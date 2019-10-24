There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,179 in the last 365 days.

Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

  • Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $609 million, or $1.48 per share.
  • Invested $525 million of capital and completed the Central Texas Pipelines and Terminals project.
  • Valero’s Diamond Green Diesel joint venture announced an advanced engineering and development cost review for a potential new renewable diesel plant at Valero’s refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.
  • Returned $679 million in cash to stockholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $609 million, or $1.48 per share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $856 million, or $2.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. 

“We delivered another quarter of solid financial results despite challenging market conditions,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our simple strategy of striving to be the best operator in the business, investing to drive earnings growth with lower volatility and maintaining capital discipline with an uncompromising focus on shareholder returns has proven to be successful and positions us well for any market environment.”

Refining
The refining segment reported $1.1 billion of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by narrower crude oil discounts to Brent crude oil.

“Fourth quarter market conditions look favorable with improved gasoline and distillate cracks and wider discounts for medium and heavy sour crude oils,” Gorder said. “We expect to see continued product strength with inventories at lower levels and sour crude weakness resulting from the IMO low sulfur fuel oil mandate, which goes into effect on January 1, 2020.”

Refinery throughput capacity utilization was 94 percent, with throughput volumes averaging 2.95 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2019. The company processed 190 thousand barrels per day of Canadian heavy crude oil and exported a total of 331 thousand barrels per day of gasoline and distillate during the third quarter of 2019.

Ethanol
The ethanol segment reported a $43 million operating loss for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $21 million of operating income for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating income was attributed primarily to higher corn prices. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.0 million gallons per day in the third quarter of 2019.

Renewable Diesel
The renewable diesel segment reported $65 million of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to a $5 million operating loss for the third quarter of 2018. Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 638 thousand gallons per day in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 387 thousand gallons per day versus the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 operating results and sales volumes were impacted by the planned downtime of the Diamond Green Diesel plant as part of completing an expansion project. 

Corporate and Other
General and administrative expenses were $217 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $209 million in the third quarter of 2018.  The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 21 percent, compared to 24 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

Investing and Financing Activities
Capital investments totaled $525 million in the third quarter of 2019, of which $305 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance.

Valero returned $679 million to stockholders in the third quarter of 2019, of which $372 million was paid as dividends and $307 million was for the purchase of approximately 3.9 million shares of common stock, resulting in a total payout ratio of 61 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Included in this amount is a $315 million favorable impact from working capital. Excluding the change in working capital, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion.

Valero continues to target a total payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities for 2019. Valero defines total payout ratio as the sum of dividends and stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital.

Liquidity and Financial Position
Valero ended the third quarter of 2019 with $9.6 billion of total debt and $2.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capital ratio, net of $2 billion in cash, was 26 percent.

Strategic Update
The Central Texas Pipelines and Terminals project was successfully completed in the third quarter of 2019. This project reduces secondary costs and extends Valero’s supply chain from the Gulf Coast to a higher demand market to maximize product margins. Other projects, including the Pasadena terminal, St. Charles alkylation unit, and Pembroke cogeneration unit, remain on track to be complete in 2020. The company expects the Diamond Green Diesel expansion and Port Arthur Coker to be complete in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In September, Valero and its joint venture partner announced that they have initiated an advanced engineering and development cost review for a new renewable diesel plant at Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas facility. If the project is approved, construction would begin in 2021, with expected operations commencing in 2024, which would result in Diamond Green Diesel production capacity increasing to over 1.1 billion gallons annually.

Valero continues to expect to invest approximately $2.5 billion of capital in both 2019 and 2020, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects.

Conference Call
Valero’s senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.

About Valero
Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana.  Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts
Investors:
Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982
Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992
Tom Mahrer, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-1953

