommunications expense 480 438 1,451 1,321 ATM and debit card expense 588 556 1,773 1,624 Core deposit intangible amortization 288 142 893 452 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 29 45 223 112 Merger-related expenses — — 3,178 — Other expenses 2,648 2,677 8,453 7,990 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 29,563 27,793 95,233 82,504 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 25,283 20,424 69,021 59,709 Provision for income taxes 6,409 3,666 17,064 11,858 NET INCOME $ 18,874 $ 16,758 $ 51,957 $ 47,851 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 0.99 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.365 $ 0.330





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 249,553 $ 205,199 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 32,405 3,400 Total cash and cash equivalents 281,958 208,599 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 720,405 638,618 Equity securities, at fair value 15,552 15,921 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $152,495 at September 30, 2019 and $150,932 at December 31, 2018 151,115 153,646 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 18,006 13,301 Loans held for sale 3,077 1,113 Loans, net of deferred fees 4,923,414 4,456,733 Allowance for loan losses (38,655 ) (37,688 ) Net loans and leases 4,884,759 4,419,045 Premises and equipment, net 47,372 49,175 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,953 — Accrued interest receivable 16,573 16,114 Goodwill 156,277 136,433 Other identifiable intangible assets 4,602 1,768 Bank owned life insurance 111,717 110,052 Other assets 63,108 42,308 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,492,474 $ 5,806,093 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,101,083 $ 950,218 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,196,323 2,913,414 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 682,677 589,737 Time deposits over $250 thousand 230,536 167,301 Total deposits 5,210,619 4,620,670 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 199,326 233,905 Other borrowings 165,818 181,118 Subordinated debentures 118,211 105,027 Operating lease liabilities 19,509 — Other liabilities 65,787 41,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,779,270 5,182,354 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018; issued shares 50,489,161 at

September 30, 2019 and 47,486,250 shares at December 31, 2018 559,595 514,703 Retained earnings 150,399 116,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,210 (7,838 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 713,204 623,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,492,474 $ 5,806,093





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 48,682 $ 49,198 $ 48,606 $ 44,206 $ 43,624 Provision for loan losses (536 ) — (508 ) (591 ) (1,046 ) Gains on sales of loans 486 428 371 299 484 Gain (loss) on equity securities 72 100 353 (199 ) (439 ) Other noninterest income 6,142 5,861 4,999 5,528 5,594 Merger-related expenses — (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 ) — Other noninterest expense (29,563 ) (31,368 ) (31,124 ) (28,199 ) (27,793 ) Pretax income 25,283 23,901 19,837 20,580 20,424 Provision for income taxes (6,409 ) (6,444 ) (4,211 ) (5,030 ) (3,666 ) Net income $ 18,874 $ 17,457 $ 15,626 $ 15,550 $ 16,758 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 Dividends paid $ 6,362 $ 6,357 $ 5,838 $ 5,510 $ 5,510 Weighted average shares - basic 50,553 50,509 50,275 47,605 47,605 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,694 50,649 50,442 47,780 47,788 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.19 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 % Annualized net interest margin 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio (1) 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.24 % 11.11 % 10.98 % 11.27 % 11.21 % Total risk-based ratio 13.70 % 13.60 % 13.48 % 13.71 % 13.69 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.34 % 9.30 % 9.23 % 9.39 % 9.42 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.66 % 10.52 % 10.38 % 10.62 % 10.56 % Book value per common share $ 14.13 $ 13.85 $ 13.51 $ 13.14 $ 12.79 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.94 $ 10.66 $ 10.35 $ 10.22 $ 9.88 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 $ 4,460,447 $ 4,332,238 Allowance for loan losses 38,655 38,662 37,979 37,688 37,293 Investment securities 905,078 863,474 850,729 821,486 801,315 Total assets 6,492,474 6,407,195 6,365,063 5,806,093 5,627,057 Total deposits 