Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the SHIELD Act

“With today’s passage of the SHIELD Act, House Republicans had yet another opportunity to join House Democrats in voting to protect our country against foreign interference. It is shameful that they refused to do so, just like they have refused to answer the pressing question facing the country: is it acceptable for a president to encourage foreign interference in our elections?

“The answer is no. Having already passed H.R. 1 and the SAFE Act, House Democrats will continue taking every opportunity to ensure that Russia and other foreign entities cannot meddle in our democracy.

“President Trump has already made clear to the American people that he believes there is nothing wrong with electoral candidates accepting help from foreign adversaries, which is shameful. If Sen. McConnell agrees with him, he can continue blocking House legislation to confront this challenge, but if the Republican-controlled Senate believes our democracy ought to be safeguarded, I urge them to take action on the SHIELD Act and other House-passed bills to protect Americans’ votes.”