Textile Printing 2019 Global Market By Key Players,Share,Growth,Trends,Size,Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Textile Printing Market 2019

Description: -

Talking about Textile Printing, it is generally used to color or design fabric in a particular pattern. The textile fiber keeps the fiber to together to reduce the friction level within fibers. This type of printing is closely related to the dyeing, where the fabric is covered with a single color. However, to use more colors, various defined patterns are needed. Such type of printing covers wooden blocks, stencils, engraved plates, rollers and more. Printing creates impressive and attractive designs that attract customers.

Key Players

Agfa Graphics

Brother Industries

Mutoh Industries

Hollanders Printing Systems

HP Development

Huntsman

Jaysynth Dyestuff

Konica Minolta

Kornit Digital

Mimaki Engineering

The demand for such printing is expected to increase throughout the world. Previously, it was only popular in India. So, this will trigger the growth of the global market for this printing in the coming years. It has been marked that this printing is getting popular in the international market. More number of people are now shifting towards royal and artistic choices. This will positively affect the market. Increasing disposable income of the people is also expected to shape the future growth of this market.

On the other side, people’s preference for wearing different styles and designed clothes are changing with time. This will also augment the market growth in the coming years. In the year 2017, the market size was valued at USD 1.70 billion. However, the market experts have predicted that by the end of 2025, the Textile Printing will cross USD 3 billion globally. The expected compound annual growth rate of the market is 6%. Faster adaptability of different fashion designs and the rapid development of latest technologies in this industry are also some major factors behind the growth.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Textile Printing market is classified on the basis of printing type, printing ink type, end-use or application, and regions. Based on the printing type, it is segmented into Resist printing and direct printing. The report suggests the direct printing segment will dominate this the printing type segment in the coming years. On the basis of application, it is divided into Printing industry, Clothing industry, and Others. Considering the ink type, it is split into Acid ink, Pigment ink, Reactive ink and Disperse & sublimation inks. In 2017, the disperse and sublimation inks market covered largest market share. So, experts have predicted that in future this segment will also dominate the market

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on geography, the entire Textile Printing market is segmented into five major regions. These are Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. As per the new statistical data related to this market, the Asia Pacific region is currently dominating the global market. This region is expected to witness massive market growth due to increasing government support and financial stability. On the other hand, Europe is in second place owing to rapid development in the region’s industrial network. North America is also playing a significant role in the growth of global marketing and will soon attain the highest market value.

Latest Market Updates

In February 2019, Durst introduced its new printing platform named the P5 series. The new platform mainly targets toward the high printing volume. It will help in providing better offset quality and will boost industrial production.,

Xerox launched the Production Press for Substrates and Plastic Films. This is used for printing on lids, blister packs and clamshells.

