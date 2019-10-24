Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results and Share Repurchase Program

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,166 in the last 365 days.

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $18.9 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.37 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net income of $16.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.35 for the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.17%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.61% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.74%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $52.0 million, a 9% increase compared to $47.9 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended 2019, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.02, compared to diluted EPS of $0.99 for the first nine months of 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.4 million, tax-effected, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $54.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. For the first nine months of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.11%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.07%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.11%. Excluding merger-related expenses these ratios were 1.16%, 10.53% and 13.70%, respectively.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We are pleased once again to report record quarterly earnings in spite of a volatile interest rate environment. Earlier today, the Company announced a new share repurchase program of 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase program allows us the flexibility to utilize another effective capital management tool."

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 of 3.25% decreased seven basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and decreased fourteen basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2018 was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, while the decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on earning assets. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2019 of 3.35% compared to 3.38% for the same period in 2018.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.32% compared to 4.14% for the third quarter of 2018 and 4.46% for the second quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.41% compared to 4.09% during the same period in 2018. The current quarter and year-to-date increase in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior year periods, was a result of originating higher yielding loans, additional accretion income on loans resulting from the Highlands acquisition and higher investment securities yields. The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a reduction in yield on loans due to decreases in prime rate in the third quarter, as well as an increase in lower yielding average interest-earning cash.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.41% compared to 1.08% for the third quarter of 2018 and 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first nine months of 2019 was 1.39% compared to 0.94% during the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased since 2018 largely driven by competitive pressures and higher market interest rates.

Net interest income increased to $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $43.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan yields, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2019 was $146.5 million, as compared to $129.4 million for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $237,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to deposit growth. Commissions and fees increased $131,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while gains on equity securities of $72,000 compared favorably to losses of $439,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2018. Income on bank owned life insurance decreased $436,000 due primarily to a death benefit received during the third quarter of 2018. Other income increased $616,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to gains resulting from payoffs of purchased credit impaired loans and an increase in swap income during the third quarter of 2019, partially offset by $315,000 in branch write-downs.

For the first nine months of 2019, noninterest income totaled $18.8 million compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2018 as the Company recorded a $525,000 gain on equity securities in the first nine months of 2019 compared to losses of $384,000 during the same period in 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $586,000 compared to the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while service charges on deposit accounts increased $409,000 due primarily to deposit growth. Other income increased $464,000 compared to the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to the same reasons discussed above in the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and increased $1.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to salary and employee benefit expense which increased $1.7 million as a result of staff additions from the Highlands merger, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $451,000 compared to the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to the acceleration of rental expense on a leased branch slated to close totaling $295,000. In the third quarter of 2019, $420,000 in previously recorded FDIC expense was reversed due to assessment credits from the FDIC and no third quarter 2019 accrual was made, resulting from the insurance fund reserve ratio exceeding the required level. The FDIC expense reversal resulted in a favorable variance of $820,000 compared to the same period in 2018.

For the first nine months of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $95.2 million compared to $82.5 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses of $3.2 million, noninterest expense increased $9.6 million compared to the first nine months of 2018 primarily as a result of additional salary and benefit expenses , as well as Highlands expenses from the merger date in January 2019 through the system conversion date in April and increased data processing expenses. Net occupancy increased $693,000 during the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due primarily to the addition of Highlands branches as well as the acceleration of rental expense mentioned above. FDIC insurance expense decreased $794,000 compared to the first nine months of 2018 due to the credits discussed above.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 25.3% compared to 17.9% for the third quarter of 2018, as a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during the second quarter 2019, which resulted in increasing our estimated effective tax rate for 2019 to 24.7%.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2019, total assets were $6.49 billion, an increase of $686.4 million, including $496.5 million from the Highlands acquisition compared to December 31, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total loans grew $466.7 million, including $425.0 million from Highlands, to $4.92 billion and investment securities increased $83.6 million, including $24.5 million from Highlands, to $905.1 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $589.9 million, including $409.6 million from Highlands, to $5.21 billion, while borrowings decreased $36.7 million to $483.4 million. At September 30, 2019, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 94.5%.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets increased to $16.9 million, 0.26% of total assets, compared to $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.32% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased to $38.7 million, 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $37.7 million, 0.84% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The Company's allowance for loan losses excluding acquired loans would be 0.91%. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company had net charge-offs of $543,000, or 0.04%, of average loans, annualized, compared to $357,000, or 0.03%, for the same period in 2018. Provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $536,000 compared to provision for loan losses of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, stockholders' equity was $713.2 million compared to $623.7 million at December 31, 2018, a 14% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.34% at September 30, 2019. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 10% and 11% to $14.13 and $10.94, respectively, compared to $12.79 and $9.88 at September 30, 2018. On October 22, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2019.

