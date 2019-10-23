Foam Glass Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Foam Glass Market Research Report 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Industry Forecast by 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foam Glass Industry

Description

Global Foam Glass Market is expected to reach $2,582.43 kilotons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Foam glass is a porous glass foam material that is used primarily as a building material due to its acoustic and thermal insulating properties, lightweight and its high strength. It consists of a modified additive, foaming accelerator, foaming agent, and cullet. The raw materials used in the manufacture of foam glass include coke, calcium carbide, and limestone among others. After the machining processes are completed ( grinding, blending and fitting), the resulting raw material is roasted at 800 °C to form disconnected and closed pores.

Foam glass is an inorganic material that is porous and nonmetallic in nature. The foam glass produced after the manufacturing process is completed has properties like better durability, low thermal conductivity, high frost resistance, and high compression strength. It is mainly used in applications that require good heat and sound insulation. The material is anti-corrosive and fireproof which enables it to be used in long-term applications. It is widely used in applications that are situated in harsh environments such as underground or flammable installations.

The report published on the global foam glass market comprehensively studies the market and offers strategic recommendations to newcomers to the industry. A strategic analysis of the various driving forces of the market which involves a SWOT analysis of the various competitors as well as the different products that are currently available along with the technology has been analyzed. The supply chains that utilize the newest technological advancements have been discussed in detail along with the market estimations for the key market segments.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4477375-foam-glass-global-market-outlook-2018-2027

Some of the key players profiled in the Foam Glass market include

Zhengdi, ZhenShen, Aotai, Earthstone, GLAPOR, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YaHong, YongLi, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material, JSC Gomelglass, Pittsburgh Corning, REFAGLASS, and Zhong Tai Tian Cheng.

Market Segmentation

The global foam glass market can be divided into different market segments based on the processes that are used to manufacture foam glass, the various types of foam glass available, the applications that they are used for and the different end industries that utilize foam glass.

Market split on the basis of process:

Chemical Process

Physical Process

Market split based on type:

Black (Gray) Foam Glass

Closed Cell

Multicolour

Open Cell

White Foam Glass

Market split based on application:

Building and Industrial Insulation

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Consumer Abrasive

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Other Applications

Market split based on end industry:

Building & Construction

Industrial

Other End Users

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4477375-foam-glass-global-market-outlook-2018-2027

Regional Overview

At the end of the year 2018, the global foam glass market accounted for 1404.67 $ kilotons and was expected to climb to reach 2582.43 $ kilotons by the year 2027 which translates to annual growth of about 7.0% during the time period. The factors that are driving the market growth include loner life, fire protection, industrial purposes and it provides the highest form of insulation. The closed-cell segment type of foam glass is estimated to have good growth based on its exhibiting properties. The geographic region that is estimated to have the most growth during the period is the Asia-Pacific region mainly due to increasing awareness in the construction industry regarding the advantages of the material.

Industry News

Stikloporas JSC which is a Lithuanian producer of grass granules has appointed Oscrete as the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor. The company has been producing white expanded glass or granulated foam glass since 2009. Recycled glass is milled, mixed with blowing agents and then melted to produce an organic aggregate that is known as granulated expanded glass.

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.