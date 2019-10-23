First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ:FXNC) reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 13.31%. This compared to $2.7 million or $0.54 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.41% and a return on average equity of 16.89% for the third quarter of 2018.



“While our company delivered another quarter of excellent financial performance for our shareholders, the challenges of lower interest rates with a flat or inverted yield curve continue to put pressure on the net interest margin,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard added, “We are pleased with loan growth of five percent year-to-date, while underlying asset quality remains very good based on all metrics. Management has seen no trends that would indicate forward deterioration in the underlying businesses in our portfolio.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $30.7 million, or 4%, to $777.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $746.5 million at September 30, 2018. The earning asset composition changed favorably as loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $31.3 million, or 6%, while securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased $5.6 million, or 4%.

Total deposits increased $18.5 million, or 3%, to $685.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $667.1 million at September 30, 2018. There was a slight change in the deposit composition as noninterest-bearing deposits was unchanged at 28% of total deposits, while savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased from 54% to 55% of total deposits and time deposits decreased from 18% to 17% of total deposits.

Shareholders’ equity increased $11.7 million to $75.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $63.7 million one year ago, primarily from a $7.6 million increase in retained earnings and a $3.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible common equity totaled $75.1 million at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 19% compared to $63.1 million at September 30, 2018. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank (the “Bank”), was considered well capitalized at September 30, 2019.

ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income was unchanged at $7.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Average earning asset balances increased 4%, while the net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 3.87%, compared to 4.02% for the same period in 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from an 18 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 3 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets.

The higher yield on average earning assets was attributable to the change in the earning asset composition, as loans increased from 76% to 79% of average earning assets, while interest-bearing deposits in banks and securities decreased from 24% to 21% of average earning assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 29 basis points.

Noninterest income was unchanged at $2.2 million, compared to the same period of 2018. Wealth management fees increased $54 thousand, or 13%, ATM and check card fees increased $46 thousand, or 8%, fees for other customer services increased $34 thousand, or 24%, and income from bank owned life insurance increased $24 thousand, or 22%. These increases were partially offset by a $61 thousand, or 7%, decrease in service charges on deposits and a $79 thousand decrease in other operating income. Other operating income decreased primarily as a result of revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services, which is no longer being earned in the current year.

Noninterest expense increased $236 thousand, or 4%, to $6.2 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $185 thousand, or 6%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, an $86 thousand, or 16%, increase in other operating expense, a $20 thousand, or 16%, increase in marketing expense, and an $18 thousand, or 15%, increase in bank franchise tax expense. The increase in other operating expense was attributable to an increase in fraud losses on ATM and debit card transactions. These increases were partially offset by an $84 thousand decrease in FDIC assessments.

ANALYSIS OF THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $474 thousand, or 2%, to $20.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $20.5 million for the same period of 2018. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 2%, and the net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 3.91%. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 21 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.

The higher yield on average earning assets was attributable to a change in the earning asset composition, a 13 basis point increase in the yield on loans, and a 53 basis point increase in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The change in the earning asset composition favorably impacted the yield on average earning assets as loans increased from 74% to 78% of average earning assets, while interest-bearing deposits in banks and securities decreased from 26% to 22% of average earning assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 29 basis points.

Noninterest income decreased to $6.2 million, compared to $6.9 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $410 thousand decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance, a $337 thousand decrease in other operating income, and a $191 thousand, or 8%, decrease in service charges on deposits. These decreases were partially offset by a $133 thousand, or 11%, increase in wealth management fees, a $62 thousand, or 4%, increase in ATM and check card fees, and a $58 thousand, or 13%, increase in fees for other customer services. The decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance resulted from a death benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in other operating income was impacted by the termination of the Company’s pension plan and subsequent distribution of plan assets in the prior year, which resulted in a one-time increase in other operating income of $126 thousand during the first quarter of 2018, as well as revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services.