Under the Share Repurchase Program announced today, the Company may repurchase up to 2,524,458 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock at September 30, 2019. Repurchases may be made from time to time through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases. The specific timing, price and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, legal and contractual requirements and the Company's financial performance. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.49 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; five New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara
President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine
EVP & CFO
973-697-2000

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019   2018   2019   2018
INCOME STATEMENT              
Net interest income $ 48,682     $ 43,624     $ 146,486     $ 129,353  
Provision for loan losses (536 )   (1,046 )   (1,044 )   (3,822 )
Gains on sales of loans 486     484     1,285     1,030  
Gain on equity securities 72     (439 )   525     (384 )
Other noninterest income 6,142     5,594     17,002     16,036  
Merger-related expenses         (3,178 )    
Other noninterest expense (29,563 )   (27,793 )   (92,055 )   (82,504 )
  Pretax income 25,283     20,424     69,021     59,709  
Provision for income taxes (6,409 )   (3,666 )   (17,064 )   (11,858 )
  Net income $ 18,874     $ 16,758     $ 51,957     $ 47,851  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 1.02     $ 1.00  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 1.02     $ 0.99  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125     $ 0.115     $ 0.365     $ 0.330  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,553     47,605     50,447     47,570  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,694     47,788     50,595     47,764  
               
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS              
Annualized return on average assets 1.17 %   1.19 %   1.11 %   1.17 %
Annualized return on average common equity 10.61 %   11.02 %   10.07 %   10.78 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.74 %   14.31 %   13.11 %   14.06 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.32 %   4.14 %   4.41 %   4.09 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.41 %   1.08 %   1.39 %   0.94 %
Annualized net interest spread 2.91 %   3.06 %   3.02 %   3.15 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.25 %   3.32 %   3.35 %   3.38 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 52.77 %   56.00 %   55.05 %   56.05 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets         10.99 %   10.80 %
Book value per common share         $ 14.13     $ 12.79  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 10.94     $ 9.88  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)         8.72 %   8.55 %
               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2018
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans         0.78 %   0.86 %
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.32 %   0.26 %
Non-performing assets to total assets         0.26 %   0.25 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans         %   0.06 %
               
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands)         September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2018
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END              
Loans         $ 4,923,414     $ 4,332,238  
Allowance for loan losses         38,655     37,293  
Investment securities         905,078     801,315  
Total assets         6,492,474     5,627,057  
Total deposits         5,210,619     4,642,443  
Short-term borrowings         199,326     47,398  
Other borrowings         284,029     289,635  
Stockholders' equity         713,204     607,555  
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA              
Loans $ 4,937,488     $ 4,296,244     $ 4,908,952     $ 4,246,338  
Investment securities 869,734     811,217     860,840     814,508  
Interest-earning assets 5,947,645     5,221,612     5,852,919     5,126,677  
Total assets 6,379,675     5,570,286     6,273,860     5,473,001  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,100,413     999,217     1,080,235     978,020  
Savings deposits 494,377     491,095     503,260     491,810  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,678,424     2,319,863     2,599,004     2,252,112  
Time deposits 964,159     789,691     938,751     781,230  
Total deposits 5,237,373     4,599,866     5,121,250     4,503,172  
Short-term borrowings 74,042     36,702     104,450     54,981  
Other borrowings 287,839     291,477     292,447     286,138  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,498,841     3,928,828     4,437,912     3,866,271  
Stockholders' equity 705,726     603,059     689,538     593,453  
               