Media:
Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Safe-Harbor Statement
Statements contained in this release that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.  It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors.  For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Valero’s website at www.valero.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution, refining margin, ethanol margin, renewable diesel margin, adjusted refining operating income, adjusted ethanol operating income, adjusted renewable diesel operating income, and adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.  These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods.  See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.  Note (f) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Statement of income data              
Revenues $ 27,249     $ 30,849     $ 80,445     $ 88,303  
Cost of sales:              
Cost of materials and other (a) 24,335     27,701     72,396     79,317  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 1,239     1,193     3,629     3,439  
Depreciation and amortization expense 556     504     1,645     1,499  
Total cost of sales 26,130     29,398     77,670     84,255  
Other operating expenses (b) 10     10     14     41  
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) (c)		 217     209     625     695  
Depreciation and amortization expense 11     13     39     39  
Operating income 881     1,219     2,097     3,273  
Other income, net (d) 34     42     68     88  
Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (111 )   (111 )   (335 )   (356 )
Income before income tax expense 804     1,150     1,830     3,005  
Income tax expense 165     276     376     674  
Net income 639     874     1,454     2,331  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (a) 30     18     92     161  
Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 609     $ 856     $ 1,362     $ 2,170  
               
Earnings per common share $ 1.48     $ 2.01     $ 3.28     $ 5.05  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 412     425     415     428  
               
Earnings per common share – assuming dilution $ 1.48     $ 2.01     $ 3.28     $ 5.05  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding –
assuming dilution (in millions)		 413     427     416     430  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (e)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)

  Refining   Ethanol   Renewable
Diesel 		  Corporate
and
Eliminations 		  Total
Three months ended September 30, 2019                  
Revenues:                  
Revenues from external customers $ 26,145     $ 891     $ 212     $ 1     $ 27,249  
Intersegment revenues 2     57     50     (109 )    
Total revenues 26,147     948     262     (108 )   27,249  
Cost of sales:                  
Cost of materials and other 23,432     847     164     (108 )   24,335  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 1,100     121     18         1,239  
Depreciation and amortization expense 518     23     15         556  
Total cost of sales 25,050     991     197     (108 )   26,130  
Other operating expenses (b) 10                 10  
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)		             217     217  
Depreciation and amortization expense             11     11  
Operating income (loss) by segment $ 1,087     $ (43 )   $ 65     $ (228 )   $ 881  
                   
Three months ended September 30, 2018                  
Revenues:                  
Revenues from external customers $ 29,894     $ 864     $ 90     $ 1     $ 30,849  
Intersegment revenues 5     68     15     (88 )    
Total revenues 29,899     932     105     (87 )   30,849  
Cost of sales:                  
Cost of materials and other 26,928     776     85     (88 )   27,701  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 1,058     116     19         1,193  
Depreciation and amortization expense 479     19     6         504  
Total cost of sales 28,465     911     110     (88 )   29,398  
Other operating expenses (b) 10                 10  
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)		             209     209  
Depreciation and amortization expense             13     13  
Operating income (loss) by segment $ 1,424     $ 21     $ (5 )   $ (221 )   $ 1,219  

See Operating Highlights by Segment.
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (e)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)

  Refining   Ethanol   Renewable
Diesel 		  Corporate
and
Eliminations 		  Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2019                  
Revenues:                  
Revenues from external customers $ 77,109     $ 2,648     $ 686     $ 2     $ 80,445  
Intersegment revenues 12     162     174     (348 )    
Total revenues 77,121     2,810     860     (346 )   80,445  
Cost of sales:                  
Cost of materials and other 69,769     2,396     577     (346 )   72,396  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 3,197     378     54         3,629  
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,539     68     38         1,645  
Total cost of sales 74,505     2,842     669     (346 )   77,670  
Other operating expenses (b) 13     1             14  
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below)		             625     625  
Depreciation and amortization expense             39     39  
Operating income (loss) by segment $ 2,603     $ (33 )   $ 191     $ (664 )   $ 2,097  
                   
Nine months ended September 30, 2018                  
Revenues:                  
Revenues from external customers $ 85,371     $ 2,625     $ 304     $ 3     $ 88,303  
Intersegment revenues 20     156     103     (279 )    
Total revenues 85,391     2,781     407     (276 )   88,303  
Cost of sales:                  
Cost of materials and other (a) 77,195     2,279     122     (279 )   79,317  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 3,057     336     46         3,439  
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,423     57     19         1,499  
Total cost of sales 81,675     2,672     187     (279 )   84,255  
Other operating expenses (b) 41                 41  
General and administrative expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization expense reflected
below) (c)		             695     695  
Depreciation and amortization expense             39     39  
Operating income by segment $ 3,675     $ 109     $ 220     $ (731 )   $ 3,273  

