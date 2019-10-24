Skincare Products Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents Skincare Products Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 New Document to its Studies Database

Personal grooming is a term that people take very seriously these days. Men and women no longer dress up or invest in skincare products just before important events and festivities. Taking care of the skin has become an everyday task. There are hundreds of skincare routines that people share online and offline and follow religiously. Skincare products are those that are applied on the skin and face to treat, heal and beautify the body. There are so many kinds of these products available.

The importance that children and adults give to external looks is the main factor that will promote the skincare products market. The increasingly unhealthy lifestyle habits have also made pre-mature aging of skin and other skin disorders common. This is also a reason why people are looking at effective products to maintain their skin tone. The exposure to world fashion and the availability of disposable income are all positive factors for the growth of this industry too.

This report analyzes the current and future trends in the global skincare products market. For analysis, the report considers 2018 to be the base year and forecasts the growth of the market between 2019 and 2025. Different factors like CAGR, market growth rate, revenue generated and the sales and distribution channels are all discussed in detail and the results are published in the study. The report also explains in detail the market drivers that promote and pull back the market’s growth.

Key Players

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global skincare products market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

L'Oreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Amway

BABOR

Clarins

LVMH

Coty

Kao

Revlon

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Chanel

New Avon

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Kanabo

Oriflame Cosmetics

Market Segmentation

The two basic types of skincare products people can buy are face skincare and body care products. Out of these, the face skincare products market had the highest growth rate in the year 2017. This is also projected to grow equally well in the future. This face segment includes products like skin brightening creams, anti-aging creams, cleansers, face scrubs, and sun protection creams. Both natural and organic skincare products are also projected to be in very high demand in the coming years. There are online nd offline segments for selling these products and in 2017, the offline segment including supermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores showed the highest growth rate.

Regional Analysis

Regions like North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia are a part of this study and the demand for these skincare products in all these regions is analyzed very in a very detailed manner in the report. The North American market will be a top name that cannot be ignored because of the highly developed fashion industry. The Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea will also do very well in the future, thanks to the increasing interest in skincare routines here. The key players in each of these markets are identified too in the report.

Industry News

The Drunk Elephant is one of the hottest and in-demand skincare brands in the recent past. In October 2019, Shiseido announced that it will acquire this skincare brand for a whopping USD 845 million.

