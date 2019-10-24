Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $609 million, or $1.48 per share.



Invested $525 million of capital and completed the Central Texas Pipelines and Terminals project.

Valero’s Diamond Green Diesel joint venture announced an advanced engineering and development cost review for a potential new renewable diesel plant at Valero’s refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Returned $679 million in cash to stockholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $609 million, or $1.48 per share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $856 million, or $2.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

“We delivered another quarter of solid financial results despite challenging market conditions,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our simple strategy of striving to be the best operator in the business, investing to drive earnings growth with lower volatility and maintaining capital discipline with an uncompromising focus on shareholder returns has proven to be successful and positions us well for any market environment.”

Refining

The refining segment reported $1.1 billion of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by narrower crude oil discounts to Brent crude oil.

“Fourth quarter market conditions look favorable with improved gasoline and distillate cracks and wider discounts for medium and heavy sour crude oils,” Gorder said. “We expect to see continued product strength with inventories at lower levels and sour crude weakness resulting from the IMO low sulfur fuel oil mandate, which goes into effect on January 1, 2020.”

Refinery throughput capacity utilization was 94 percent, with throughput volumes averaging 2.95 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2019. The company processed 190 thousand barrels per day of Canadian heavy crude oil and exported a total of 331 thousand barrels per day of gasoline and distillate during the third quarter of 2019.

Ethanol

The ethanol segment reported a $43 million operating loss for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $21 million of operating income for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating income was attributed primarily to higher corn prices. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.0 million gallons per day in the third quarter of 2019.

Renewable Diesel

The renewable diesel segment reported $65 million of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to a $5 million operating loss for the third quarter of 2018. Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 638 thousand gallons per day in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 387 thousand gallons per day versus the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 operating results and sales volumes were impacted by the planned downtime of the Diamond Green Diesel plant as part of completing an expansion project.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $217 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $209 million in the third quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 21 percent, compared to 24 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

Investing and Financing Activities

Capital investments totaled $525 million in the third quarter of 2019, of which $305 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance.

Valero returned $679 million to stockholders in the third quarter of 2019, of which $372 million was paid as dividends and $307 million was for the purchase of approximately 3.9 million shares of common stock, resulting in a total payout ratio of 61 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Included in this amount is a $315 million favorable impact from working capital. Excluding the change in working capital, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion.

Valero continues to target a total payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities for 2019. Valero defines total payout ratio as the sum of dividends and stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended the third quarter of 2019 with $9.6 billion of total debt and $2.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capital ratio, net of $2 billion in cash, was 26 percent.

Strategic Update

The Central Texas Pipelines and Terminals project was successfully completed in the third quarter of 2019. This project reduces secondary costs and extends Valero’s supply chain from the Gulf Coast to a higher demand market to maximize product margins. Other projects, including the Pasadena terminal, St. Charles alkylation unit, and Pembroke cogeneration unit, remain on track to be complete in 2020. The company expects the Diamond Green Diesel expansion and Port Arthur Coker to be complete in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In September, Valero and its joint venture partner announced that they have initiated an advanced engineering and development cost review for a new renewable diesel plant at Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas facility. If the project is approved, construction would begin in 2021, with expected operations commencing in 2024, which would result in Diamond Green Diesel production capacity increasing to over 1.1 billion gallons annually.

Valero continues to expect to invest approximately $2.5 billion of capital in both 2019 and 2020, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects.

Conference Call

Valero’s senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Valero’s website at www.valero.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution, refining margin, ethanol margin, renewable diesel margin, adjusted refining operating income, adjusted ethanol operating income, adjusted renewable diesel operating income, and adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Note (f) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Statement of income data Revenues $ 27,249 $ 30,849 $ 80,445 $ 88,303 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 24,335 27,701 72,396 79,317 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,239 1,193 3,629 3,439 Depreciation and amortization expense 556 504 1,645 1,499 Total cost of sales 26,130 29,398 77,670 84,255 Other operating expenses (b) 10 10 14 41 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) (c) 217 209 625 695 Depreciation and amortization expense 11 13 39 39 Operating income 881 1,219 2,097 3,273 Other income, net (d) 34 42 68 88 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (111 ) (111 ) (335 ) (356 ) Income before income tax expense 804 1,150 1,830 3,005 Income tax expense 165 276 376 674 Net income 639 874 1,454 2,331 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (a) 30 18 92 161 Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 609 $ 856 $ 1,362 $ 2,170 Earnings per common share $ 1.48 $ 2.01 $ 3.28 $ 5.05 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 412 425 415 428 Earnings per common share – assuming dilution $ 1.48 $ 2.01 $ 3.28 $ 5.05 Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

assuming dilution (in millions) 413 427 416 430

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (e)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