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018   2019 2018
             
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 58,563   $ 49,181     $ 175,324   $ 142,384  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 695   533     1,297   844  
Taxable investment securities and other 5,007   4,141     14,865   12,160  
Tax exempt investment securities 361   427     1,165   1,299  
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 64,626   54,282     192,651   156,687  
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 13,267   8,429     37,526   20,685  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 231   42     1,333   409  
Other borrowings 2,446   2,187     7,306   6,240  
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 15,944   10,658     46,165   27,334  
NET INTEREST INCOME 48,682   43,624     146,486   129,353  
Provision for loan losses 536   1,046     1,044   3,822  
  NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 48,146   42,578     145,442   125,531  
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,851   2,614     8,179   7,770  
Commissions and fees 1,545   1,414     4,682   4,096  
Income on bank owned life insurance 691   1,127     2,064   2,557  
Gain on equity securities 72   (439 )   525   (384 )
Gains on sales of loans 486   484     1,285   1,030  
Other income 1,055   439     2,077   1,613  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,700   5,639     18,812   16,682  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and employee benefit expense 19,062   17,352     57,672   50,921  
Net occupancy expense 2,767   2,316     8,350   7,657  
Furniture and equipment expense 2,084   2,070     6,365   6,287  
FDIC insurance expense (420 ) 400     431   1,225  
Stationary, supplies and postage expense 366   371     1,214   1,230  
Marketing expense 423   343     1,430   1,160  
Data processing expense 1,248   1,083     3,800   2,525  
Telecommunications expense 480   438     1,451   1,321  
ATM and debit card expense 588   556     1,773   1,624  
Core deposit intangible amortization 288   142     893   452  
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 29   45     223   112  
Merger-related expenses       3,178    
Other expenses 2,648   2,677     8,453   7,990  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 29,563   27,793     95,233   82,504  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 25,283   20,424     69,021   59,709  
Provision for income taxes 6,409   3,666     17,064   11,858  
NET INCOME $ 18,874   $ 16,758     $ 51,957   $ 47,851  
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:          
  Basic $ 0.37   $ 0.35     $ 1.02   $ 1.00  
  Diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.35     $ 1.02   $ 0.99  
DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125   $ 0.115     $ 0.365   $ 0.330  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash $ 249,553     $ 205,199  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 32,405     3,400  
  Total cash and cash equivalents 281,958     208,599  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 720,405     638,618  
Equity securities, at fair value 15,552     15,921  
Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $152,495 at September 30, 2019 and $150,932 at December 31, 2018 151,115     153,646  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 18,006     13,301  
Loans held for sale 3,077     1,113  
Loans, net of deferred fees 4,923,414     4,456,733  
Allowance for loan losses (38,655 )   (37,688 )
Net loans and leases 4,884,759     4,419,045  
Premises and equipment, net 47,372     49,175  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,953      
Accrued interest receivable 16,573     16,114  
Goodwill 156,277     136,433  
Other identifiable intangible assets 4,602     1,768  
Bank owned life insurance 111,717     110,052  
Other assets 63,108     42,308  
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,492,474     $ 5,806,093  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,101,083     $ 950,218  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,196,323     2,913,414  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 682,677     589,737  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 230,536     167,301  
         Total deposits 5,210,619     4,620,670  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 199,326     233,905  
Other borrowings 165,818     181,118  
Subordinated debentures 118,211     105,027  
Operating lease liabilities 19,509      
Other liabilities 65,787     41,634  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,779,270     5,182,354  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018; issued shares 50,489,161 at
September 30, 2019 and 47,486,250 shares at December 31, 2018		 559,595     514,703  
Retained earnings 150,399     116,874  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,210     (7,838 )
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 713,204     623,739  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,492,474     $ 5,806,093  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
           
