Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- January 2, 2020 payment date following December 11, 2019 record date



Quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share declared by Board

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2019. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers’ Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations, 416.935.7777, investor.relations@rci.rogers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.