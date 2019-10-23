Fitness Business Event Releases 2020 Dates Australia

Ignite Fitness Business Melbourne 2020 Ignite Fitness Business Singapore Ignite Fitness Business Women

Built on the success of 2019 Ignite Gym And Fitness Business Events releases 2020 dates. February in Melbourne, September in Singapore And November in Miami.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The niche roundtable event has spread across the globe in 2019; the event runs six roundtables with ten delegates per table; a fitness business leader hosts each table. Each table has a different topic such as sales, retention, start-up, fit tech, business analytics, social media, human resources and more.

Delegates spend 30 minutes on each table before rotating to the next. The event attracts gym owners, personal trainers, management and marketing departments, sales staff and boutique owners along with fitness equipment suppliers and social media experts.

The event includes added guest speakers with the Melbourne event featuring global leader and speaker Greg Sellar and Steve Jensen.

Two thousand twenty launches pirana pitches, where six new startups have the opportunity to pitch their product over five minutes to the audience.

Mel Tempest founder of the event says Ignite allows a more personalised approach to business, lots of education with world-class educators, social interaction and networking with like-minded professionals.

The event has just released six sponsorship opportunities for businesses to get involved which includes branding across Tempest's popular Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast And Network.

Applications for pirana pitch presenters are now open.

To get involved with Ignite Gym And Fitness Business Events Globally contact Mel Tempest https://meltempest.net/ignite-fitness-business/

Mel Tempest is a fitness business influencer, speaker and leader, successful club owner and podcast host of The Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast.

She is an ambassador for FitRec fitness registration, The Healthy Ageing Summit, Fibo USA and Evolt360 Body Scans.

Her incredible autobiography has inspired many people all over the wold. She is committed to creating an opportunity for all, known as a thought leader, innovator and positive agitator she was a latecomer to the industry yet in her short time she has been the recipient on a global and national level for business success awards.

Fitness Business Event Melbourne 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.