INCOME STATEMENT          
Net interest income $ 48,682   $ 49,198   $ 48,606   $ 44,206   $ 43,624  
Provision for loan losses (536 )   (508 ) (591 ) (1,046 )
Gains on sales of loans 486   428   371   299   484  
Gain (loss) on equity securities 72   100   353   (199 ) (439 )
Other noninterest income 6,142   5,861   4,999   5,528   5,594  
Merger-related expenses   (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 )  
Other noninterest expense (29,563 ) (31,368 ) (31,124 ) (28,199 ) (27,793 )
  Pretax income 25,283   23,901   19,837   20,580   20,424  
Provision for income taxes (6,409 ) (6,444 ) (4,211 ) (5,030 ) (3,666 )
  Net income $ 18,874   $ 17,457   $ 15,626   $ 15,550   $ 16,758  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37   $ 0.34   $ 0.31   $ 0.32   $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37   $ 0.34   $ 0.31   $ 0.32   $ 0.35  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.115   $ 0.115   $ 0.115  
Dividends paid $ 6,362   $ 6,357   $ 5,838   $ 5,510   $ 5,510  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,553   50,509   50,275   47,605   47,605  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,694   50,649   50,442   47,780   47,788  
           
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS          
Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.19 %
Annualized return on average common equity 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.24 % 11.11 % 10.98 % 11.27 % 11.21 %
Total risk-based ratio 13.70 % 13.60 % 13.48 % 13.71 % 13.69 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.34 % 9.30 % 9.23 % 9.39 % 9.42 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.66 % 10.52 % 10.38 % 10.62 % 10.56 %
Book value per common share $ 14.13   $ 13.85   $ 13.51   $ 13.14   $ 12.79  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.94   $ 10.66   $ 10.35   $ 10.22   $ 9.88  
           
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures        


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
           
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END        
Loans $ 4,925,998   $ 4,925,300   $ 4,924,671   $ 4,460,447   $ 4,332,238  
Allowance for loan losses 38,655   38,662   37,979   37,688   37,293  
Investment securities 905,078   863,474   850,729   821,486   801,315  
Total assets 6,492,474   6,407,195   6,365,063   5,806,093   5,627,057  
Total deposits 5,210,619   5,082,598   5,064,584   4,620,670   4,642,443  
Short-term borrowings 199,326   258,703   261,266   233,905   47,398  
Other borrowings 284,029   294,022   293,976   286,145   289,635  
Stockholders' equity 713,204   698,463   681,343   623,739   607,555  
           
LOANS          
Commercial, real estate $ 3,749,413   $ 3,737,447   $ 3,769,545   $ 3,377,324   $ 3,281,946  
Commercial, industrial and other 391,486   407,776   389,230   336,735   334,241  
Equipment financing 104,689   99,351   90,791   87,925   82,881  
Residential mortgages 337,482   336,810   335,290   329,854   315,135  
Consumer and home equity 342,928   343,916   339,815   328,609   318,035  
  Total loans $ 4,925,998   $ 4,925,300   $ 4,924,671   $ 4,460,447   $ 4,332,238  
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,101,083   $ 1,089,474   $ 1,071,890   $ 950,218   $ 996,296  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,196,323   3,007,784   3,046,322   2,913,414   2,855,318  
Time deposits 913,213   985,340   946,372   757,038   790,829  
  Total deposits $ 5,210,619   $ 5,082,598   $ 5,064,584   $ 4,620,670   $ 4,642,443  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 94.5 % 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.5 % 93.3 %
           
