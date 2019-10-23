Innovative "LaserCue" Co-created by InStep Mobility & Michael J. Fox, Helps Parkinson's Patients with Freezing & Falls

Projected Laser Lines on the ground help Parkinson's Patients avoid Gait Freezing and Falls. The LaserCue Attachment Module The LaserCue Attachment Module can be attached to virtually any cane.

New patent-pending cane-attachment module co-created by InStep Mobility and Michael J. Fox assists with "gait freezing" and falls for those with Parkinson's.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Step Mobility Launches the Innovative " LaserCue ," Co-created with Michael J. FoxUnique cane-attachment helps those with Parkinson's to reduce gait freezing and falls.Chicago, IL - In-Step Mobility ( www.ustep.com In-Step Mobility is launching this month the patent-pending “LaserCue”, a module that attaches to virtually any cane, that projects a red laser line onto the floor. While scientists still theorize as to why it works, a line projected on the floor in front of a person has been proven to reduce “gait freezing” in Parkinson’s patients.Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School published a study showing that “adding a laser light visual cue to a cane or walker can lead to a modest reduction in FOG (Freezing) and may substantially reduce the frequency of falls in PD patients with FOG (Freezing).”For twenty-five years, In-Step Mobility has been producing a variety of mobility aids for those with severe walking problems resulting from neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Ataxia, Stroke, Brain Injuries and PSP. Both U-Step walkers and the LaserCane incorporate this laser cueing technology. Over 30,000 people have benefited from this technology over the past fifteen years.One of our customers who benefitted from the LaserCane suggested a variation of the product, which spurred us to invest in the R & D required to introduce this module today. That customer was “Michael J. Fox, letting us know that it would be great if we could offer the laser cueing technology on any cane a person chooses.”“Almost every new product or feature has come about because of a customer request.” Jonathan Miller, Founder and President of In-Step Mobility explains, “Each time a customer asks if we can change or add something we try to figure out how to say ‘yes’, because it is often a feature others would appreciate. So we try to make these custom modifications permanent offerings or in cases like this, new products.”So Jonathan invited Mr. Fox to share his ideas on an ongoing basis in the development of the product. Through several meetings, they agreed upon the current design. “These meetings were extremely helpful in me understanding his vision for the product. He had a lot of good ideas that I incorporated into the final product” Said Jonathan.LaserCue is a free-standing module that can be attached to any cane between ¾” -7/8” thick. It sports a streamlined design that is ordered as a right and left-handed unit. It is offered with either a black or clear cover, to suit individual tastes.Michael J. Fox says: “This is a breakthrough product for Parkinson’s patients with freezing issues, producing a laser line that motivates you to step up and over and thus regain the rhythm of your stride. It also helps in the dark when footing is uncertain. Jonathan Miller at In-Step developed this invaluable resource for patients with PD and other movement disorders and allowed me to contribute my thoughts and ideas along the way. I really think that this product could change and possibly even save lives.”“It has been a pure honor to work on this product with Mr. Fox, who has not only been a customer, but an important voice for the Parkinson’s Community for many years.”Jonathan and the In-Step company have decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from every purchase of the new LaserCue to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research.About In-Step Mobililty: In-Step Mobility develops advanced mobility aids for those with severe walking problems resulting from neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Ataxia, Stroke, Brain Injuries, ALS and PSP. Founded in 1994 by Jonathan Miller, it is a Chicago-based company with 14 employees and customers all over the world.Images are attached. For more information, additional photos, or to schedule an interview contact Rachel Moore at: 609-388-1234, or rachel@mooreconnected.com.###



