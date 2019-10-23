PUNE, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ SATCOM Transceivers Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023”.

SATCOM Transceivers Market 2019

Description: -

In radio terminology, a transceiver is a unit that contains both receiver and a transmitter. A transceiver shares a common circuitry or a single housing. SATCOM equipment or satellite communication equipment is has a wide range of applications that include weather monitoring, navigation, telecommunications, military surveillance, etc. SATCOM equipment is also used for gathering real-time data amidst wars, integrating targets, tracing movements, and locating undetected tunnels. Satellite communication equipment has several benefits such as television broadcasting, distance learning, and cellular backhaul. The demand for SATCOM transceivers, on a global scale, is primarily attributed to the rising adoption rate of cloud-based services for ground mobility platforms and snowballing requirement for high throughput satellite services.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3704412-global-satcom-transceivers-market-report-2019

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players

ACORDE S.A

Advantech Wireless

Agilis

AnaCom, Inc

Comtech EF Data

Polaris

SAGE Satcom

Skyware Technologies

TerraSa

Other factors accrediting to the ascension of the global SATCOM transceivers market include a huge demand for energy-efficient equipment in various countries such as India, China, and the US. Further, a snowballing demand for enhanced lifespan of SATCOM equipment, and increased number of research and development activities for SATCOM transceivers in these countries is also providing traction to the global SATCOM transceivers market. Apart from that, improvement in reliability on SATCOM equipment and fast paced advancement in advanced communication systems are also setting the market on an impressive growth trajectory over the assessment period.

Latest technology, coupled with advanced spacecraft designs and various developments made in the Earth observation services, ascending satellites’ use for surveillance and navigational tasks are proliferating the demand for SATCOM transceiver over the next few years. Further, mounting requirement for high throughput satellite services are other factors that are fuelling the expansion of the global SATCOM transceivers market across the world in the coming years. However, there are other factors that are hampering the market growth over the forecast period. High cost and expensive satellite communication components are expected to limit the adoption of SATCOM equipment, hence, affecting the SATCOM transceivers market negatively.

Market Segmentation

The global SATCOM transceivers market is studied and segmented by product type, industry, channel, and region. Based on product type, the global SATCOM transceivers market is segmented into C Band, Ka Band, Ku Band, X Band, and L Band. Based on industry, the global SATCOM transceivers market is segmented into military and civilian. Based on channel, the global SATCOM transceivers market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global SATCOM transceivers market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In the base year, North Aemrican SATCOM transceivers market boasted a dominant position in the global scale. This is attributable to the huge satellite communication equipment demand by the US defense department and NASA. Further, growing demand for continuous communication in the defense industry is another factor contributing to the regional SATCOM transceivers market growth.

Asia Pacific is also estimated to hold a substantial share of the global SATCOM transceivers market over the forecast period. This is causative of the rising number of research and development activities in the SATCOM industry in developing countries. India and China are expected to emerge as prominent growth pockets in the coming years.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3704412-global-satcom-transceivers-market-report-2019

Table of Contents – Major Key Players

• SATCOM Transceivers Product Definition

• Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

• Manufacturer SATCOM Transceivers Business Introduction

• Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Segmentation (Region Level)

• Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

• Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

• Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.