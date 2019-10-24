Power Bank Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Power Bank Market Report

Market Overview

According to a new report, the global power bank software market is expected to increase in a profound manner. Power banks are basically the charging devices that are type of portable batteries used to control power in and power out using circuitry.

The total number of smartphone user across the globe was estimated to be 2.1 billion in the 2016, up from 1.5 billion in 2014, and the number is further estimated to reach 3 billion by the year 2020.

Some of the factors that will drive the market growth include increasing adoption of smart phones and electronic devices and great reductions in the prices of power banks. Besides there are many other factors responsible for the expansion in the growth of global power bank market and some of the factors that are expected to expand the market size greatly include rapid growing technologies in consumer electronics including wireless technologies, artificial intelligence, and IoT services backed with increasing usage of internet services will further fuel the use of gadgets, which in turn will boost the global power bank market.

Also, introduction of solar & hydrogen fuel-based power banks will offer profitable opportunities for the market growth. However, increasing preferences for wireless charging technologies and better battery back-up are some of the factors that might restrain the global market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The market for global power bank has been segregated into products and application. Based on the products, the market has divided into Battery Case, Portable Power Banks, Solar Power Banks and other Products. The demand for solar power banks is expected to increase in the next coming years owing to the growing awareness of using solar energy as the best environmentally-friendly alternative. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Tablet, Portable Media Device, Smartphone, Laptops, Digital Camera and other applications.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of the power bank has been studied across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North American market is one of the key contributors to the power bank market which is due to increasing smartphones and tablets’ users which are likely to fuel the demand for power banks in the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is growing at an increasing speed and is likely to have a positive impact in the future as well. Growing number of users of electronic devices, increasing digitization, availability of affordable and cheaper power banks are some of the reasons expected to fuel the power bank market in the upcoming years. Also more dependency on e-commerce websites for buying electronic items will further drive the product demand in APAC region.

Competitive Landscape

The global power bank is likely to witness tough competition among the leading marketers, and the sector can see some big mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures during the estimated time period.

Industry News

Blaupunkt, a Germany based consumer lifestyle and technology brand, announced its intentions to foray Indian mobile accessories market which in turn will boost the growth of the global power bank industry as well.

