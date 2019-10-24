Green Globe Certification Awarded to Hilton Dubai The Walk

HIlton Dubai The Walk

Hilton Dubai The Walk has been awarded its first Green Globe certification in acknowledgement of its sustainability efforts.

Green Globe recently awarded Hilton Dubai The Walk its inaugural certification with the hotel attaining a commendable compliance score of 84%.

Andreas Searty, Cluster General Manager of Hilton Dubai The Walk, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai Creek said, ‘‘Sustainability has always been a key focus area for our hotel, and I am very proud that Hilton Dubai The Walk has been awarded its first Green Globe certification in recognition of these efforts. At Hilton Dubai The Walk, we are redefining sustainable travel by raising awareness amongst our community by promoting recycling, responsible sourcing and waste reduction throughout our hotel.”

Travel with Purpose is Hilton’s corporate responsibility strategy to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally. By 2030, Hilton plans to double its social impact investment and cut its environmental footprint by half. In line with these goals, various environmental initiatives have been introduced at the Hilton Dubai The Walk to minimize negative impacts. Actions include the elimination of all plastic straws and bottles from restaurants, bars and the gym. Plastic pens from guest rooms have also been removed and replaced with pencils. This year, the property diverted even more waste from landfill by taking part in the Can Collection Drive 2019, with Team Members collecting 23 kilos of empty cans and delivering them to the Emirates Environmental Group for recycling. In addition, Team Members from all departments are actively involved in improving waste practices by segregating and recycling all discarded glass materials.

The hotel in association with Race ME, held its seventh annual Tower Race in 2018. The race saw 139 excited participants run up a challenging 36 floors and 730 steps to the top of the Hilton Dubai The Walk. The race received tremendous support from the local community with significant donations raised in support of the Rashid Center for The Disabled. The Rashid Pediatric Therapy Centre is a humanitarian organization, which provides quality education and therapy services for children with special needs. Furthermore, to give back to the community, the Housekeeping Department donated over 6,000 kilos of retired linen to the Dubai Centre for Special Needs this year.

Hilton Dubai The Walk is ideally located on Jumeirah Beach's golden mile in the heart of Dubai Marina’s famous shopping mile, 'The Walk'. The property is linked via footbridge to the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, allowing guests access to a vast array of resort amenities such as restaurants, bars, spa services, private beach, snorkeling, swimming and a game room for kids.