See Operating Highlights by Segment.
See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)
(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of net income attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income
attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders 		             
Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation
stockholders		 $ 609     $ 856     $ 1,362     $ 2,170  
Exclude adjustments:              
2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders (a)		             90  
Income tax expense related to 2017 blender’s tax credit             (11 )
2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders, net of taxes		             79  
Texas City Refinery fire expenses             (14 )
Income tax benefit related to Texas City Refinery
fire expenses		             3  
Texas City Refinery fire expenses, net of taxes             (11 )
Environmental reserve adjustments (c)             (108 )
Income tax benefit related to environmental reserve
adjustments		             24  
Environmental reserve adjustments, net of taxes             (84 )
Loss on early redemption of debt (d)         (22 )   (38 )
Income tax benefit related to loss on early
redemption of debt		         5     9  
Loss on early redemption of debt, net of taxes         (17 )   (29 )
Total adjustments         (17 )   (45 )
Adjusted net income attributable to
Valero Energy Corporation stockholders		 $ 609     $ 856     $ 1,379     $ 2,215  
               
Reconciliation of earnings per common share – assuming
dilution to adjusted earnings per common share –
assuming dilution 		             
Earnings per common share – assuming dilution $ 1.48     $ 2.01     $ 3.28     $ 5.05  
Exclude adjustments:              
2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy
Corporation stockholders (a)		             0.18  
Texas City Refinery fire expenses             (0.03 )
Environmental reserve adjustments (c)             (0.19 )
Loss on early redemption of debt (d)         (0.04 )   (0.07 )
Total adjustments         (0.04 )   (0.11 )
Adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution $ 1.48     $ 2.01     $ 3.32     $ 5.16  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment
margin, and reconciliation of operating income by
segment to adjusted operating income by segment 		             
Refining segment (e)              
Refining operating income $ 1,087     $ 1,424     $ 2,603     $ 3,675  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             10  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (1,100 )   (1,058 )   (3,197 )   (3,057 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (518 )   (479 )   (1,539 )   (1,423 )
Other operating expenses (b) (10 )   (10 )   (13 )   (41 )
Refining margin $ 2,715     $ 2,971     $ 7,352     $ 8,186  
               
Refining operating income $ 1,087     $ 1,424     $ 2,603     $ 3,675  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             10  
Other operating expenses (b) (10 )   (10 )   (13 )   (41 )
Adjusted refining operating income $ 1,097     $ 1,434     $ 2,616     $ 3,706  
               
Ethanol segment              
Ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 )   $ 21     $ (33 )   $ 109  
Exclude:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (121 )   (116 )   (378 )   (336 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (23 )   (19 )   (68 )   (57 )
Other operating expenses (b)         (1 )    
Ethanol margin $ 101     $ 156     $ 414     $ 502  
               
Ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 )   $ 21     $ (33 )   $ 109  
Exclude: Other operating expenses (b)         (1 )    
Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 )   $ 21     $ (32 )   $ 109  
               
Renewable diesel segment (e)              
Renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65     $ (5 )   $ 191     $ 220  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             160  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (18 )   (19 )   (54 )   (46 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (15 )   (6 )   (38 )   (19 )
Renewable diesel margin $ 98     $ 20     $ 283     $ 125  
               
Renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65     $ (5 )   $ 191     $ 220  
Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             160  
Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65     $ (5 )   $ 191     $ 60  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of refining segment operating income to
refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of
refining segment operating income to adjusted refining
segment operating income (by region) (g) 		             
U.S. Gulf Coast region (e)              
Refining operating income $ 388     $ 664     $ 779     $ 1,829  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             7  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (641 )   (583 )   (1,826 )   (1,710 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (326 )   (296 )   (954 )   (865 )
Other operating expenses (b) (6 )   (9 )   (8 )   (39 )
Refining margin $ 1,361     $ 1,552     $ 3,567     $ 4,436  
               
Refining operating income $ 388     $ 664     $ 779     $ 1,829  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             7  
Other operating expenses (b) (6 )   (9 )   (8 )   (39 )
Adjusted refining operating income $ 394     $ 673     $ 787     $ 1,861  
               
U.S. Mid-Continent region (e)              
Refining operating income $ 333     $ 440     $ 991     $ 1,072  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             2  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (156 )   (156 )   (468 )   (468 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (77 )   (72 )   (226 )   (213 )
Other operating expenses (b) (2 )       (2 )    
Refining margin $ 568     $ 668     $ 1,687     $ 1,751  
               
