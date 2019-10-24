Stealth Warfare System 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Stealth Warfare System Market 2019

Description: -

Stealth technology is a concept that is broadly used in military warfare. Stealth technology operates on the principle of reflection and absorption of the radar signals. Through the deflection of incoming radar waves into another direction, the frequency of the number of outgoing radar waves is minimized. As a result, the aircraft get partially invisible. Development of modern stealth technologies started developing in the US in 1958, however, earlier attempts to prevent radar tracking of it U-2 spy planes during the Cold War were undertaken by the Soviet Union and gone unsuccessful. Designers turned to developing a specific shape for planes which reduced the detection by redirecting electromagnetic radiation waves from radars.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

BAE Systems (U.K)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Boeing (U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Company (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Thales Group (France)

Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (China)

Market Segmentation

The global stealth warfare system market is segmented by product type, industry, and channel. Based on product type, the global stealth warfare system market is segmented into IRST system, radar, acoustic signature. The radar segment is further sub-segmented into radar-absorbent plastics, ceramics, and carbon-based materials. The combination of these materials has been developed for use in stealth warfare. Moreover, the combination of such materials with radar-absorbing surface geometry enhances their stealth. In a similar manner, sensors like an acoustic signature, infrared search and track (IRST) system are a primary means for detection and tracking. However, it is also observed that the acoustic sensors provide only rough indications regarding the elevation of an aircraft without providing the range or any other parameter. On the other hand, the IR sensors are effective in determining elevation in an accurate fashion. These IR sensors, however, get severely affected by weather and need to be coupled with radar for range determination. Therefore, such sensors have a widespread application despite the limitations of variable atmospheric conditions that affect their performance.

Based on industry, the global stealth warfare system market is segmented into army, navy, air force. The air force segment, stealth warfare technology enables an aircraft to be partially invisible to radar or any other means of detection systems and it leads in reduction in the detection range. The goal of stealth warfare technology is to make an airplane undetectable for energy radar systems. There are specifically two ways to create such invisibility. Airplanes are meant to be shaped with completely flat surfaces and sharp edges so that any radar signal that is reflected by it is reflected away from the radar equipment. The second way to do so is that the airplane can be covered with materials that can absorb radar signals. However, the advanced radar systems pose a threat as they can detect stealth aircraft.

Based on channel, the global stealth warfare system market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global stealth warfare system market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Update

October 2019: The US now has three stealth destroyers which are armed with Tomahawk missiles, deck-mounted guns, sensors, antennas, and heat-generating onboard electrical power.

