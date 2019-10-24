Westport Big & Tall Introduces Its “No-Tuck” Line of Sport Shirts to Westport Black

Westport Big & Tall has launched a new line of “No-Tuck” sport shirts as part of its Fall and Holiday 2019 merchandise offering

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashions in menswear continue to evolve, and tastes are updated as new trends emerge in the marketplace. While most of these trends are relatively short-lived, some show the promise of real staying power. As dress codes in most American workplaces have gradually relaxed over the years, casualwear has taken precedence over tailored clothing for many menswear retailers.One trend that exemplifies this shift is the emerging popularity of the modified-length sport shirt , designed to be worn untucked. This is in contrast to many traditional sport shirts that were cut slightly shorter than a dress shirt, giving them the versatility to be worn either tucked in or untucked. Unfortunately, men who wore their shirts untucked more often than not found that they were still too long in the body, with the shirt looking unkempt if they opted to leave it out. This problem is especially difficult to navigate for the big and tall gentleman – who may already have trouble finding their correct fit.In response, Westport Big & Tall has launched a new line of “No-Tuck” sport shirts as part of its Fall and Holiday 2019 merchandise offering. Many regular-size men’s retailers already promote sport shirts that have the “perfect” body length to be worn untucked – but Westport adapted this formula to the extended size market.“The issue with many of the ‘untucked’ sport shirts that we see in regular-size stores is that these retailers offer a ‘one-length-fits-all’ approach to all of their customers,” explains Tom Altieri, a senior Westport executive. “That means they expect a shirt of the same length to fit someone who is 5’10” as well as someone who is 6’3”. Being in the big and tall business for as long as we have been, we know this can’t work. The same length won’t fit every single customer.”Westport’s No-Tuck shirts are part of the Westport Black line of luxury menswear, and come in 3 different lengths along with the standard big and tall size scale. Individual torso lengths will affect where the shirt falls on the body, but it is recommended that the shirt falls in the space between the bottom of the zipper or fly, and the waist button of the pants. Big sizing will work the best for gentleman up to 6 feet tall. Between 6'1" and 6'4" – No-Tuck’s mid-tall length will offer the best fit. And gentlemen over 6'4" should opt for tall sizing to get their correct length. The mid-tall length was developed by Westport as a proprietary size spec, and was the first one made specifically for this target demographic in the marketplace. These styles are now available for purchase through Westport’s catalog or online, and will be continuously updated with fresh styles and patterns for every fashion season.Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Holiday 2019 menswear collection is now available to view and purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website. Please also visit Westport’s Facebook page, Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.By Stephan Belov