Noninterest expense increased $834 thousand, or 5%, to $18.5 million, compared to $17.7 million for the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $393 thousand, or 4%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $208 thousand increase in other operating expense, a $132 thousand, or 21%, increase in legal and professional fees, a $130 thousand, or 33%, increase in marketing expense, a $63 thousand, or 5%, increase in occupancy expense, and a $51 thousand, or 15%, increase in bank franchise tax. The increase in other operating expense was attributable to fraud losses on ATM and debit card transactions, costs of listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market stock exchange, and higher education and training expenses. The increase in legal and professional fees resulted primarily from legal costs related to an evaluation of strategic initiatives, an increase in investment advisory costs of the wealth management department, and consulting expenses related to bank compliance testing and implementation of new accounting standards. The increase in investment advisory costs correlated with the increase in wealth management revenue, when comparing the same periods. The increase in marketing expense was attributable to strategic initiatives. These increases were partially offset by a $128 thousand decrease in FDIC assessments.

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

There was no provision for loan losses recorded during the third quarters of 2019 and 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $83 thousand for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $238 thousand for the same period of 2018. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.6 million, or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.37% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.9 million, or 0.86% of total loans, and $4.8 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses totaled $200 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to $100 thousand for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $297 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $625 thousand for the same period of 2018.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,429 $ 7,200 $ 6,996 $ 7,106 $ 6,917 Interest on deposits in banks 97 133 110 105 88 Interest on securities Taxable interest 645 696 737 771 797 Tax-exempt interest 157 159 156 153 156 Dividends 26 26 24 24 23 Total interest income $ 8,354 $ 8,214 $ 8,023 $ 8,159 $ 7,981 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 1,089 $ 1,051 $ 922 $ 798 $ 702 Interest on federal funds purchased 1 — — — — Interest on subordinated debt 90 90 89 91 91 Interest on junior subordinated debt 103 108 111 105 105 Interest on other borrowings — — 2 — — Total interest expense $ 1,283 $ 1,249 $ 1,124 $ 994 $ 898 Net interest income $ 7,071 $ 6,965 $ 6,899 $ 7,165 $ 7,083 Provision for loan losses — 200 — 500 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 7,071 $ 6,765 $ 6,899 $ 6,665 $ 7,083 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 757 $ 715 $ 701 $ 814 $ 818 ATM and check card fees 586 573 517 642 540 Wealth management fees 477 458 437 443 423 Fees for other customer services 177 153 175 154 143 Income from bank owned life insurance 131 99 103 97 107 Net gains (losses) on securities — — — (1 ) — Net gains on sale of loans 34 25 22 23 39 Other operating income 29 12 30 107 108 Total noninterest income $ 2,191 $ 2,035 $ 1,985 $ 2,279 $ 2,178 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,556 $ 3,375 $ 3,443 $ 3,306 $ 3,371 Occupancy 398 401 438 424 387 Equipment 410 409 420 410 396 Marketing 143 239 141 155 123 Supplies 86 91 73 91 75 Legal and professional fees 231 303 241 343 229 ATM and check card expense 225 225 216 178 217 FDIC assessment (6 ) 35 69 68 78 Bank franchise tax 136 136 130 117 118 Telecommunications expense 82 79 83 79 83 Data processing expense 174 179 173 173 168 Postage expense 43 44 48 51 42 Amortization expense 71 80 90 99 108 Other real estate owned expense (income), net — — — — 2 Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment — — — — 2 Other operating expense 637 634 533 587 551 Total noninterest expense $ 6,186 $ 6,230 $ 6,098 $ 6,081 $ 5,950 Income before income taxes $ 3,076 $ 2,570 $ 2,786 $ 2,863 $ 3,311 Income tax expense 583 484 525 542 635 Net income $ 2,493 $ 2,086 $ 2,261 $ 2,321 $ 2,676





