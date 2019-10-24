Public Safety Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Public Safety Analytics Market Report

Market Overview

According to a new report, the global public safety analytics market is expected to witness steep growth in the coming years. Increasing cases of direct threats to national security and public safety in the past several years have resulted in the expansion of public safety analytics market to a much wider extent.

Additionally, increasing adoption of internet and connected devices for public safety is another important reason that is driving the market demand. Growing usage of public safety analytics end- users such as public transportation security, law enforcement & intelligence agencies have together resulted in higher demand of public safety analytics market.

With increase in the number of criminal activities and terrorist attacks the past 5 years, the public safety investments in order to protect the nation and the public have also increased greatly. Though the challenges faced by key players operating in this market are also studied in the report. Lack of awareness of public safety solutions and services and huge investment might hinder the growth in the coming years.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ciso, Esri, Hexagon, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Corporation, NEC, Nice Systems, SAS and Verint Systems.



Market Segmentation

The market for global public safety analytics has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has divided into identification analytics, Video analytics, Descriptive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Predictive analytics and others. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Surveillance, Pattern recognition, Incident detection and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis on the market development over key regions will help in having a better understanding of the global public safety analytics market. The global market has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA). IN terms of market size, the North American market has shown remarkable growth in the last few years and is expected to grow in the future as well. Increase in criminal activities and terrorist attacks have resulted in introduction of data analytics in public safety solutions and services aiming to make them ultra-efficient and enhance safety and security of the people. Also, in the APAC region, the public safety agencies are working on the ways to deploy advanced analytics solutions in order to provide better services and protect public and the entire nation from direct threats. Also, public transportation security, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, critical infrastructure securities etc are increasingly investing to strengthen the public safety analytics platform in Latin American region as well.

Competitive Landscape

The global public safety analytics market is likely to profound growth in the coming years which can result in increasing competition among the key players as well. Technological proliferation and the resulting evolution of the physical threat landscape is likely to influence the public safety analytics solution and service market and vendors are introducing better services and solution to cater to the growing demand.

