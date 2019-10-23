SKA Super Swag Festival to be Streamed Live Exclusively Through UNIKON.live

SKA Super Swag Festival, one of the biggest Hip-hop festivals in Korea, can be streamed live for free through UNIKON.live.

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKA Super Swag Festival, which the fans have established as one of the best Hip-hop festivals in Korea, returns for its fifth season this year.Hosted by Hello Contents and managed by Ska Factory Co., SKA Super Swag Festival is set to open 4 P.M.KST October 26(SAT) at Incheon’s Namdong Arena.This year’s festival will feature some of the heaviest names in Korean Hip-hop, including the infamous ‘Fanxy Child’ gang (ZICO, Crush, Penomeco), Bewhy, DPR Live , ‘Just Music’ and ‘Indigo Music’ artists (GIRIBOY, Kid Milli), and ‘Ambition Music’ artists (Changmo, Hash Swan, Hyo Eun Kim, Ash Island, Leellamarz, ZENE the ZILLA).HAON, Rohann, VINXEN of ‘High School Rapper’ fame, and femcee Sun-ho Ha (Sandy) will also be joining this year’s unprecedentedly star-studded line-up.Ska Super Swag Festival’s famously large-scale sound and stage sets will return this year in accordance to its over-the-top lineup.A Hello Contents spokesperson enthused about the festival’s reception on both local and global scale, and hopes the festival will become “a global celebration of Korean music that all youth of Asia can enjoy”.SKA Super Swag Festival 2019 will be broadcasted live to global exclusively through the multi-view streaming service “ UNIKON ”.In partnership with Korean content platforms such as Pikicast, Wishnote, and Mokastory, the live broadcast of the festival is a global event with a focus on supporting fandoms in Asia (Korea, China, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hongkong, Malaysia), Europe, and the US.VLIVE’s online live stream of BTS’s Wembley Stadium concert this past June marked the beginning of the age of digital concert streaming. Those unable to make it to an event can now view it live regardless of their location on the globe.Furthermore, UNIKON’s multi-view streaming service lets the viewer freely choose the perspectives to view the concert from, for the most dynamic and vivid delivery of a show’s energy. Perfectly synchronized multi-view streams allow a delay-less switching between live scenes.UNIKON is a global interactive video streaming platform that aims to deliver various interactive contents to K-pop fans worldwide, the first of which being this never-before-seen multi-view concert streaming of unprecedented quality.



