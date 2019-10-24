Ice Cream Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Ice Cream – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

This report is an in-depth study and analysis of the global ice cream market. It focuses on the historic data and provides a proper estimation for the future. It includes all the key factors that have been influencing the global ice cream market and are likely to influence the market in the future too.

The demand for ice cream is rising in the market due to an increasing youth population, enhanced lifestyle, and rising salaries. Consumers are now looking for healthy and organic ice creams. Different flavors have caught on with people and the demand for it is changing the market landscape. Dairy-free ice cream, frozen ice cream, fruit ice cream, etc. are another few types of ice creams that are in popular demand. Manufacturers and big companies are spreading awareness of organic ice creams and are also using different marketing techniques to lure customers. Celebrity endorsement and punchlines are contributing to the growth of the market.

The global ice cream market was worth around 57 billion U.S. dollars in 2017 and is expected to grow to nearly 75 billion U.S. dollars by 2024. This report studies the size, trends, and development of the ice cream market. It also analyses the investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics, and supply chain.

Segmentation:

The in-depth study of this report gives an overview of the ice cream market's main manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. The report also answers how technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product making it more widely used in downstream applications. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) have been added in the report and it provides crucial information for knowing the ice cream market.

They key manufacturers included in the report are Fruiti King, Mars, Amul, Meiji, Mengniu, AEBout Ice Cream, Blue Bell Creameries, Softsrve, Forty Licks, Turkey Hill, Nestlé, Yili Group, Fat Baby Ice Cream, the Potong Artisan Pops, The Ice-Cream Project, Lotte Confectionery, General Mills, Morinaga, Dean Foods, Baskin Robbins, Unilever, and iNatural Ice Cream.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into impulse, artisanal, and take home. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into supermarkets, specialty retailers, independent retailers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria), and other Regions.

For all these regions, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026).

Industry News:

Recently, Unilever launched vegan Magnum ice cream in the US and Australia. The non-dairy ice creams bars are in huge demand given more and more people are turning vegan nowadays. Another popular brand, Ben and Jerry also launched caramel-flavored, cookie dough loaded vegan ice cream in the UK.

