Mechanical Pencils 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Mechanical pencil is known by various names such as propelling pencil, clutch pencil, automatic pencil, microtip pencil, technical pencil, pump pencil, pen pencil, lead pencil, drafting pencil, lead holder, and more.

It is a pencil containing replaceable and mechanically extendable lead, which forms a solid, pigmented core. The graphite lead is not bonded by the outer casing, and as the point wears out, you can extend the lead through the ratchet mechanism.

For the purpose of this report, the following brands of manufacturers have been monitored:

Faber-Castell

Marco

Deli

Baile

Truecolor

Aihao

China First Pencil Co., Ltd.

M&G

Pilot

Disney

Staedtler

Tizo

Segmentation

The mechanical pencil industry may be segmented on the basis of the type (or build of the mechanical pencil) or on the basis of application.

The report considers the market segment by type as the following:

Screw-based

Ratchet-based

On the other hand, the market segment by applications has been divided into the following categories:

Write

Draw

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional distribution of the mechanical pencils, as analyzed by the report observes the following locations:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.).

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Among these regions, North American and European markets are the largest consumers of mechanical pencils. Interestingly, the United States imports mechanical pencils from over 117 countries.

The Asia-Pacific Region, especially countries like China and Japan, is the biggest exporter and supplier of mechanical pencils.

Industry News

The Kuru Toga Mechanical Pencil developed by Uni possesses a core rotation mechanism, which rotates the pencil’s lead while you write. Every time the tip of the pen comes in contact with the paper, the lead rotates to ensure smooth and rounded lead. The mechanical pencil is also equipped with a pipe slide feeding system, which protects the entire length of the lead. Thus, it also prevents the lead from breaking.

Christened as a ‘self-sharpening pencil,’ the Kuru Toga is inexpensive and makes writing a joy. The Kuru Toga ushers in a new era of lead-saving, efficient mechanical pencils.

