Music Artist Tanay Jackson to release new music in Nov

Music Star Tanay Jackson to Release new music in Nov 2019 her music is taking America by storm CARRYING ON THE FAMILY LEGACY

My music is life to me and I want everyone to experience it.” — Tanay Jackson

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Los Angeles Ca- Music star Tanay …. Ms. Jackson if you please…. www.tanayjackson.com Who is the only daughter of Tito Jackson and the niece of Michael Jackson… is about to release her newest music single and video in Nov of this year. Several years ago she charted on the R&B charts with a song called ADDICTATED, a song and music video she wrote, sang and directed… yes she can do it all and with that Jackson style!

NEW MUSIC - FABULOUS

https://youtu.be/3eEsmmutifk

insta: @real_tanayjackson



She took a brief break from the music and touring to refresh and was able to create new music… new music that is about to take the world by storm!

Her new music video and single available on ITUNES, SPOTIFY, etc releases in Nov of this year.

2020 is going to be a steller year for Tanay Jackson.

A music artist that rarely gives interviews, is now willing to give interviews. She is a music artist, song writer, producer, director, and runs Roth Entertainment.

All media can contact:

ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

323-366-2796

www.nealpublicrelations.com



