Ian McLeod Joins Veracode as Chief Product Officer

Veteran software leader to focus on strategies to meet developer needs for speed, functionality and integration in DevOps environments

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracode , a leading provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced the appointment of Ian McLeod as Chief Product Officer. McLeod will head product strategy and management and report to Chief Executive Officer, Sam King.



With more than 20 years’ experience in product management and engineering leadership roles, McLeod brings deep experience building products that support and integrate into the software development lifecycle while meeting the complex challenges created by new trends in software development. He will lead Veracode’s innovation strategy guiding the company to provide secure software solutions that support DevSecOps environments. Previously, McLeod served as Chief Product Officer at Rogue Wave Software and held executive management roles at SmartBear Software, PHT Corporation, Segue Software, and Rational Software.

“Businesses have an opportunity to innovate and differentiate with DevSecOps but, to do so, they must empower their development teams to make security a part of their development processes,” said CEO Sam King. “I am most excited about Ian’s deep experience building products for the software development lifecycle as we work toward delivering on our strategy to support fully integrated DevSecOps environments. His experience leading successful product management teams will bring an invaluable perspective to our product strategy.”

“Application security is flourishing because organizations worldwide realize that their security truly comes down to shifting security left and scanning for flaws early in development. Veracode’s platform excels at integrating security within existing workflows and tools to make this shift seamless and effective,” McLeod said. “I’m thrilled to join Veracode and help take our cloud-based platform to the next level with innovations that empower development teams and meet their needs for secure programming. We are singularly focused on leading the industry in integrating security into DevOps environments.”

The Veracode Platform offers a holistic, scalable way to manage security risk across the entire application portfolio. Veracode’s automated security tools deliver fast, repeatable and actionable results, and provide visibility into application status across static analysis, dynamic analysis, software composition analysis and manual penetration testing in one centralized view. Veracode’s SaaS-based approach allows companies to onboard immediately and scale their AppSec programs across teams no matter where they are based. The platform also offers comprehensive reporting and metrics both for internal teams and third-party vendors to allow organizations to gauge the performance of their AppSec program and prioritize areas requiring attention.

With its combination of automation, process, and speed, Veracode becomes a seamless part of the software lifecycle, eliminating the friction that arises when security is detached from the development and deployment process. As a result, enterprises are able to fully realize the advantages of DevOps environments while ensuring secure code is synonymous with high-quality code.

Veracode serves more than 2,300 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode Platform has assessed more than 10 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 36 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com , on the Veracode blog and on Twitter .

