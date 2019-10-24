EBI.AI awarded authorised reseller status of Google Nest smart home devices

AI lab collaborates with build-to-rent operator to launch bespoke Get Living Assistant for 500 new homes at the former London 2012 Olympics Athletes’ Village

LONDON, UK, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EBI.AI , one of the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs in the UK, has announced that it has been awarded authorised reseller status of Google Nest smart home devices. The agreement complements and strengthens the company’s in-house capabilities to create a comprehensive range of bespoke solutions that are changing the way businesses interact with their customers by using conversational AI technology.EBI.AI’s most recent collaboration is with Get Living, the largest operator in the UK’s build-to-rent sector and best known for East Village E20, the former London 2012 Olympics Athletes’ Village. Google Assistant is a brand new addition to the EBI.AI communication platform and highlights EBI’s commitment to allowing customers to interact with businesses in the channel of their choice. The Get Living Assistant will help provide a seamless move-in experience for residents of 500 new homes in Stratford, East London.Henry Jinman, Commercial Director of EBI.AI commented, “EBI.AI is one of the most advanced UK labs to explore the amazing potential of Artificial Intelligence for customer communication. Working with Google Nest and Google assistant extends the capabilities of our platform, while our collaboration with Get Living reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries in the way customers and companies exchange information.”The Get Living Assistant is available via Google Home devices in Victory Plaza which launched this spring at East Village E20, the former Olympic Athletes’ Village. When residents first move in, the Get Living Assistant welcomes them by providing information about their home, their appliances, utilities and surrounding amenities. Programmed to answer more than 150 queries, residents will be able to ask questions from: “How do I set up an account with my energy supplier?” to “Where’s the nearest pizza place?” and “What's happening around here this week?"Christian Armstrong, Chief Experience Officer at Get Living added, “Launching the Get Living Assistant is another PropTech first for us and a key part of our drive towards creating brilliant customer experiences. The bot will be able to help people settle in to their new home, from letting them know where they can buy groceries down to giving instructions on how to use their induction hob. It will also learn from the queries – the more our residents use it, the smarter it will become. With a feedback functionality, the Get Living Assistant is a crucial tool for our team in understanding our residents’ needs so that we can continue to improve our personal service and rental offer.”Henry Jinman concluded, “It’s such a thrill to be working with a company like Get Living, which is truly innovative in its approach to renting. The Get Living Assistant is the first, exciting step towards a connected neighbourhood bringing residents and businesses together. It is a model for the future.”Established by EBI in 2014, EBI.AI has applied 18 years of collective experience working with big data, analytics and systems integration to discover, market and deploy a range of natural, valuable tools for all businesses across multiple sectors including automotive, insurance, property, public sector and transport & travel. The company’s core AI platform is built on IBM Watson and integrates with all leading systems. For more information, visit www.ebi.ai



