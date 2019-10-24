Earthworm Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Earthworm Powder Market Report

Market Overview

Earthworm powder is highly beneficial for animals. The earthworm powder has high protein content that helps to accelerate animal growth and develop muscles. Earworm powders help animals to put on weight as it covers amino acid and protein deficiency. High-quality earthworm powder stimulates the animal appetite and makes feeds more attractive as animals get compulsively attracted by feeds that contain earthworm meal in it. Most people use earthworm powder to make their pets stronger, beautiful, and happier. Earthworm powder can be used for fish, shrimp, frog, and crustacean breeding. These products are considered best for ornamental fish breeding.

Earthworm powder is also given to agriculture, sportive, chinchillas and ornamental birds to ensure their proper growth and well-being. These equitation, race, and domestic horses to enhance their power and strength, which will enable them to perform better and live longer. Further, the earthworm powders are given to swine, cattle, sheep, and goat studs to boost their stamina and immunity. Earthworm powders are also mixed with pet food, which helps in boosting strength and improving the sexual power of pets. Earthworm powder is extremely rich in protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, sodium, and Vitamins B3, B2, and B1.

Experts suggest that earthworm powder must be given to animals such as amphibians, reptiles, shrimp, fish, frogs, and snakes and to other pets to improve the quality of their digestive system and boost their immunity. Earthworm powder quickly helps in increasing the muscular mass. By the consumption of earthworm powder, animal's bones become stronger and more resistant. This powder also improves the sexual performance of animals. Earthworm powder is added to the animal diet in order to ensure the timely recovery of diseases. It acts as a Cell-rejuvenating supplement for aged animals. Earthworm powder is particularly recommended for heavy and powerful dogs such as Rottweilers, watchdogs, Boxers, bulldogs, and sheepdogs, in order to boost their strength and stamina.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company Kiryu, Taj Agro International, Allearthworms Bio-Tech, Anphu Earthworm, XABC Biotech, Peilin Biological, Viet Delta Industrial Company

Market Segmentation

The global earthworm powder market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product type, the earworm powder market can be segmented into-

30% Protein

60% Protein

Others

Based on the applications, the earthworm powder market can be segmented into-

Pharmaceutical Field

Health Care Products

Others

This powder is added to some medicines as it is beneficial for animal growth. Earthworm powder is also utilized in medication and treatment of some zoonotic diseases.

Earthworm powder is a critical component for all animal-related healthcare products. This powder is primarily demanded by dog food manufacturers as it is extremely beneficial for dogs. Earthworm powder is also used in medicines that are used to treat pullorum disease.

Regional Analysis

Based on regional markets, the earthworm powder market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is the most prominent market for earthworm powder. Factors, such as the presence of a large number of manufacturers and rising demand for earthworm powder from pharmaceutical and healthcare product manufacturing industries are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific earthworm powder market. North America is another leading market for earthworm powder. The rising number of horse racing competitions in the North American countries and growing demand from dog food manufacturers are expected to support the growth of North American earthworm powder.

Important Facts

Agricare Organic Farms has recently launched the pure grade of Earthworm powder that is free of heavy metal contaminants, dilatants, and fillers. This product is guaranteed to be pesticide-free. Agricare earthworm powder has emerged as the exclusive aquaculture feed, feed supplement and additive. The product is currently available in the Asian market place. Agricare's earthworm powder has a strong impact on aquaculture businesses.