Refining Ethanol Renewable

Diesel Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 26,145 $ 891 $ 212 $ 1 $ 27,249 Intersegment revenues 2 57 50 (109 ) — Total revenues 26,147 948 262 (108 ) 27,249 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 23,432 847 164 (108 ) 24,335 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,100 121 18 — 1,239 Depreciation and amortization expense 518 23 15 — 556 Total cost of sales 25,050 991 197 (108 ) 26,130 Other operating expenses (b) 10 — — — 10 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 217 217 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 11 11 Operating income (loss) by segment $ 1,087 $ (43 ) $ 65 $ (228 ) $ 881 Three months ended September 30, 2018 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 29,894 $ 864 $ 90 $ 1 $ 30,849 Intersegment revenues 5 68 15 (88 ) — Total revenues 29,899 932 105 (87 ) 30,849 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 26,928 776 85 (88 ) 27,701 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,058 116 19 — 1,193 Depreciation and amortization expense 479 19 6 — 504 Total cost of sales 28,465 911 110 (88 ) 29,398 Other operating expenses (b) 10 — — — 10 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 209 209 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 13 13 Operating income (loss) by segment $ 1,424 $ 21 $ (5 ) $ (221 ) $ 1,219

See Operating Highlights by Segment.

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (e)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

Refining Ethanol Renewable

Diesel Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 77,109 $ 2,648 $ 686 $ 2 $ 80,445 Intersegment revenues 12 162 174 (348 ) — Total revenues 77,121 2,810 860 (346 ) 80,445 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 69,769 2,396 577 (346 ) 72,396 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 3,197 378 54 — 3,629 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,539 68 38 — 1,645 Total cost of sales 74,505 2,842 669 (346 ) 77,670 Other operating expenses (b) 13 1 — — 14 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 625 625 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 39 39 Operating income (loss) by segment $ 2,603 $ (33 ) $ 191 $ (664 ) $ 2,097 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 85,371 $ 2,625 $ 304 $ 3 $ 88,303 Intersegment revenues 20 156 103 (279 ) — Total revenues 85,391 2,781 407 (276 ) 88,303 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 77,195 2,279 122 (279 ) 79,317 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 3,057 336 46 — 3,439 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,423 57 19 — 1,499 Total cost of sales 81,675 2,672 187 (279 ) 84,255 Other operating expenses (b) 41 — — — 41 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) (c) — — — 695 695 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 39 39 Operating income by segment $ 3,675 $ 109 $ 220 $ (731 ) $ 3,273

See Operating Highlights by Segment.

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income

attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders $ 609 $ 856 $ 1,362 $ 2,170 Exclude adjustments: 2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders (a) — — — 90 Income tax expense related to 2017 blender’s tax credit — — — (11 ) 2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders, net of taxes — — — 79 Texas City Refinery fire expenses — — — (14 ) Income tax benefit related to Texas City Refinery

fire expenses — — — 3 Texas City Refinery fire expenses, net of taxes — — — (11 ) Environmental reserve adjustments (c) — — — (108 ) Income tax benefit related to environmental reserve

adjustments — — — 24 Environmental reserve adjustments, net of taxes — — — (84 ) Loss on early redemption of debt (d) — — (22 ) (38 ) Income tax benefit related to loss on early

redemption of debt — — 5 9 Loss on early redemption of debt, net of taxes — — (17 ) (29 ) Total adjustments — — (17 ) (45 ) Adjusted net income attributable to

Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 609 $ 856 $ 1,379 $ 2,215 Reconciliation of earnings per common share – assuming

dilution to adjusted earnings per common share –

assuming dilution Earnings per common share – assuming dilution $ 1.48 $ 2.01 $ 3.28 $ 5.05 Exclude adjustments: 2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders (a) — — — 0.18 Texas City Refinery fire expenses — — — (0.03 ) Environmental reserve adjustments (c) — — — (0.19 ) Loss on early redemption of debt (d) — — (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Total adjustments — — (0.04 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution $ 1.48 $ 2.01 $ 3.32 $ 5.16

