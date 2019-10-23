When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Shivam Distributors of Longwood, FL is recalling its 7 ounce and 14 ounce packages of PARIVAR brand Dry Dates with batch # 125/BIBT because they contain high sulfite content, a preservative which could cause adverse health consequences with symptoms such as itchiness, upset stomach, headache, stiffness, diarrhea, cough, nausea and weakness.

The recalled Dry Dates were distributed in Florida through retail grocery stores from May 2019 to October 2019.

The product comes packed in a 7 ounce and 14 ounce, printed plastic bag marked "Parivar" brand with batch # 125/BIBT and UPC # 879111001844 for 7 ounce package and UPC # 879111001226 for 14 ounce package. The UPC can be found on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recall was the result of a surveillance testing done by FL Dept of Agriculture that revealed high sulfite level in the 7 ounce packages of “Dry Dates” with batch # 125/BIBT.

The distribution of the product has been ceased.

Customers who have purchased 7 ounce and / or 14 ounce packages of Parivar brand Dry Dates with batch # 125/BIBT are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-407-331-9439 Monday to Friday 9AM to 5PM EST.