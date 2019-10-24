Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for third quarter 2019.

Dividend amount: 0.26

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 17 February 2020

Ex-date: 18 February 2020

Record date: 19 February 2020

Payment date: 27 February 2020

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 25 February 2020.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.