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment

margin, and reconciliation of operating income by

segment to adjusted operating income by segment Refining segment (e) Refining operating income $ 1,087 $ 1,424 $ 2,603 $ 3,675 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 10 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (1,100 ) (1,058 ) (3,197 ) (3,057 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (518 ) (479 ) (1,539 ) (1,423 ) Other operating expenses (b) (10 ) (10 ) (13 ) (41 ) Refining margin $ 2,715 $ 2,971 $ 7,352 $ 8,186 Refining operating income $ 1,087 $ 1,424 $ 2,603 $ 3,675 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 10 Other operating expenses (b) (10 ) (10 ) (13 ) (41 ) Adjusted refining operating income $ 1,097 $ 1,434 $ 2,616 $ 3,706 Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 ) $ 21 $ (33 ) $ 109 Exclude: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (121 ) (116 ) (378 ) (336 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (23 ) (19 ) (68 ) (57 ) Other operating expenses (b) — — (1 ) — Ethanol margin $ 101 $ 156 $ 414 $ 502 Ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 ) $ 21 $ (33 ) $ 109 Exclude: Other operating expenses (b) — — (1 ) — Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 ) $ 21 $ (32 ) $ 109 Renewable diesel segment (e) Renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65 $ (5 ) $ 191 $ 220 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 160 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (18 ) (19 ) (54 ) (46 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (15 ) (6 ) (38 ) (19 ) Renewable diesel margin $ 98 $ 20 $ 283 $ 125 Renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65 $ (5 ) $ 191 $ 220 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 160 Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65 $ (5 ) $ 191 $ 60

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of refining segment operating income to

refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of

refining segment operating income to adjusted refining

segment operating income (by region) (g) U.S. Gulf Coast region (e) Refining operating income $ 388 $ 664 $ 779 $ 1,829 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 7 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (641 ) (583 ) (1,826 ) (1,710 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (326 ) (296 ) (954 ) (865 ) Other operating expenses (b) (6 ) (9 ) (8 ) (39 ) Refining margin $ 1,361 $ 1,552 $ 3,567 $ 4,436 Refining operating income $ 388 $ 664 $ 779 $ 1,829 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 7 Other operating expenses (b) (6 ) (9 ) (8 ) (39 ) Adjusted refining operating income $ 394 $ 673 $ 787 $ 1,861 U.S. Mid-Continent region (e) Refining operating income $ 333 $ 440 $ 991 $ 1,072 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (156 ) (156 ) (468 ) (468 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (77 ) (72 ) (226 ) (213 ) Other operating expenses (b) (2 ) — (2 ) — Refining margin $ 568 $ 668 $ 1,687 $ 1,751 Refining operating income $ 333 $ 440 $ 991 $ 1,072 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 2 Other operating expenses (b) (2 ) — (2 ) — Adjusted refining operating income $ 335 $ 440 $ 993 $ 1,070

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS

REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f)

(millions of dollars)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of refining segment operating income to

refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of

refining segment operating income to adjusted refining

segment operating income (by region) (g) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income $ 273 $ 322 $ 727 $ 620 Exclude: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (146 ) (149 ) (439 ) (432 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (52 ) (52 ) (160 ) (167 ) Other operating expenses (b) (2 ) — (2 ) — Refining margin $ 473 $ 523 $ 1,328 $ 1,219 Refining operating income $ 273 $ 322 $ 727 $ 620 Exclude: other operating expenses (b) (2 ) — (2 ) — Adjusted refining operating income $ 275 $ 322 $ 729 $ 620 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income (loss) $ 93 $ (2 ) $ 106 $ 154 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 1 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (157 ) (170 ) (464 ) (447 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (63 ) (59 ) (199 ) (178 ) Other operating expenses (b) — (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Refining margin $ 313 $ 228 $ 770 $ 780 Refining operating income (loss) $ 93 $ (2 ) $ 106 $ 154 Exclude: 2017 blender’s tax credit (a) — — — 1 Other operating expenses (b) — (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 93 $ (1 ) $ 107 $ 155

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 418 466 416 476 Medium/light sour crude oil 253 424 282 422 Sweet crude oil 1,615 1,527 1,548 1,392 Residuals 238 244 208 233 Other feedstocks 132 144 152 128 Total feedstocks 2,656 2,805 2,606 2,651 Blendstocks and other 298 295 323 326 Total throughput volumes 2,954 3,100 2,929 2,977 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,406 1,478 1,393 1,429 Distillates 1,137 1,201 1,123 1,135 Other products (h) 438 460 442 451 Total yields 2,981 3,139 2,958 3,015 Operating statistics (e) (f) (i) Refining margin $ 2,715 $ 2,971 $ 7,352 $ 8,186 Adjusted refining operating income $ 1,097 $ 1,434 $ 2,616 $ 3,706 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,954 3,100 2,929 2,977 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 9.99 $ 10.42 $ 9.19 $ 10.07 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.05 3.72 4.00 3.76 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 1.90 1.68 1.92 1.75 Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 4.04 $ 5.02 $ 3.27 $ 4.56

