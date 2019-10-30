Allentown Charter School EEACS Offering Five Varsity Sports for Students to Participate In

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers five varsity sports

Basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, and volleyball are offered at the Lehigh Valley charter school.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A year after obtaining PIAA status, Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown offers five varsity sports for students to participate in. EEACS now plays competitively in basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, and, most recently, volleyball.All teams play in the school’s state-of-the-art facilities, which include a 16,000 square-foot, 1,600 seat gymnasium that was dedicated in 2019. EEACS competes against other public, private, and charter schools in the Lehigh Valley and Greater Philadelphia area.“Just like they’re learning teamwork, cooperation, and communication in the classroom, we are teaching our student-athletes these same skills out on the court,” says Mark “Duke” Wagner, athletic director at the Lehigh Valley charter school EEACS’s student-athletes have had a successful inaugural year, with the boys varsity basketball team winning a Basketball District Title in its first year of competition.To learn about athletics at the Allentown charter school , visit https://ee-raptors.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



