Sword GRC hosts Risk Management Workshop in Paris: “Exchanges between Professionals”

Thurs 21 Nov 2019, Hôtel Napoléon, Paris - Sword GRC risk management workshop presented in French by Operational Risk Management expert, Dr Ariane Chapelle

MAIDENHEAD, BERKS, UK, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC is hosting its latest event, part of its Risk Management Workshop series, “Risk Management Workshop: Exchanges between Professionals” on 21 November, 2019, at Hôtel Napoléon, Paris. The full-day event will be held in French and comprise lectures, peer collaboration and workshop tasks, ending with a cocktail hour from 16:00 to 17:00, when delegates will have the chance to network with fellow industry peers. The workshop will be hosted by Dr. Ariane Chapelle, Associate Professor at the University College, London, for 'Operational Risk Measurement’ and former Chair of International Finance at the University of Brussels.The workshop includes a detailed outline of effective risk management strategies, with the aim that participants will be able to apply their learnings to their own organizations. The agenda includes the following topics:• Emerging risk identification tools: Identifying the risks everyone knows, the risks you need to know, the risks that you cannot know.• Framework, methods and practices for Risk Management and Risk Assessment Analysis: Understanding the characteristics of the operational risk, risk management frameworks: ISO, COSO, internal practices• The Preventive Key Risk Assessment Method: Defining performance, Risk and Control Indicators.• Identifying the tools and techniques for risk identification: Risk reporting and Aggregation best practices.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Risk is present throughout a company's strategies, operations and processes. Often the silo approach of risk management leaves organizations with no overall view of the risks and no single management model that adequately monitors them.”“Our workshop aims to provide participants with a blueprint for effective risk management strategies in a dynamic business and risk environment. Participants will learn about risk management strategies and techniques that they can apply to their own corporate and operational goals.”Dr Ariane Chapelle, of Chapelle Consulting, has been active in operational risk management since 2000 and worked closely with both ING Group and Lloyds Banking Group; “Business is becoming more complex in a changing environment, with increased regulation, globalization and distributed operations, resulting in exposure to many more risks.“This workshop has been designed to help managers integrate risk management into their organization as an integral part of strategy and operations. Delegates will be able to take back their learnings and create an integrated risk information architecture that will allow them to have a 360-degree knowledge of risk in their organization.”To register for the event, please visit: Sword GRC Paris Workshop



