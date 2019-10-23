Hoyer Statement Criticizing the President’s Decision to Lift Sanctions on Turkey

“Just as I opposed the President’s disastrous decision to withdraw troops from Northern Syria, I strongly disagree with the President’s ill-advised announcement that he is lifting sanctions on Turkey. Once again, he is abandoning our allies while giving our adversaries everything they want. This is a complete win for Turkey, as well as Russia, the Assad regime, and Iran. It is shameful that he is forsaking our allies and creating ethnic displacement while at the same time allowing the resurgence of ISIS. The House must and will act next week when we bring a bipartisan sanctions bill to the House Floor to deter Turkey’s assault on our Kurdish allies.”