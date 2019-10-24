Blue Planet Networks announces it is re branding to iceblue

Blue Planet Networks announces its emergence from niche internet aggregator to global managed internet service provider with ‘cool’ rebrand

LONDON, UK, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Planet Networks, the rapidly emerging UK based ISP, today announced a major rebranding to mark their successful transition into a globally, established Internet Managed Service provider. Blue Planet Networks as of the 28th October 2019 will trade under the name of ‘ iceblue ’.Steve Corfe, Chief Executive Officer at iceblue explains, “We are incredibly proud of the Blue Planet Networks team who, every day work hard to support our customers and maintain our world class business reputation, and it is this same Blue Planet team who will provide the foundation and heart of iceblue.Existing and new customers can rest assured that iceblue will continue to provide the same world leading customer experience that our team delivered under the Blue Planet brand but we felt the need to mark the next step in our evolution with a new name, a new logo and a new web site with a look and feel that reflects our innovative approach to our core business.The name, iceblue has been chosen because of our company’s fresh, clear and transparent approach to the provision of “Internet Connectivity Everywhere “.As multi-national corporations continue to exploit internet connectivity as a means to drive down network costs, those same MNCs and the carriers that seek to serve them, are facing huge challenges. Engaging and managing multiple ISPs across different time zones, who may speak only local language and who typically offer varying levels of service quality and responsiveness, is time consuming, expensive and fraught with risk. iceblue have the capability to remove that burden and risk by leveraging tight partner relationships, exploiting their in-house developed Business Support Systems and calling on the vast knowledge and knowhow of their highly experienced teams.If you would like to learn more of iceblue’s service capability and how it can support your core business expansion then please email info@iceblueinternet.com or browse the web site at www.iceblueinternet.com iceblue provides managed Dedicated Internet Access and Broadband Internet Access in over 220 countries.Services are offered at a range of bandwidths and can be delivered over a variety of topologies and technologies dependent on customer requirements.By utilising, purpose built and in house developed business systems like ‘The GRID’ (an automated quoting tool which was nominated in 2018 and again in 2019, for the Global Carrier Awards’ Best OSS/BSS), iceblue are able to guarantee the delivery of firm accurate quotes in less than five days, with 94% of quote requests turned around in 2.5 days or less.