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares, basic 4,966,641 4,963,737 4,960,264 4,957,055 4,955,162 Net income, diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,969,126 4,965,822 4,964,134 4,960,597 4,958,162 Shares outstanding at period end 4,968,277 4,964,824 4,963,487 4,957,694 4,956,925 Tangible book value at period end $ 15.11 $ 14.60 $ 13.97 $ 13.35 $ 12.72 Cash dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.41 % Return on average equity 13.31 % 11.76 % 13.47 % 14.15 % 16.89 % Net interest margin 3.87 % 3.88 % 3.97 % 4.05 % 4.02 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.65 % 67.94 % 67.23 % 62.99 % 62.68 % Average Balances Average assets $ 780,376 $ 773,574 $ 757,910 $ 753,112 $ 750,619 Average earning assets 730,865 724,909 709,690 706,323 703,894 Average shareholders’ equity 74,291 71,124 68,089 65,077 62,882 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 156 $ 219 $ 228 $ 374 $ 295 Loan recoveries 73 68 165 82 57 Net charge-offs 83 151 63 292 238 Non-accrual loans 1,566 1,775 1,915 3,172 2,738 Other real estate owned, net — — — — — Nonperforming assets 1,566 1,775 1,915 3,172 2,738 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 902 792 1,002 1,446 2,707 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 113 19 133 235 261 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — 259 264 269 Special mention loans 1,458 2,610 1,910 2,078 2,718 Substandard loans, accruing 3,758 2,825 3,132 3,522 1,216 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 83,591 $ 82,078 $ 80,780 $ 74,697 $ 72,807 Tier 1 capital 78,679 77,083 75,834 69,688 68,006 Common equity tier 1 capital 78,679 77,083 75,834 69,688 68,006 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.57 % 14.24 % 14.49 % 13.62 % 13.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.71 % 13.37 % 13.60 % 12.71 % 12.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.71 % 13.37 % 13.60 % 12.71 % 12.38 % Leverage ratio 10.09 % 9.96 % 10.01 % 9.26 % 9.07 %





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 11,885 $ 12,354 $ 10,862 $ 13,378 $ 11,370 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 18,488 10,716 31,833 15,240 10,068 Securities available for sale, at fair value 114,568 119,510 121,202 99,857 102,748 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 18,222 18,828 19,489 43,408 44,239 Restricted securities, at cost 1,806 1,701 1,701 1,688 1,590 Loans held for sale 1,098 675 200 419 516 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 566,341 569,959 545,529 537,847 535,020 Premises and equipment, net 19,946 20,182 20,282 20,066 19,557 Accrued interest receivable 2,053 2,163 2,143 2,113 2,138 Bank owned life insurance 17,324 17,193 17,094 13,991 13,894 Core deposit intangibles, net 231 302 382 472 571 Other assets 5,231 4,801 4,361 4,490 4,743 Total assets $ 777,193 $ 778,384 $ 775,078 $ 752,969 $ 746,454 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 189,797 $ 186,553 $ 189,261 $ 181,964 $ 186,293 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 376,047 385,399 377,673 369,383 360,988 Time deposits 119,777 117,863 117,290 119,219 119,823 Total deposits $ 685,621 $ 689,815 $ 684,224 $ 670,566 $ 667,104 Other borrowings — — 5,000 — — Subordinated debt 4,978 4,974 4,969 4,965 4,961 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,999 1,507 1,878 1,485 1,459 Total liabilities $ 701,877 $ 705,575 $ 705,350 $ 686,295 $ 682,803 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 6,210 6,206 6,204 6,197 6,196 Surplus 7,648 7,566 7,515 7,471 7,438 Retained earnings 60,314 58,268 56,629 54,814 52,741 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,144 769 (620 ) (1,808 ) (2,724 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 75,316 $ 72,809 $ 69,728 $ 66,674 $ 63,651 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 777,193 $ 778,384 $ 775,078 $ 752,969 $ 746,454 Loan Data Mortgage loans on real estate: Construction and land development $ 45,193 $ 46,281 $ 48,948 $ 45,867 $ 42,982 Secured by farmland 916 855 883 880 942 Secured by 1-4 family residential 226,828 225,820 217,527 215,945 211,938 Other real estate loans 232,151 236,515 220,513 218,673 223,961 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 1,461 1,006 806 1,035 937 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 49,096 48,347 45,239 43,570 41,924 Consumer installment loans 11,040 11,572 11,890 12,061 12,301 Deposit overdrafts 263 208 204 275 249 All other loans 4,305 4,350 4,465 4,550 4,587 Total loans $ 571,253 $ 574,954 $ 550,475 $ 542,856 $ 539,821 Allowance for loan losses (4,912 ) (4,995 ) (4,946 ) (5,009 ) (4,801 ) Loans, net $ 566,341 $ 569,959 $ 545,529 $ 537,847 $ 535,020