5,210,619 5,082,598 5,064,584 4,620,670 4,642,443 Short-term borrowings 199,326 258,703 261,266 233,905 47,398 Other borrowings 284,029 294,022 293,976 286,145 289,635 Stockholders' equity 713,204 698,463 681,343 623,739 607,555 LOANS Commercial, real estate $ 3,749,413 $ 3,737,447 $ 3,769,545 $ 3,377,324 $ 3,281,946 Commercial, industrial and other 391,486 407,776 389,230 336,735 334,241 Equipment financing 104,689 99,351 90,791 87,925 82,881 Residential mortgages 337,482 336,810 335,290 329,854 315,135 Consumer and home equity 342,928 343,916 339,815 328,609 318,035 Total loans $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 $ 4,460,447 $ 4,332,238 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,101,083 $ 1,089,474 $ 1,071,890 $ 950,218 $ 996,296 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,196,323 3,007,784 3,046,322 2,913,414 2,855,318 Time deposits 913,213 985,340 946,372 757,038 790,829 Total deposits $ 5,210,619 $ 5,082,598 $ 5,064,584 $ 4,620,670 $ 4,642,443 Total loans to total deposits ratio 94.5 % 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.5 % 93.3 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 4,937,488 $ 4,917,109 $ 4,871,534 $ 4,393,382 $ 4,296,244 Investment securities 869,734 854,608 858,046 823,193 811,217 Interest-earning assets 5,947,645 5,836,333 5,772,853 5,346,934 5,221,612 Total assets 6,379,675 6,256,523 6,183,224 5,694,827 5,570,286 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,100,413 1,083,745 1,056,060 1,003,508 999,217 Savings deposits 494,377 502,340 513,270 483,606 491,095 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,678,424 2,562,365 2,554,865 2,446,325 2,319,863 Time deposits 964,159 961,212 890,070 769,129 789,691 Total deposits 5,237,373 5,109,662 5,014,265 4,702,568 4,599,866 Short-term borrowings 74,042 110,941 128,972 50,196 36,702 Other borrowings 287,839 283,177 306,529 288,126 291,477 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,498,841 4,420,035 4,393,706 4,037,382 3,928,828 Stockholders' equity 705,726 689,324 673,205 613,583 603,059





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) ASSETS Loans 4.71 % 4.82 % 4.80 % 4.58 % 4.54 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.50 % 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.44 % 2.26 % Tax-exempt securities 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.71 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 1.98 % 2.15 % 2.35 % 2.19 % 1.87 % Total interest-earning assets 4.32 % 4.46 % 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.14 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.04 % 0.89 % Time deposits 2.00 % 1.96 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.61 % Borrowings 2.89 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.65 % 2.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.21 % 1.08 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.91 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 2.99 % 3.06 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 % Annualized cost of deposits 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.84 % 0.73 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 38,662 $ 37,979 $ 37,688 $ 37,293 $ 36,604 Provision for loan losses 536 — 508 591 1,046 Charge-offs (809 ) (413 ) (516 ) (381 ) (753 ) Recoveries 266 1,096 299 185 396 Balance at end of period $ 38,655 $ 38,662 $ 37,979 $ 37,688 $ 37,293 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ 203 $ (85 ) $ 67 $ 132 $ (115 ) Commercial, industrial and other 393 (909 ) 50 (44 ) (26 ) Equipment financing — 293 85 28 366 Residential mortgages (55 ) (2 ) 41 (2 ) 36 Consumer and home equity 2 20 (26 ) 82 96 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 543 $ (683 ) $ 217 $ 196 $ 357 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 9,164 $ 10,205 $ 9,817 $ 7,192 $ 5,737 Commercial, industrial and other 795 662 2,202 1,019 1,189 Equipment financing 271 136 383 501 441 Residential mortgages 3,250 1,548 1,740 1,986 2,347 Consumer and home equity 2,437 1,873 1,581 1,432 1,410 Total non-accrual loans 15,917 14,424 15,723 12,130 11,124 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 944 532 715 830 2,754 Total non-performing assets $ 16,861 $ 14,956 $ 16,438 $ 12,960 $ 13,878 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ — $ 78 $ — $ 16 Loans restructured and still accruing $ 5,029 $ 5,139 $ 6,352 $ 9,293 $ 9,030 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.84 % 0.86 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.26 