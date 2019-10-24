Electric Balance Car Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Electric Balance Car Market Report

Market Overview

Electric balance cars are vehicles that can be either two-wheeled, four-wheeled, or single-wheeled. These vehicles are capable of using sensors that are built into the body of the vehicle to make corrections that enable the body to be properly balanced. The user can propel the body either forward or backward depending on the preference by leaning either forward or backward respectively. The vehicles use electric motors as the main sources of propulsion. They require manual control by the driver to either move or change the direction.

The most common electric balance car today is the segway which has become ubiquitous around the world. It uses a brushless DC (direct current) motor for propulsion and is powered by lithium-ion batteries. They are one of the most efficient battery types used in electric vehicles in the present day. The balance of the vehicle is achieved by the use of tilt sensors and gyroscopic sensors. The tilt sensor can be used to measure the tilt of the vehicle regarding a particular plane while the gyroscopic sensors measure the change in the rotational angle.

The report published on the global electric balance car market is a comprehensive analysis of the global market according to the market share and the market volume. By identifying the different subsegments of the market, the structure of the industry can be clearly understood. Competitive developments that can play a major role in influencing the market like acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and expansions are discussed in detail. It is a valuable source of information to people and organizations who are interested in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company Xiaomi, Winglet, Swagtron, Epikgo, Razor, 乐控, INMOTION, Bremer, Osdrich, Robstep, COLLAR AO, Maxscv, MEIQU, Airwheel

Market Segmentation

The global electric balance car market can be divided into different market segments based on the different types of vehicles available in the market and the different applications that they are used for.

Market split based on type: Based on the type of vehicles produced they are divided into:

Two Wheels: Electric balance cars that have two wheels.

Four Wheels: vehicles that depend on four wheels for mobility.

Single Wheels: Vehicles that move around on a single wheel.

Market split based on application: According to the different applications that electric balance cars can be used for they are categorized into:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis

The report published on the global electric balance car market focuses on the market size in certain key regions around the world like Japan, China, North America, and Europe. The consumption of the product in these markets is also analyzed. Key factors that can influence the growth of the electric balance car market like risks, opportunities, growth potential and drivers are discussed in detail. The key companies that are involved in the production of the product are focused on with an emphasis placed on the market competition landscape, recent development, market share, sales volume, and the value of the global market.

Industry News

A subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group has recently scored a deal to supply 500,000 self-balancing e-scooters and 300,000 e-scooters to DGL Group. From the year 2017 DGL Group has been the largest supplier of electric self-balancing scooters to the supermarket chain Walmart. The deal is worth around US$70.5 million.

