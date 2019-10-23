Hy-Hybrid Energy Commences Feasibility Study on Hybrid Fuel Cell Systems for Heavy-Duty Transport

It is not that far that you will see both PEMFC & SOFC technologies working together, even in one application- as our slogan says: The future will be hydrogen-based hybrids” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy commences feasibility study to explore the hybrid fuel cell systems drivetrain for heavy-duty transport.

The study will focus on proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) and solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technologies for heavy-duty transport for road, rail, marine and aviation applications.

The study will evaluate the role of coupled PEMFC and SOFC systems for various onboard energy/power requirements, such as, main propulsion, hotel load, range-extender and auxiliary power supply. The degree of hybridisation between the two fuel cell systems and onboard battery/supercapacitor energy storage will play an active role in the overall hybrid systems design.

“Both PEMFC and SOFC technologies have a place in the transport sector, it is very important to select the right one with respect to particular application and scale size. It is not that far that you will see both PEMFC & SOFC technologies working together, even in one application- as our slogan says: The future will be hydrogen-based hybrids" says Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy. “New markets are opening, new technologies are emerging and we are positioning ourselves to be at the forefront to lead the transformation from fossil fuels to hydrogen mobility.”

Dr. Akhtar has nearly 20 years’ experience in the hydrogen energy and fuel cells field, undertaking his first project in 2001 in Pakistan. Since then he has learnt about various fuel cell types from countries including Germany, Japan, Italy, Netherland, the UK and Canada. He is among one of the experts around the world who have the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. PEMFC, DMFC, AFC and SOFC.

Earlier this year, Hy-Hybrid Energy has been contacted for supporting a German OEM’s project for the technology development in solid oxide fuel cells. Dr. Akhtar’s extensive background in high-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells while working at German Aerospace Center, Stuttgart and The Centre for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research at the University of Birmingham was the perfect match for the German Partner to work with Hy-Hybrid Energy.

In August this year, Hy-Hybrid Energy entered into a joint agreement with GOLDI Mobility Kft- a Hungarian based manufacturing Company for the development and assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrain for their next generation buses. This feasibility study will act as a stepping stone in GOLDI Mobility Kft's long term commitment of heavy-duty transport development.



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.