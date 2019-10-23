DISC Training Develops Essential Leadership Skills and Team Cohesiveness Through Behavioral Understanding

/EIN News/ -- Youngstown, OH, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleKeys, leading international provider of customizable and white label behavioral and predictive hiring solutions, recently received a request from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to assist the organization in becoming a more effective team in regards to communication, integration, and working collaboratively.

PeopleKeys’ lead trainer, John Schindell, was able to work with members of the Savanah River Field Office (SRFO) at a training held at the Georgia Cyber Center. The objective of the workshop was to build self-awareness through understanding personality styles using the PeopleKeys’ DISC model of behavioral analysis. This training focused on increasing understanding of personal priorities and demonstrating how DISC personality styles impact leadership, productivity, time-management and decision-making skills.

The goal was to leave the SRFO staff better equipped to understand and adapt to others using the awareness of different peoples’ personality styles, and respond appropriately through behaviors. This insight allows participants to be more effective as individuals as well as a part of the team.

In the workshop, self-awareness was established through familiarization with the PeopleKeys DISC personality system and a review of individual DISC assessments. Participants learned how to read the DISC styles of others and adopt strategies for improving communication. Participants were also challenged with the understanding of this information and realization that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to leading, but rather the best approach to lead depends on the individual(s) they are working with.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

About the National Nuclear Security Administration

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) plays a vital role in the defense of our country. Established by Congress in 2000, NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science. The NNSA maintains and enhances the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile without nuclear explosive testing; works to reduce the global danger from weapons of mass destruction; provides the U.S. Navy with safe and effective nuclear propulsion; and responds to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the United States and abroad.