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating statistics (f) (i) Ethanol margin $ 101 $ 156 $ 414 $ 502 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ (43 ) $ 21 $ (32 ) $ 109 Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,006 4,069 4,251 4,061 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.27 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.45 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.33 0.31 0.33 0.30 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.05 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) per gallon of production $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (e)

(millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating statistics (f) (i) Renewable diesel margin $ 98 $ 20 $ 283 $ 125 Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) $ 65 $ (5 ) $ 191 $ 60 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 638 251 732 334 Renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 1.66 $ 0.88 $ 1.41 $ 1.37 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.30 0.80 0.27 0.50 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.25 0.28 0.19 0.21 Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) per gallon

of sales $ 1.11 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.66

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION

(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating statistics by region (g) U.S. Gulf Coast region (e) (f) (i) Refining margin $ 1,361 $ 1,552 $ 3,567 $ 4,436 Adjusted refining operating income $ 394 $ 673 $ 787 $ 1,861 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,747 1,834 1,732 1,764 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.47 $ 9.20 $ 7.54 $ 9.22 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 3.99 3.46 3.86 3.55 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.02 1.75 2.02 1.81 Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 2.46 $ 3.99 $ 1.66 $ 3.86 U.S. Mid-Continent region (e) (f) (i) Refining margin $ 568 $ 668 $ 1,687 $ 1,751 Adjusted refining operating income $ 335 $ 440 $ 993 $ 1,070 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 450 459 451 471 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.73 $ 15.80 $ 13.70 $ 13.62 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 3.79 3.70 3.80 3.64 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 1.86 1.70 1.84 1.66 Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 8.08 $ 10.40 $ 8.06 $ 8.32

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION

(millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating statistics by region (g) (continued) North Atlantic region (f) (i) Refining margin $ 473 $ 523 $ 1,328 $ 1,219 Adjusted refining operating income $ 275 $ 322 $ 729 $ 620 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 474 509 486 455 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 10.84 $ 11.17 $ 10.01 $ 9.81 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 3.33 3.18 3.31 3.48 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 1.21 1.12 1.20 1.34 Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 6.30 $ 6.87 $ 5.50 $ 4.99 U.S. West Coast region (f) (i) Refining margin $ 313 $ 228 $ 770 $ 780 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 93 $ (1 ) $ 107 $ 155 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 283 298 260 287 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 12.04 $ 8.33 $ 10.84 $ 9.94 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 6.03 6.22 6.54 5.70 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.43 2.15 2.80 2.27 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput $ 3.58 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.50 $ 1.97

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 62.08 $ 75.93 $ 64.74 $ 72.67 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 5.64 6.23 7.70 5.81 Brent less Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil (0.99 ) 0.38 (0.51 ) 0.47 Brent less Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude oil 1.46 1.63 1.40 1.64 Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) crude oil 3.18 5.12 3.17 5.21 Brent less Maya crude oil 5.45 9.74 5.57 10.70 LLS crude oil 60.62 74.30 63.34 71.03 LLS less ASCI crude oil 1.72 3.49 1.77 3.57 LLS less Maya crude oil 3.99 8.11 4.17 9.06 WTI crude oil 56.44 69.70 57.04 66.86 Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units) 2.28 2.96 2.53 3.01 Products (dollars per barrel, unless otherwise noted) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB)

gasoline less Brent 6.82 7.08 4.57 7.28 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 15.79 13.91 14.55 13.72 Propylene less Brent (19.36 ) 5.49 (21.57 ) (2.62 ) CBOB gasoline less LLS 8.28 8.71 5.97 8.92 ULS diesel less LLS 17.25 15.54 15.95 15.36 Propylene less LLS (17.90 ) 7.12 (20.17 ) (0.98 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 15.28 16.68 14.58 15.40 ULS diesel less WTI 21.38 22.77 22.93 21.54 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 10.11 10.43 7.16 9.89 ULS diesel less Brent 17.28 15.54 16.49 15.58 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of

Oxygenate Blending (CARBOB) 87 gasoline less ANS 19.31 13.52 16.76 15.05 California Air Resources Board (CARB) diesel less ANS 18.38 17.85 18.56 17.94 CARBOB 87 gasoline less WTI 25.94 19.37 24.97 20.39 CARB diesel less WTI 25.01 23.70 26.77 23.28

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ethanol Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn (dollars per bushel) $ 3.90 $ 3.53 $ 3.85 $ 3.68 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 1.53 1.47 1.50 1.52 Renewable diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel

(dollars per gallon) 1.90 2.18 1.94 2.10 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN)

(dollars per RIN) 0.46 0.41 0.45 0.58 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (dollars per metric ton) 198.24 183.62 193.74 160.44 CBOT soybean oil (dollars per pound) 0.29 0.28 0.29 0.30

