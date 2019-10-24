PUNE, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Automotive Radar Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2026”.

Automotive Radar Market 2019

Description: -

The growing global automotive industry, accompanied by the increasing popularity of the autonomous vehicles drives the market growth for the Automotive Radar. The Higher frequency radar systems are currently being used in the vehicles owing to their enhanced performance, increased dependability, and higher accuracy. The application of the automotive radar systems has increased significantly due to the increasing road traffic, rising incidences of road accidents, and the increasing need to improve road safety. The other factors that are driving the market growth are the growing disposable income, advancements in technology, and the changing lifestyles.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695652-global-automotive-radar-market-by-range-short-range

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Autoliv Inc., and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co among others.

The Automotive Radar market is expected to be growing at a decent CAGR during the forecast period.

The blind-spot detection market is expected to account for a significant share, in terms of size, of Automotive Radar-based ADAS applications, and it is projected to grow at a decent rate. The European parliament has made it mandatory to use the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) from November 2015. This system is expected to be equipped within all of the new commercial vehicles that are above 3.5 tons.

Market segmentation of the Automotive Radar Market

The Automotive Radar Market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing awareness and need for safety and security on the roads. The large Automotive Radar Market is segmented based on Application, Frequency, Vehicle, and Geography. The details of the segments are as follows :

The market for Automotive Radar can be segmented based on the application in the following manner :

• RADAR Based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market

• RADAR Based Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market

• RADAR Based Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market

• RADAR Based Forward Collision Warning System Market

• RADAR Based Other ADAS Applications Market

• RADAR Based Intelligent Park Assist Market

The market for Automotive Radar can be segmented based on the frequency type in the following manner :

• 7X-GHZ: Market

• 2X-GHz Systems

The market for Automotive Radar can be segmented based on the vehicle type in the following manner :

• Economic Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicles

• Mid-Price Passenger Vehicle

• Luxury Passenger Vehicle

The market for Automotive Radar can be segmented based on the geography in the following manner :

• Europe

• North America

• Asia-Oceania

• Rest of the World (Row)

Industry scenario and future trends

In the year 2017, Europe had accounted for the largest share in the global Automotive Radar market. The established automotive industry, technological advancements, and the high investment in R&D are considered to be the factors that are expected to drive the market growth for Automotive Radar. The Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to the economic growth in countries such as China and India, thus leading to a rise in living standards and a high disposable income. The expansion of the global players in these countries to tap the market potential boosts their market growth.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3695652-global-automotive-radar-market-by-range-short-range

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

• Overview and Scope

• Executive Summary

• Automotive Radar Market Insights

• Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Range

• Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

• Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Sales Channel

• Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Frequency

• Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.