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Loans $ 4,937,488   $ 4,917,109   $ 4,871,534   $ 4,393,382   $ 4,296,244  
Investment securities 869,734   854,608   858,046   823,193   811,217  
Interest-earning assets 5,947,645   5,836,333   5,772,853   5,346,934   5,221,612  
Total assets 6,379,675   6,256,523   6,183,224   5,694,827   5,570,286  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,100,413   1,083,745   1,056,060   1,003,508   999,217  
Savings deposits 494,377   502,340   513,270   483,606   491,095  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,678,424   2,562,365   2,554,865   2,446,325   2,319,863  
Time deposits 964,159   961,212   890,070   769,129   789,691  
Total deposits 5,237,373   5,109,662   5,014,265   4,702,568   4,599,866  
Short-term borrowings 74,042   110,941   128,972   50,196   36,702  
Other borrowings 287,839   283,177   306,529   288,126   291,477  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,498,841   4,420,035   4,393,706   4,037,382   3,928,828  
Stockholders' equity 705,726   689,324   673,205   613,583   603,059  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
           
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)      
ASSETS          
Loans 4.71 % 4.82 % 4.80 % 4.58 % 4.54 %
Taxable investment securities and other 2.50 % 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.44 % 2.26 %
Tax-exempt securities 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.71 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 1.98 % 2.15 % 2.35 % 2.19 % 1.87 %
  Total interest-earning assets 4.32 % 4.46 % 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.14 %
           
LIABILITIES          
Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.04 % 0.89 %
Time deposits 2.00 % 1.96 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.61 %
Borrowings 2.89 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.65 % 2.66 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.21 % 1.08 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.91 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 2.99 % 3.06 %
           
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 %
Annualized cost of deposits 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.84 % 0.73 %
           
ASSET QUALITY DATA          
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Balance at beginning of period $ 38,662   $ 37,979   $ 37,688   $ 37,293   $ 36,604  
Provision for loan losses 536     508   591   1,046  
Charge-offs (809 ) (413 ) (516 ) (381 ) (753 )
Recoveries 266   1,096   299   185   396  
  Balance at end of period $ 38,655   $ 38,662   $ 37,979   $ 37,688   $ 37,293  
           
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)          
Commercial, real estate $ 203   $ (85 ) $ 67   $ 132   $ (115 )
Commercial, industrial and other 393   (909 ) 50   (44 ) (26 )
Equipment financing   293   85   28   366  
Residential mortgages (55 ) (2 ) 41   (2 ) 36  
Consumer and home equity 2   20   (26 ) 82   96  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 543   $ (683 ) $ 217   $ 196   $ 357  
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Commercial, real estate $ 9,164   $ 10,205   $ 9,817   $ 7,192   $ 5,737  
Commercial, industrial and other 795   662   2,202   1,019   1,189  
Equipment financing 271   136   383   501   441  
Residential mortgages 3,250   1,548   1,740   1,986   2,347  
Consumer and home equity 2,437   1,873   1,581   1,432   1,410  
  Total non-accrual loans 15,917   14,424   15,723   12,130   11,124  
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 944   532   715   830   2,754  
  Total non-performing assets $ 16,861   $ 14,956   $ 16,438   $ 12,960   $ 13,878  
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $   $   $ 78   $   $ 16  
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 5,029   $ 5,139   $ 6,352   $ 9,293   $ 9,030  
           
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.84 % 0.86 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.26 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.25 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % (0.06 )% 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
           
  At or for the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 713,204   $ 698,463   $ 681,343   $ 623,739   $ 607,555  
Less:  Goodwill 156,277   155,830   154,153   136,433   136,433  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 4,602   4,891   5,192   1,768   1,910  
  Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 552,325   $ 537,742   $ 521,998   $ 485,538   $ 469,212  
           
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,489   50,441   50,436   47,486   47,485  
           
Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.13   $ 13.85   $ 13.51   $ 13.14   $ 12.79  
           
