Support.com Brings Human Touch Back into Customer Service

A human-touch approach supported by expert self-support guides delivers the best customer experience.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT), the full-spectrum leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers, is bringing human touch back into customer service with high quality, turnkey technical support solutions for digital support experiences that drive customers to get the most of their technology. Support.com’s U.S.-based lived agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers face on an ongoing basis with a human-touch approach.Stopping the Digital from Taking OverWhen you open a website, it’s become the norm to see an automated chat bot appear on the bottom corner of the screen. To help make our lives more efficient and to save time, automated technology has found its way into every industry, including tech support and customer service. Still, even as digitalization continues to evolve many industries, we can’t overlook the importance of human touch in customer support as an invaluable factor for customer success and satisfaction.While online services can be convenient and helpful for data collection, it’s not necessarily what customers want. In fact, 75% of customers would rather solve support issues by speaking with a live agent than by using other methods, reports a new study from NewVoiceMedia According to a report from CustomerService , the number one reason that customers dread calling companies for support is the growing probability that they’ll end up talking to a bot instead of a human. When calling into a customer support network, customers want to be greeted by another person who has the experience and the expertise to help them solve their problem. Unlike bots, only a live agent can provide the empathic communication that customers seek, stepping into their shoes to understand the issue from their perspective—both technically and emotionally. By helping customers feel valued and understood, a live agent is able to not only solve a customer’s technical problem at hand, but they can also build a long-term, personal relationship with that customer for continued success. CustomerZone360 also shares that 56% of customers want a personalized experience when contacting a customer support network. They expect the agent to know who they are, what they are doing, and what concerns they have—and they don’t want to have to answer these questions again and again as they get passed on to a string of other agents. But with the help of customer data, a live agent can track past interactions with the customer and draw conclusions about support based on the customer’s story. While the technology behind customer data collection helps maintain and store customer information, a personal conversation with an agent ensures that this data is used in a way that supplements services precisely and reminds the customer of their value to the company.The New Norm: Human Touch in Tech SupportUnfortunately, for many, the human touch aspect of customer service has been coined as a “luxury.” Yet, as technology storms customer support services, the value of human communication in problem-solving, relationship development, and overall customer satisfaction should be regarded as essential to the support industry—not perks. And as customer expectations continue to climb and tech support needs increase as connected devices proliferate, the live customer support agent’s role will only become more important to customer satisfaction.Support.com is leading the way in bringing the human touch back to customer service. Support.com believes that a seamless handoff from self-service to live agent support is critical to streamlining the customer interaction and delivering the best customer experience possible. With a human-touch approach that is supported by expert self-support guides to make our agents more efficient, Support.com relies on human-to-human interaction to meet the standards of top-tier tech support.Find out more on Support.com’s call center services here.About Support.comSupport.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home. The company’s skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high quality, turnkey technical support solutions for digital support experiences that drive customers to get the most of the technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com



