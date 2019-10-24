CTS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Despite challenging market, stronger new business wins and progress on end market diversification

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced third quarter 2019 results.



Sales were $115.7 million, down 2.7% year-over-year. Sales to the transportation end market decreased 4.8%, and sales to other end markets increased 1.0%. The QTI acquisition, completed at the end of July, added $3.7 million of sales in the third quarter of 2019.



Net earnings were $2.7 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million or $0.30 in the third quarter of 2018.



Adjusted EPS was $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $0.39 in the third quarter of 2018. QTI impacted adjusted EPS unfavorably by $0.03.

Total Booked Business was $1.86 billion, up 2% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Included in Total Booked Business are new business wins of $147 million and a $55 million reduction for market softness.

“We are disappointed with our results in the quarter and are taking measures designed to improve our performance in this challenging economic environment,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We are pleased with the QTI acquisition, which complements our strategic direction to further diversify our end market profile, and we expect it to be accretive in 2020.”

2019 Guidance

Management is updating its 2019 guidance for sales from $470 - $490 million to $460 - $470 million, and for adjusted earnings per diluted share from $1.55 - $1.65 to $1.40 - $1.50.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) today to discuss the third quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 399515. There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EDT) today through 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 6374325. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com .

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com







CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 115,651 $ 118,859 $ 353,959 $ 350,410 Cost of goods sold 78,594 76,777 235,084 228,082 Gross Margin 37,057 42,082 118,875 122,328 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,774 18,450 52,371 55,441 Research and development expenses 6,806 6,517 19,854 19,500 Restructuring charges 2,342 997 5,337 3,364 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 11 — (111 ) 2 Operating earnings 10,124 16,118 41,424 44,021 Other income (expense): Interest expense (812 ) (489 ) (1,745 ) (1,601 ) Interest income 524 413 1,396 1,367 Other expense, net (2,636 ) (1,687 ) (3,646 ) (2,557 ) Total other expense, net (2,924 ) (1,763 ) (3,995 ) (2,791 ) Earnings before income taxes 7,200 14,355 37,429 41,230 Income tax expense 4,478 4,144 11,345 12,262 Net earnings $ 2,722 $ 10,211 $ 26,084 $ 28,968 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.31 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.79 $ 0.86 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,642 33,087 32,748 33,038 Effect of dilutive securities 425 562 417 542 Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 33,067 33,649 33,165 33,580 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12







CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,199 $ 100,933 Accounts receivable, net 80,789 79,518 Inventories, net 45,425 43,486 Other current assets 17,616 15,422 Total current assets 245,029 239,359 Property, plant and equipment, net 102,636 99,401 Operating lease assets, net 24,520 — Other Assets Prepaid pension asset 57,447 54,100 Goodwill 108,142 71,057 Other intangible assets, net 86,506 60,180 Deferred income taxes 20,990 22,201 Other 2,731 2,043 Total other assets 275,816 209,581 Total Assets $ 648,001 $ 548,341 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,434 $ 51,975 Operating lease obligations 2,677 — Accrued payroll and benefits 11,218 14,671 Accrued liabilities 38,222 37,347 Total current liabilities 100,551 103,993 Long-term debt 112,700 50,000 Long-term operating lease obligations 24,879 — Long-term pension and other post-retirement obligations 6,294 6,510 Deferred income taxes 3,745 3,990 Other long-term obligations 4,638 5,919 Total Liabilities 252,807 170,412 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 307,801 306,697 Additional contributed capital 42,849 42,820 Retained earnings 501,003 478,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,718 ) (97,739 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 755,935 730,625 Treasury stock (360,741 ) (352,696 ) Total shareholders’ equity 395,194 377,929 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 648,001 $ 548,341







CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.79 $ 0.86 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share: Restructuring charges 0.06 0.02 0.13 0.08 Foreign currency loss 0.08 0.04 0.08 0.06 Non-recurring costs of tax improvement initiatives — 0.01 — 0.03 Non-recurring environmental charge — — — 0.02 Non-cash pension expense — — 0.01 — Transaction Costs 0.01 — 0.01 — Discrete tax items 0.06 0.02 0.06 0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.39 $ 1.08 $ 1.12





Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 6,119 $ 5,388 $ 18,038 $ 16,349 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1,157 $ 1,918 $ 3,950 $ 4,104





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,

reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and

helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.







