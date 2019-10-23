Kratos Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Applied Research Contract to Develop a Virtual Prototyping Holodeck (VPH) for U.S. Army

Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) will utilize the holodeck to evaluate physical and psychological warfighter performance under simulated real world conditions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded a multi-million dollar contract to develop a VPH to simulate real-world equipment and battle conditions for NVESD. Using Cross Reality (XR) technologies, NVESD’s objective is to better understand how soldiers react to the technology and evaluate its impact on their performance.

Holodecks are staging environments in which participants may engage with different virtual and real environments. Often used for training purposes, these technologies are also valuable for assessment and related applications similar to NVESDs. The knowledge products that will result from this applied research will support NVESD’s future research and capabilities development to enhance soldier lethality.

The award was issued by the U.S. Army Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (CERDEC NVESD) via the Sensors Communications and Electronics Consortium (SCEC) Other Transaction Agreement held by SOSSEC, Inc.

The New Reality

Kratos is an industry leader in developing highly immersive environments that combine digital, haptic and biological realities that go beyond virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR). The technology encompasses a wide spectrum of hardware and specialized software, including sensory interfaces, applications, and infrastructures, which enable content creation for VR, MR and AR environments.

As Jose Diaz, Senior Vice President, Kratos Training Solutions, explained: “Utilizing our immersive simulation platform and XR technologies Kratos has developed simulation environments that can be deployed at the point of need (PoN), be that in holodecks, simulators or even real air and ground platforms. Moreover, the XR-based solutions reduce cost, speed development and provide greater ability to evaluate performance outcome.”

Kratos develops advanced, affordable training solutions for U.S. and allied forces that enhance learning retention and increase warfighter readiness. Kratos is driving innovation in military simulation and training programs by integrating the latest immersive technologies, such as XR, with its blended learning content and open architecture simulation systems for air, ground, maritime and soon space domains.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