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 7,429 $ 7,200 $ 6,996 $ 7,106 $ 6,917 Interest income – investments and other 925 1,014 1,027 1,053 1,064 Interest expense – deposits (1,089 ) (1,051 ) (922 ) (798 ) (702 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased (1 ) — — — — Interest expense – subordinated debt (90 ) (90 ) (89 ) (91 ) (91 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (103 ) (108 ) (111 ) (105 ) (105 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — — (2 ) — — Total net interest income $ 7,071 $ 6,965 $ 6,899 $ 7,165 $ 7,083 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 9 $ 10 $ 11 $ 11 $ 12 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 43 42 41 42 41 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 52 $ 52 $ 52 $ 53 $ 53 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,123 $ 7,017 $ 6,951 $ 7,218 $ 7,136





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Year-to-Date Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 21,625 $ 19,768 Interest on deposits in banks 340 434 Interest on securities Taxable interest 2,078 2,253 Tax-exempt interest 472 457 Dividends 76 67 Total interest income $ 24,591 $ 22,979 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 3,062 $ 1,957 Interest on federal funds purchased 1 — Interest on subordinated debt 269 269 Interest on junior subordinated debt 322 292 Interest on other borrowings 2 — Total interest expense $ 3,656 $ 2,518 Net interest income $ 20,935 $ 20,461 Provision for loan losses 200 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 20,735 $ 20,361 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,173 $ 2,364 ATM and check card fees 1,676 1,614 Wealth management fees 1,372 1,239 Fees for other customer services 505 447 Income from bank owned life insurance 333 743 Net gains on sale of loans 81 63 Other operating income 71 408 Total noninterest income $ 6,211 $ 6,878 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,374 $ 9,981 Occupancy 1,237 1,174 Equipment 1,239 1,239 Marketing 523 393 Supplies 250 243 Legal and professional fees 775 643 ATM and check card expense 666 631 FDIC assessment 98 226 Bank franchise tax 402 351 Telecommunications expense 244 217 Data processing expense 526 500 Postage expense 135 145 Amortization expense 241 359 Other real estate owned expense (income), net — (20 ) Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment — 2 Other operating expense 1,804 1,596 Total noninterest expense $ 18,514 $ 17,680 Income before income taxes $ 8,432 $ 9,559 Income tax expense 1,592 1,745 Net income $ 6,840 $ 7,814





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Year-to-Date Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 1.38 $ 1.58 Weighted average shares, basic 4,963,571 4,952,351 Net income, diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.58 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,966,384 4,954,955 Shares outstanding at period end 4,968,277 4,956,925 Tangible book value at period end $ 15.11 $ 12.72 Cash dividends $ 0.27 $ 0.15 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.38 % Return on average equity 12.85 % 17.17 % Net interest margin 3.91 % 3.89 % Efficiency ratio (1) 66.93 % 63.07 % Average Balances Average assets $ 770,777 $ 754,856 Average earning assets 721,899 707,998 Average shareholders’ equity 71,148 60,848 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 603 $ 795 Loan recoveries 306 170 Net charge-offs 297 625 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 21,625 $ 19,768 Interest income – investments and other 2,966 3,211 Interest expense – deposits (3,062 ) (1,957 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased (1 ) — Interest expense – subordinated debt (269 ) (269 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (322 ) (292 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (2 ) — Total net interest income $ 20,935 $ 20,461 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 30 $ 33 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 126 121 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 156 $ 154 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 21,091 $ 20,615 (1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. (2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.



