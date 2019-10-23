Hoyer Statement on Second House Passage of the Debbie Smith Act

“Today, the House passed Rep. Maloney’s reauthorization of the Debbie Smith Act, which helps states and local authorities end the backlog of untested rape kits and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice before they can victimize others. The House has now voted twice to reauthorize this law – first as part of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorization we passed in April and now as a standalone measure.

“The Debbie Smith Act and the numerous VAWA programs all help victims of domestic violence and their families and assist law enforcement in saving lives and promoting justice and healing. They must all be reauthorized, and I urge the Republican-led Senate to take up and approve the Debbie Smith Act and fully reauthorize VAWA as quickly as possible. There is no reason to allow these programs to remain lapsed.”