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 17,033 $ 17,675 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 2,137 2,982 Inventories included in current assets 6,376 6,532 Current liabilities 12,130 10,724 Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations included

in current liabilities 402 238 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 9,170 8,871 Total debt and finance lease obligations 9,572 9,109 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders’ equity 21,107 21,667 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted

net cash provided by operating activities (f) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,429 $ 496 $ 3,823 $ 2,693 Exclude: changes in current assets and current liabilities 315 (729 ) 728 (1,174 ) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,114 $ 1,225 $ 3,095 $ 3,867 Dividends per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.80 $ 2.70 $ 2.40

See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.





VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

(a) Cost of materials and other for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a benefit of $170 million for the biodiesel blender’s tax credit attributable to volumes blended during 2017. The benefit was recognized in February 2018 because the U.S. legislation authorizing the credit was passed and signed into law in that month. Of the $170 million pre-tax benefit, $10 million and $160 million is included in our refining and renewable diesel segments, respectively, and consequently, $80 million is attributable to noncontrolling interest and $90 million is attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders.

(b) Other operating expenses reflects expenses that are not associated with our cost of sales and primarily includes costs to repair, remediate, and restore our facilities to normal operations following a non-operating event such as a natural disaster or a major unplanned outage.

(c) General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a charge of $108 million for environmental reserve adjustments associated with certain non-operating sites.

(d) “Other income, net” for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 includes a $22 million charge from the early redemption of $850 million of our 6.125 percent senior notes due February 1, 2020 and a $38 million charge from the early redemption of $750 million of our 9.375 percent senior notes due March 15, 2019, respectively.

(e) Effective January 1, 2019, we revised our reportable segments to align with certain changes in how our chief operating decision maker manages and allocates resources to our business. Accordingly, we created a new reportable segment — renewable diesel. The results of the renewable diesel segment, which includes the operations of our consolidated joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, were transferred from the refining segment. Also effective January 1, 2019, we no longer have a VLP segment, and as a result, the operations previously included in the VLP segment are included in our refining segment. Our prior period segment information has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect our current segment presentation.

(f) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures.



We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility.

Non-GAAP measures are as follows:





Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders excluding the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. 2017 blender’s tax credit attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders - The blender’s tax credit is attributable to volumes blended during 2017 and is not related to 2018 activities, as described in note (a). Texas City Refinery fire expenses - The costs incurred to respond to and assess the damage caused by the fire that occurred at the Texas City Refinery are specific to that event and are not ongoing costs incurred in our operations. Environmental reserve adjustments - The environmental reserve adjustments are attributable to sites that were shut down by prior owners and subsequently acquired by us (referred to by us as non-operating sites) (see note (c)). Loss on early redemption of debt - The penalty and other expenses incurred in connection with the early redemption of our 6.125 percent senior notes due February 1, 2020 and 9.375 percent senior notes due March 15, 2019 (see note (d)) are not associated with the ongoing costs of our borrowing and financing activities.

is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders excluding the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. Adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Refining margin is defined as refining operating income excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe refining margin is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance.

is defined as refining operating income excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe refining margin is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Ethanol margin is defined as ethanol operating income (loss) excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe ethanol margin is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance.

is defined as ethanol operating income (loss) excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe ethanol margin is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Renewable diesel margin is defined as renewable diesel operating income (loss) excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe renewable diesel margin is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance.

is defined as renewable diesel operating income (loss) excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe renewable diesel margin is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Adjusted refining operating income is defined as refining segment operating income excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)) and other operating expenses. We believe adjusted refining operating income is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance.

is defined as refining segment operating income excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)) and other operating expenses. We believe adjusted refining operating income is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance. Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) is defined as ethanol segment operating income (loss) excluding other operating expenses. We believe this is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance.

is defined as ethanol segment operating income (loss) excluding other operating expenses. We believe this is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance. Adjusted renewable diesel operating income (loss) is defined as renewable diesel segment operating income (loss) excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)). We believe this is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance.

is defined as renewable diesel segment operating income (loss) excluding the 2017 blender’s tax credit (see note (a)). We believe this is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in current assets and current liabilities. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities.

(g) The refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid-Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries.

(h) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt.

(i) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways.



All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of production, and per gallon of sales amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, production volumes, and sales volumes for the period, as applicable.

Throughput volumes, production volumes, and sales volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, production volumes per day, and sales volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, production volumes, and sales volumes for the refining segment, ethanol segment, and renewable diesel segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities.