Refining operating income $ 333     $ 440     $ 991     $ 1,072  
Exclude:              
  2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             2  
Other operating expenses (b) (2 )       (2 )    
Adjusted refining operating income $ 335     $ 440     $ 993     $ 1,070  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS
REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)
(millions of dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of refining segment operating income to
refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of
refining segment operating income to adjusted refining
segment operating income (by region) (g) (continued) 		             
North Atlantic region              
Refining operating income $ 273     $ 322     $ 727     $ 620  
Exclude:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (146 )   (149 )   (439 )   (432 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (52 )   (52 )   (160 )   (167 )
Other operating expenses (b) (2 )       (2 )    
Refining margin $ 473     $ 523     $ 1,328     $ 1,219  
               
Refining operating income $ 273     $ 322     $ 727     $ 620  
Exclude: other operating expenses (b) (2 )         (2 )    
Adjusted refining operating income $ 275     $ 322     $ 729     $ 620  
               
U.S. West Coast region              
Refining operating income (loss) $ 93     $ (2 )   $ 106     $ 154  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             1  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below)		 (157 )   (170 )   (464 )   (447 )
Depreciation and amortization expense (63 )   (59 )   (199 )   (178 )
Other operating expenses (b)     (1 )   (1 )   (2 )
Refining margin $ 313     $ 228     $ 770     $ 780  
               
Refining operating income (loss) $ 93     $ (2 )   $ 106     $ 154  
Exclude:              
2017 blender’s tax credit (a)             1  
Other operating expenses (b)     (1 )   (1 )   (2 )
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 93     $ (1 )   $ 107     $ 155  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day)              
Feedstocks:              
Heavy sour crude oil 418     466     416     476  
Medium/light sour crude oil 253     424     282     422  
Sweet crude oil 1,615     1,527     1,548     1,392  
Residuals 238     244     208     233  
Other feedstocks 132     144     152     128  
Total feedstocks 2,656     2,805     2,606     2,651  
Blendstocks and other 298     295     323     326  
Total throughput volumes 2,954     3,100     2,929     2,977  
               
Yields (thousand barrels per day)              
Gasolines and blendstocks 1,406     1,478     1,393     1,429  
Distillates 1,137     1,201     1,123     1,135  
Other products (h) 438     460     442     451  
Total yields 2,981     3,139     2,958     3,015  
               
Operating statistics (e) (f) (i)              
Refining margin $ 2,715     $ 2,971     $ 7,352     $ 8,186  
Adjusted refining operating income $ 1,097     $ 1,434     $ 2,616     $ 3,706  
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,954     3,100     2,929     2,977  
               
Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 9.99     $ 10.42     $ 9.19     $ 10.07  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput		 4.05     3.72     4.00     3.76  
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput		 1.90     1.68     1.92     1.75  
Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 4.04     $ 5.02     $ 3.27     $ 4.56  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Operating statistics (f) (i)              
Ethanol margin $ 101     $ 156     $ 414     $ 502  
Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 )   $ 21     $ (32 )   $ 109  
Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,006     4,069     4,251     4,061  
               
Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.27     $ 0.42     $ 0.36     $ 0.45  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production		 0.33     0.31     0.33     0.30  
Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.06     0.05     0.06     0.05  
Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) per gallon of production $ (0.12 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.10  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (e)
(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Operating statistics (f) (i)              
Renewable diesel margin $ 98     $ 20     $ 283     $ 125  
Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65     $ (5 )   $ 191     $ 60  
Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 638     251     732     334  
               
Renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 1.66     $ 0.88     $ 1.41     $ 1.37  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales		 0.30     0.80     0.27     0.50  
Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.25     0.28     0.19     0.21  
Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) per gallon
of sales		 $ 1.11     $ (0.20 )   $ 0.95     $ 0.66  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

                                                                                                                                                   

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION
(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Operating statistics by region (g)              
U.S. Gulf Coast region (e) (f) (i)              
Refining margin $ 1,361     $ 1,552     $ 3,567     $ 4,436  
Adjusted refining operating income $ 394     $ 673     $ 787     $ 1,861  
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,747     1,834     1,732     1,764  
               
Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.47     $ 9.20     $ 7.54     $ 9.22  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput		 3.99     3.46     3.86     3.55  
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput		 2.02     1.75     2.02     1.81  
Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 2.46     $ 3.99     $ 1.66     $ 3.86  
               
U.S. Mid-Continent region (e) (f) (i)              
Refining margin $ 568     $ 668     $ 1,687     $ 1,751  
Adjusted refining operating income $ 335     $ 440     $ 993     $ 1,070  
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 450     459     451     471  
               
Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.73     $ 15.80     $ 13.70     $ 13.62  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput		 3.79     3.70     3.80     3.64  
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput		 1.86     1.70     1.84     1.66  
Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 8.08     $ 10.40     $ 8.06     $ 8.32  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION
(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Operating statistics by region (g) (continued)              
North Atlantic region (f) (i)              
Refining margin $ 473     $ 523     $ 1,328     $ 1,219  
Adjusted refining operating income $ 275     $ 322     $ 729     $ 620  
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 474     509     486     455  
               
Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 10.84     $ 11.17     $ 10.01     $ 9.81  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput		 3.33     3.18     3.31     3.48  
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput		 1.21     1.12     1.20     1.34  
Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 6.30     $ 6.87     $ 5.50     $ 4.99  
               
U.S. West Coast region (f) (i)              
Refining margin $ 313     $ 228     $ 770     $ 780  
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 93     $ (1 )   $ 107     $ 155  
Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 283     298     260     287  
               
Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 12.04     $ 8.33     $ 10.84     $ 9.94  
Less:              
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and
amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of
throughput		 6.03     6.22     6.54     5.70  
Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of
throughput		 2.43     2.15     2.80     2.27  
Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of
throughput		 $ 3.58     $ (0.04 )   $ 1.50     $ 1.97  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Refining              
Feedstocks (dollars per barrel)              
Brent crude oil $ 62.08     $ 75.93     $ 64.74     $ 72.67  
Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 5.64     6.23     7.70     5.81  
Brent less Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil (0.99 )   0.38     (0.51 )   0.47  
Brent less Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude oil 1.46     1.63     1.40     1.64  
Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) crude oil 3.18     5.12     3.17     5.21  
Brent less Maya crude oil 5.45     9.74     5.57     10.70  
LLS crude oil 60.62     74.30     63.34     71.03  
LLS less ASCI crude oil 1.72     3.49     1.77     3.57  
LLS less Maya crude oil 3.99     8.11     4.17     9.06  
WTI crude oil 56.44     69.70     57.04     66.86  
               
Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units) 2.28     2.96     2.53     3.01  
               
Products (dollars per barrel, unless otherwise noted)              
U.S. Gulf Coast:              
Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB)
gasoline less Brent		 6.82     7.08     4.57     7.28  
Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 15.79     13.91     14.55     13.72  
Propylene less Brent (19.36 )   5.49     (21.57 )   (2.62 )
CBOB gasoline less LLS 8.28     8.71     5.97     8.92  
ULS diesel less LLS 17.25     15.54     15.95     15.36  
Propylene less LLS (17.90 )   7.12     (20.17 )   (0.98 )
U.S. Mid-Continent:              
CBOB gasoline less WTI 15.28     16.68     14.58     15.40  
ULS diesel less WTI 21.38     22.77     22.93     21.54  
North Atlantic:              
CBOB gasoline less Brent 10.11     10.43     7.16     9.89  
ULS diesel less Brent 17.28     15.54     16.49     15.58  
U.S. West Coast:              
California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of
Oxygenate Blending (CARBOB) 87 gasoline less ANS		 19.31     13.52     16.76     15.05  
California Air Resources Board (CARB) diesel less ANS 18.38     17.85     18.56     17.94  
CARBOB 87 gasoline less WTI 25.94     19.37     24.97     20.39  
CARB diesel less WTI 25.01     23.70     26.77     23.28  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Ethanol              
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn (dollars per bushel) $ 3.90     $ 3.53     $ 3.85     $ 3.68  
New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 1.53     1.47     1.50     1.52  
               
Renewable diesel              
New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel
(dollars per gallon)		 1.90     2.18     1.94     2.10  
Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN)
(dollars per RIN)		 0.46     0.41     0.45     0.58  
California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (dollars per metric ton) 198.24     183.62     193.74     160.44  
CBOT soybean oil (dollars per pound) 0.29     0.28     0.29     0.30  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