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % (0.06 )% 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 713,204 $ 698,463 $ 681,343 $ 623,739 $ 607,555 Less: Goodwill 156,277 155,830 154,153 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,602 4,891 5,192 1,768 1,910 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 552,325 $ 537,742 $ 521,998 $ 485,538 $ 469,212 Shares outstanding at end of period 50,489 50,441 50,436 47,486 47,485 Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.13 $ 13.85 $ 13.51 $ 13.14 $ 12.79 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 10.94 $ 10.66 $ 10.35 $ 10.22 $ 9.88 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 552,325 $ 537,742 $ 521,998 $ 485,538 $ 469,212 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 6,492,474 $ 6,407,195 $ 6,365,063 $ 5,806,093 $ 5,627,057 Less: Goodwill 156,277 155,830 154,153 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,602 4,891 5,192 1,768 1,910 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,331,595 $ 6,246,474 $ 6,205,718 $ 5,667,892 $ 5,488,714 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 18,874 $ 17,457 $ 15,626 $ 15,550 $ 16,758 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 705,726 $ 689,324 $ 673,205 $ 613,583 $ 603,059 Less: Average goodwill 155,835 154,171 153,562 136,433 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 4,761 5,058 5,254 1,844 1,982 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 545,130 $ 530,095 $ 514,389 $ 475,306 $ 464,644 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 29,563 $ 31,686 $ 33,984 $ 28,663 $ 27,793 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (288 ) (301 ) (304 ) (142 ) (142 ) Merger-related expenses — (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 ) — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 29,275 $ 31,067 $ 30,820 $ 28,057 $ 27,651 Net interest income $ 48,682 $ 49,198 $ 48,606 $ 44,206 $ 43,624 Total noninterest income 6,700 6,389 5,723 5,628 5,639 Total revenue 55,382 55,587 54,329 49,834 49,263 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 97 105 108 109 113 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 55,479 $ 55,692 $ 54,437 $ 49,943 $ 49,376 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 51,957 $ 47,851 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 689,538 $ 593,453 Less: Average goodwill $ 154,531 $ 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 5,022 $ 2,138 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 529,985 $ 454,882 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.07 % 10.78 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.11 % 14.06 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 95,233 $ 82,504 Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (893 ) $ (452 ) Merger-related expenses $ (3,178 ) $ — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 91,162 $ 82,052 Net interest income $ 146,486 $ 129,353 Noninterest income $ 18,812 $ 16,682 Total revenue $ 165,298 $ 146,035 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 310 $ 345 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 165,608 $ 146,380 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.05 % 56.05 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income - GAAP $ 18,874 $ 16,758 $ 51,957 $ 47,851 NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX Tax deductible merger-related expenses — — 1,878 — Non-tax deductible merger-related expenses — — 491 — Net effect of non-routine transactions — — 2,369 — Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $ 18,874 $ 16,758 $ 54,326 $ 47,851 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 156 153 443 440 Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $ 18,713 $ 16,605 $ 53,877 $ 47,411 Weighted average shares - Basic 50,553 47,605 50,447 $ 47,570 Weighted average shares - Diluted 50,694 47,788 50,595 $ 47,764 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.02 $ 0.99 Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.07 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS) $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.17 % Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.17 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.61 % 11.02 % 10.07 % 10.78 % Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 10.61 % 11.02 % 10.53 % 10.78 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.74 % 14.31 % 13.11 % 14.06 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 13.74 % 14.31 % 13.70 % 14.06 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.