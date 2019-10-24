Cambrex Releases Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that in connection with the debt portion of the financing for the pending acquisition by an affiliate of the Permira Funds, they are making the following third quarter 2019 preliminary unaudited financial information available to prospective lenders.

CAMBREX CORPORATION For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net Revenue by Segment Drug Substance $ 103,584 $ 94,062 Drug Product 22,464 5,154 Early Stage Development & Testing 22,515 5,402 Total Net Revenue $ 148,563 $ 104,618 Operating Profit $ 17,460 $ 6,632 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $ 10,444 $ 10,812 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, unaudited) Operating Profit $ 17,460 $ 6,632 Depreciation and Amortization 14,963 9,184 EBITDA 32,423 15,816 Merger, Acquisition and Integration Expenses 4,431 7,388 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,854 $ 23,204 CAMBREX CORPORATION For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net Revenue by Segment Drug Substance $ 344,612 $ 376,657 Drug Product 71,306 5,154 Early Stage Development & Testing 68,951 15,950 Total Net Revenue $ 484,869 $ 397,761 Operating Profit $ 70,677 $ 81,665 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $ 45,532 $ 43,545 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, unaudited) Operating Profit $ 70,677 $ 81,665 Depreciation and Amortization 43,943 24,203 EBITDA 114,620 105,868 Merger, Acquisition and Integration Expenses 11,049 7,727 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,669 $ 113,595

The financial results presented above are unaudited and preliminary estimates that (i) represent the most current information available to management as of the date of this press release, (ii) are subject to completion of financial closing and procedures that could result in significant changes to the estimated amounts, and (iii) do not present all information necessary for an understanding of Cambrex’s financial condition as of, and its results of operations for the quarter ended, September 30, 2019. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such preliminary estimates.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures (“non-GAAP financial measures”). Other companies may have different definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, and as a result they may not be comparable with non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to measurements required by U.S. GAAP, such as Operating profit, and should not be considered a measure of Cambrex’s liquidity.

Cambrex uses these non-GAAP financial measures, among several other metrics, to assess and analyze its operational results and trends. Cambrex also believes these measures are useful to investors because they are common operating performance metrics as well as metrics routinely used to assess potential enterprise value. Cambrex has provided a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP amounts to non-GAAP amounts within this press release.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact: Stephanie LaFiura Investor Relations Associate Tel: +1 201.804.3037 Email: stephanie.lafiura@cambrex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.