Elev8 Brands Announces New Flavors, Packaging and Distribution Partner

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces growth of subsidiary Elev8 Hemp, LLC, through product expansion and repackaging of ready-to-drink CBD-infused iced tea, as well as a new distribution partner.



“CBD has incredible benefits, such as improving blood circulation, lowering blood pressure and promoting natural energy,” says Ryan Medico, Elev8 Hemp’s CEO. “That’s why we’re excited to grow our product offerings and make them readily available to people who want to live healthier, happier lives.”



To stay at the forefront of the CBD-infused beverage market and meet the demand for additional flavors of its most popular product, Elev8 Hemp will introduce the highly anticipated peach, raspberry and hibiscus green iced teas later this year. These flavors were chosen based on innovation, industry trends and consumer demand. Peach and raspberry top many consumer-favorites lists, including Amazon’s top-selling iced tea products based on sales, while the hibiscus green tea flavor capitalizes on a rising trend among food and beverage products. All iced tea flavors, including the original lemon, will be the first to feature redesigned packaging showcasing the company’s new logo.

“We set out to differentiate the Elev8 Hemp brand by developing an identity that celebrates the eight core product benefits. The new branding highlights the company as a leader in the CBD- and hemp-infused beverage industry and positions it to quickly build market share,” explains Joe Gornik, Bright Rain creative director.



The company will extend its new branding across all product packaging and the website.



Green Acres Organic Pharms, Elev8 Hemp’s newest distribution partner, is the first to bring the company’s products to consumers in Alabama. This partnership strengthens rapid expansion, increasing the availability of quality hemp and CBD products to new markets.



“Green Acres Organic Pharms is proud to be partnering with Elev8 Hemp,” says Anthony Carmelo, Founder-CEO of the distributor. “We’re excited to bring CBD products we love to our beautiful home state and to people who will greatly benefit from them.”



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



About Green Acres Organic Pharms, Inc.: Green Acres Organic Pharms, Inc. was established to provide quality products with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals. We want to provide our customers with the highest level of care. Our goal was to create a company that uses sustainable farming practices to produce products that will have a positive impact on you, our community and our environment.



www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com



