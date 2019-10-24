Walking Assist Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Walking Assist Devices Market Report

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Walking Assist Devices Industry

Market Overview

Walking assist devices are used by patients suffering from spine injuries. These device are used not only by patients with spinal cord injuries, but by patients suffering from other mobility limiting conditions. In 2016, as stated by the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, the number of adults unable to walk was about 17.1 million. Increase in accidents due to lack of management of developing infrastructure is observed as a major cause for patients suffering from mobility issues. The report on the global market of walking assist devices is details the influential forces of the market.

Try Sample of Global Walking Assist Devices Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672015-global-walking-assist-devices-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The companies operating in the global walking assist devices market are Better Life Healthcare Ltd., Bionik Laboratories Inc., Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Cadence Biomedical, Ekso Bionics, GF Health Products, Inc., Hocoma, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Invacare Corp., Karma Healthcare Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Ottobock Healthcare.

The growing prevalence of neurological problems is surging the need for walk assist devices. The increase in cases of rheumatoid arthritis is boosting the sales of walk assistance devices. As expansion the geriatric population is noted, a rise in osteoarthritis cases is observed. There growing population of patients having disability to walk are is likely to drive the global market of walking assist device in the near future. There are other growth booster for the market.

Rise in geriatric populace is identified as one of the major contributor to global walking assist devices market progress. Additional forces, such as escalation in healthcare expenditure and improved funding by governments for developments in the field of robotics are likely to improve the walking assistance devices market health significantly in the years to come. On the contrary, expensiveness of these tools is expected to block the market proliferation. But, the advantages of these devices can benefit he market.

Segmental Analysis

The global market on walking assist devices by devices type, is segmented into Walkers, Crutches, Wheelchairs, Gaits Belts & Lift Vests, and others. While crutches and wheel chairs are commonly used devices, the feasibility of lift and chairs are gaining them prominence among people. The global walking assist devices market by end-user is divided into hospital and homecare. The homecare segment is expected to generate high income. Post-surgery walking assistance provided by these devices eliminate the generation of hospital bills. Hence, the size of the global market of walk assist devices is expected to increase in the near future.

Regional Outlook

North America is estimated as the region to make high profit for the global market. The regional walking assist devices is expected to have a strong global foothold. The regional walking assist devices market is expected to contribute to the global progress of the market. The rise in cases of neurological issues and growing number of rheumatoid arthritis patients are expected to boost the regional market growth. The United States market is expected to contribute largely to the North America walking assist devices market. In Asia Pacific, incidences of osteoporosis a and arthritis is increasing, which are expected to trigger the expansion of the market. The presence of multiple market players and the rise in cognizance of direct-to-consumer method of marketing for these products are expected to surge the APAC market during the forecast years.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672015-global-walking-assist-devices-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.