                                                                                                                  

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

          September 30,   December 31,
          2019   2018
Balance sheet data              
Current assets         $ 17,033     $ 17,675  
Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets   2,137     2,982  
Inventories included in current assets         6,376     6,532  
Current liabilities         12,130     10,724  
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations included
in current liabilities		   402     238  
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion       9,170     8,871  
Total debt and finance lease obligations         9,572     9,109  
Valero Energy Corporation stockholders’ equity       21,107     21,667  
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted
net cash provided by operating activities (f) 		             
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,429     $ 496     $ 3,823     $ 2,693  
Exclude: changes in current assets and current liabilities 315     (729 )   728     (1,174 )
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,114     $ 1,225     $ 3,095     $ 3,867  
               
Dividends per common share $ 0.90     $ 0.80     $ 2.70     $ 2.40  

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.


VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

(a) Cost of materials and other for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a benefit of $170 million for the biodiesel blender’s tax credit attributable to volumes blended during 2017. The benefit was recognized in February 2018 because the U.S. legislation authorizing the credit was passed and signed into law in that month. Of the $170 million pre-tax benefit, $10 million and $160 million is included in our refining and renewable diesel segments, respectively, and consequently, $80 million is attributable to noncontrolling interest and $90 million is attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders.

(b) Other operating expenses reflects expenses that are not associated with our cost of sales and primarily includes costs to repair, remediate, and restore our facilities to normal operations following a non-operating event such as a natural disaster or a major unplanned outage.

(c) General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a charge of $108 million for environmental reserve adjustments associated with certain non-operating sites.

(d) “Other income, net” for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 includes a $22 million charge from the early redemption of $850 million of our 6.125 percent senior notes due February 1, 2020 and a $38 million charge from the early redemption of $750 million of our 9.375 percent senior notes due March 15, 2019, respectively.

(e) Effective January 1, 2019, we revised our reportable segments to align with certain changes in how our chief operating decision maker manages and allocates resources to our business. Accordingly, we created a new reportable segment — renewable diesel. The results of the renewable diesel segment, which includes the operations of our consolidated joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, were transferred from the refining segment. Also effective January 1, 2019, we no longer have a VLP segment, and as a result, the operations previously included in the VLP segment are included in our refining segment. Our prior period segment information has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect our current segment presentation.

(f) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures.

We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility.

Non-GAAP measures are as follows:

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders excluding the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below.
    • 2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders - The blender’s tax credit is attributable to volumes blended during 2017 and is not related to 2018 activities, as described in note (a).
    • Texas City Refinery fire expenses - The costs incurred to respond to and assess the damage caused by the fire that occurred at the Texas City Refinery are specific to that event and are not ongoing costs incurred in our operations.
    • Environmental reserve adjustments - The environmental reserve adjustments are attributable to sites that were shut down by prior owners and subsequently acquired by us (referred to by us as non-operating sites) (see note (c)).
    • Loss on early redemption of debt - The penalty and other expenses incurred in connection with the early redemption of our 6.125 percent senior notes due February 1, 2020 and 9.375 percent senior notes due March 15, 2019 (see note (d)) are not associated with the ongoing costs of our borrowing and financing activities.
  • Adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.
  • Refining margin is defined as refining operating income excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe refining margin is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance.
  • Ethanol margin is defined as ethanol operating income (loss) excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe ethanol margin is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance.
  • Renewable diesel margin is defined as renewable diesel operating income (loss) excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe renewable diesel margin is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance.
  • Adjusted refining operating income is defined as refining segment operating income excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)) and other operating expenses. We believe adjusted refining operating income is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance.
  • Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) is defined as ethanol segment operating income (loss) excluding other operating expenses. We believe this is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance.
  • Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) is defined as renewable diesel segment operating income (loss) excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)). We believe this is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance.
  • Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in current assets and current liabilities. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities.

(g) The refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid-Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries.

(h) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt.

(i) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways.

All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of production, and per gallon of sales amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, production volumes, and sales volumes for the period, as applicable.

Throughput volumes, production volumes, and sales volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, production volumes per day, and sales volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, production volumes, and sales volumes for the refining segment, ethanol segment, and renewable diesel segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities.

