Djibouti : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Djibouti
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
October 23, 2019
Electronic Access:
Summary:
The government has in recent years implemented large-scale investments to develop transport and logistics infrastructures. Combined with business climate reforms, this development strategy has fueled strong growth and positioned Djibouti well to become a regional trade and logistics hub. However, it has come at the cost of rising debt vulnerabilities, and fiscal revenues have lagged due to large tax expenditure. Despite some progress on social indicators, unemployment and poverty remain high.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/314
English
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513517360/1934-7685
Stock No:
1DJIEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
87
