Data Masking Technology Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023

Data Masking Technology Market 2019

Description: -

Data Masking Technology is one type of data security process under the existing crucial data that is replaced with duplicate data. The duplicate data is generally used for testing and analytics purposes, and it prevents a lot of risks. Such technology is quite effective in reducing the risk of data from both internal and external threats. It is carried out in such a way that it doesn’t affect the actual value of the data. Companies or organizations who are choosing such technology, consider some factors like data type preservation, format preservation, uniqueness, and more.

Key Players

Informatica

CA

Solix Technologies

Delphix, MENTIS

Micro Focus

Oracle

Compuware Corporation

ARCAD Software

Ekobit d.o.o.

It has been observed that the demand for such technology is increasing with time. In the year 2017, the global market value was USD 390 million. But looking at the current market statistical reports, the experts have suggested that it will cross USD 780 million by the end of 2023. The Compound Annual Growth Rate will be around 15 percent. The growing need to keep the data safe from unauthorized exposures is a major factor that is triggering the growth of the market.

The rapid advancement in technology has developed a lot of data related threats, for example, data breaches, cyber-attacks, and more. These are some important concerns that are encouraging businesses to protect their data with Data Masking Technology. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other side compliance with various privacy regulations, increasing data volume and increasing focus towards introducing new masking technology are also driving the growth of the global market for this technology.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The Global Data Masking Technology market is segmented on the basis of application, masking technology type, and region. Based on technology type, it is segmented into Dynamic masking and Static masking. Among these, dynamic masking witnessed a massive growth in the year 2017, and it covered around 52 percent of global market share. The reason behind this is dynamic masking offers real-time data protection. Now, on the basis of application, it is split into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises. As per the report, the large enterprises are investing more into this technology and are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Geographically, the world Data Masking Technology is segmented into North America (Canada, the United States, and Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia and more), Europe (France, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Russia), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia), and Middle East & Africa ( Nigeria, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Africa). As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market. The region has two biggest economies of the globe, they are China and India. They are investing more in building new industries. This activity is significantly influencing the growth of the global market.

Latest Market Updates

In February 2019, Informatic successfully acquired AllSight, an Artificial Intelligence customer insight start-up. With this acquisition, Informatica enhanced its data hub strategy. The company’s new solution has automated and simplified the profile unification and scaled AI throughout all the transactions. Besides, it has also enhanced and secured the interaction in both unstructured and structured data sources.