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 10.94   $ 10.66   $ 10.35   $ 10.22   $ 9.88  
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS        
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 552,325   $ 537,742   $ 521,998   $ 485,538   $ 469,212  
           
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 6,492,474   $ 6,407,195   $ 6,365,063   $ 5,806,093   $ 5,627,057  
Less:  Goodwill 156,277   155,830   154,153   136,433   136,433  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 4,602   4,891   5,192   1,768   1,910  
  Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,331,595   $ 6,246,474   $ 6,205,718   $ 5,667,892   $ 5,488,714  
           
Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 %
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 %
           
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY        
Net income - GAAP $ 18,874   $ 17,457   $ 15,626   $ 15,550   $ 16,758  
           
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 705,726   $ 689,324   $ 673,205   $ 613,583   $ 603,059  
Less:  Average goodwill 155,835   154,171   153,562   136,433   136,433  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets 4,761   5,058   5,254   1,844   1,982  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 545,130   $ 530,095   $ 514,389   $ 475,306   $ 464,644  
           
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 %
           
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 %
           
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO          
Total noninterest expense $ 29,563   $ 31,686   $ 33,984   $ 28,663   $ 27,793  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (288 ) (301 ) (304 ) (142 ) (142 )
Merger-related expenses   (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 )  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 29,275   $ 31,067   $ 30,820   $ 28,057   $ 27,651  
           
Net interest income $ 48,682   $ 49,198   $ 48,606   $ 44,206   $ 43,624  
Total noninterest income 6,700   6,389   5,723   5,628   5,639  
Total revenue 55,382   55,587   54,329   49,834   49,263  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 97   105   108   109   113  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 55,479   $ 55,692   $ 54,437   $ 49,943   $ 49,376  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018
     
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY    
Net income - GAAP $ 51,957   $ 47,851  
     
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 689,538   $ 593,453  
Less:  Average goodwill $ 154,531   $ 136,433  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 5,022   $ 2,138  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 529,985   $ 454,882  
     
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.07 % 10.78 %
     
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.11 % 14.06 %
     
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO    
Total noninterest expense $ 95,233   $ 82,504  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (893 ) $ (452 )
Merger-related expenses $ (3,178 ) $  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 91,162   $ 82,052  
     
Net interest income $ 146,486   $ 129,353  
Noninterest income $ 18,812   $ 16,682  
Total revenue $ 165,298   $ 146,035  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 310   $ 345  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 165,608   $ 146,380  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.05 % 56.05 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months
Ended September 30,		   For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018   2019 2018
           
Net income - GAAP $ 18,874   $ 16,758     $ 51,957   $ 47,851  
           
NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX          
Tax deductible merger-related expenses       1,878    
Non-tax deductible merger-related expenses       491    
  Net effect of non-routine transactions       2,369    
           
Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $ 18,874   $ 16,758     $ 54,326   $ 47,851  
Less:  Earnings allocated to participating securities 156   153     443   440  
Net Income,  excluding non-routine transactions $ 18,713   $ 16,605     $ 53,877   $ 47,411  
           
Weighted average shares - Basic 50,553   47,605     50,447   $ 47,570  
Weighted average shares - Diluted 50,694   47,788     50,595   $ 47,764  
           
Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.37   $ 0.35     $ 1.02   $ 1.00  
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.37   $ 0.35     $ 1.02   $ 0.99  
           
Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $ 0.37   $ 0.35     $ 1.07   $ 1.00  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS) $ 0.37   $ 0.35     $ 1.06   $ 0.99  
           
Return on average assets - GAAP 1.17 % 1.19 %   1.11 % 1.17 %
Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 1.17 % 1.19 %   1.16 % 1.17 %
           
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.61 % 11.02 %   10.07 % 10.78 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 10.61 % 11.02 %   10.53 % 10.78 %
           
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.74 % 14.31 %   13.11 % 14.06 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 13.74 % 14.31 %   13.70 % 14.06 %

